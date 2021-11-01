Escape LA Without Leaving Town at These 9 Restaurants

One of the things that makes LA truly great is that, as a city full of transplants, it has no shortage of restaurants and bars that offer truly transportive experiences. In a time when travel has been drastically limited and we’ve stretched the boundaries of what it means to make the best of being at home, that aspect of the city has never been more valuable. We’ve got endless options that can make us feel like we’re across the country, across the pond, across the seven seas, or across the universe. Here are 9 culinary experiences that will make you feel like you’re exploring the world while staying close to home.