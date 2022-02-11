30 Essential Italian Restaurants You Must Visit in LA

This Hollywood gem is the first U.S. outpost of the legendary pizzeria in Naples, which has operated since 1870 and even made an appearance on Eat Pray Love. While the original location only serves two classic pies—marinara and margherita—its LA counterpart has significantly expanded the offering with spicy diavola, arugula and prosciutto, truffle, and much more, using the same highly guarded recipe to achieve that soft, bubbly, chewy, charred, Neapolitan-style crust (which you can watch the chef tossing in a glass-walled pizza kitchen). The menu also includes a robust dinner and brunch lineup that’s not to be ignored, with authentic pastas that would impress any Italian nonna and a slew of sublime desserts. But perhaps what makes L’antica Pizzeria da Michele so special in LA’s sea of Italian restaurants is owner Francesco Zimone’s particular brand of hospitality and five-star service; enjoying a meal in this restaurant’s romantic brick courtyard feels like coming home.

How to book: Make reservations online.