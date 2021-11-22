The 12 Most Essential Jewish Delis in LA

If you were to rank the most iconic types of restaurants in LA, Jewish delis would be up there with taco carts and French dip standbys. Most of the best ones have been around for decades, providing an ideal backdrop for meet-and-coffees and meet-and-pitch-screenplays and meet-and-argue-loudly-about-politics. With Hanukkah coming up on the heels of Thanksgiving weekend, there’s never been a better time to gorge on latkes, brisket, and kugel. While the pandemic knocked out a few stalwarts (RIP Greenblatts), some worthwhile newcomers have opened up in the past few years, including a Bay Area favorite and a new spot from the daughter of an iconic Jewish deli owner. Here are the best Jewish delis for a morning nosh, a mid-day schmooze, or a late-night kibitz (literally!), and anything in between.