The Best Food Trucks in LA

Yeastie Boys

Though this beloved hand-rolled bagel haven found a permanent home inside the West Hollywood Alfred Coffee, the truck is still movin’ and groovin’, so don’t get too nervous if you’re an Eastsider. Once you’ve found it, you can grab a Game Over (scrambled egg, peppered bacon, tomato, beer cheese, and jalapeño spread on one of their legendary cheddar bagels); they’re usually in Silver Lake and Downtown two days a week each.

Jogasaki Sushi Burrito

This truck made headlines when it launched a few years ago, and deservedly so: their massive rolls are like amazing poke bowls, minus the chopsticks. Grab a Spicy Salmon Delight, with spicy salmon, avocado, and cucumber wrapped with soy paper, or, if you’re super crazy, some of the Spicy Tuna Nachos, with spicy tuna and avocado on a bed of Doritos (yup) with eel sauce.