Where to get 30 LA dishes your hangover desperately needs right now

If you did last night right, you woke up with a throbbing headache, somewhere you don't recognize, with some sort of... something... on your... ugh!!! If you did last night WRONG, you woke up with a throbbing headache, somewhere you don't recognize, with some sort of... something... on your... ugh!!! Either way, you're gonna want to figure out what happened over one... or all... of these insanely great LA hangover foods.
The Escondite
Downtown
What you're getting: Captain Kangaroo
Egg, gravy, bacon, burger, and OHMYGODIWANTITNOW.
Empress Pavilion
Chinatown
What you're getting: Dim sum
Yes, there is better dim sum in the San Gabriel Valley. But that's not as close to your house. Or your mouth.
Manuel's El Tepyac
Boyle Heights
What you're getting: Burrito
It's the size of your arm (you have a big arm, right?) and it's covered in sauce. YES. YOU. CAN.
Ledlow
Downtown
What you're getting: Mac & cheese croque
Look at that cheese. LOOK AT THAT CHEESE. LOOK AT THAT MAC & CHEESE.
Stir Market
Mid-Wilshire
What you're getting: Lemon-ricotta pancakes
And a side of bacon. Definitely a side of bacon.
Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles
Multiple locations
What you're getting: Chicken & waffles
Be honest -- you'd have been VERY UPSET if there wasn't Roscoe's on this list. VERY UPSET.
Republique
Mid-Wilshire
What you're getting: Kimchi fried rice with egg
Kimchi fried rice with egg. Kimchi fried rice with egg. Kimchi fried rice with egg.
Cofax
Mid-Wilshire
What you're getting: Breakfast burrito
They've got three things on the menu: perfect breakfast burritos, killer donuts, and super-good coffee. You'll get all three.
Barrel and Ashes
Studio City
What you're getting: Meat platter
You slept in, and now it's lunch, and you can have an enormous platter of meat? No, you WILL have an enormous platter of meat.
Din Tai Fung
San Gabriel Valley/Glendale
What you're getting: Soup dumplings
Does anything sound better than hot soup dumplings popping in your mouth right now? Nope.
Bahn Mi My-Tho
Alhambra
What you're getting: Pork banh mi
Uh, charbroiled pork banh mi?? Yes, immediately.
Cooks County
Mid-Wilshire
What you're getting: Braised beef hash
Topped with a runny egg because, runny egg.
HomeState
Los Feliz
What you're getting: Breakfast tacos
The owners came to LA with the goal of making Texas-style breakfast tacos. They succeeded. You will thank them.
Carney's
Studio City/Hollywood
What you're getting: Hot dog-topped burger
When presented with the question, "Would you like to top your burger with a hot dog?", the answer is always "Yes".
BCD Tofu
Multiple locations
What you're getting: Kimchi beef tofu soup
OMG soup that's bubbling and thick with tofu and meat and spicy and comes with kimchi and OMG.
Yuca's
Los Feliz
What you're getting: Cochinita pibil burrito
Your stomach is going to be extremely happy. For at least a few hours.
Tsujita Annex
Sawtelle/Little Osaka
What you're getting: Tsukemen
Look at that bowl. Picture it in your mouth. Yes. It is what you want. Go with that.
Little Jewel of New Orleans
Downtown
What you're getting: Fried shrimp po' boy
And it's a legit fried shrimp po' boy.
DK's Donuts
Santa Monica
What you're getting: A Wonut
Holy waffle donut. With whatever toppings you want. Actually, it's un-holy. Because there's no hole. Get it? Whatever. Just eat it.
Johnnie's Pastrami
Culver City
What you're getting: Pastrami sandwich
Oh man, it's sliced so thin, and it's so greasy, and the bread is so soft, and the fries are so crispy, and your stomach is so full, and you're suddenly feeling so better!
La Monarca
Multiple locations
What you're getting: Mexican pastries
SO MANY MEXICAN PASTRIES. YOU WILL WANT THEM ALL. THERE ARE SO MANY.
Blu Jam Cafe
Sherman Oaks
What you're getting: Crunchy French toast
Crunchy French Toast is SO good. It's crunchy. It's French Toast. It's so good.
26 Beach
Venice
What you're getting: Breakfast sandwich
How will you decide between a massive breakfast sandwich, a crazy BBQ chicken breast, or a scramble with teriyaki? Maybe you won't! Maybe you'll eat them all!
Sapp Coffee Shop
Thai Town
What you're getting: Boat noodle soup
The classic hangover cure here is a soup full of innards -- like, literally, all the meats, and all the parts of all the meats -- but you can also get more standard Thai dishes, too, 'cause, uh, maybe you're not into tripe-ing.
Fred 62
Los Feliz
What you're getting: Fried mac & cheese balls
Because fried mac & cheese balls. And breakfast. And you can have the fried mac & cheese balls on the side of your breakfast.
Lucky Boy
Pasadena
What you're getting: Breakfast burrito
If the guy yelling at you about WTF you want to get in your breakfast burrito ("ALL THE STUFF, PLEASE") from the window doesn't rouse you from your stupor, probably nothing can.
Plan Check Downtown
Downtown
What you're getting: Pork belly hash
Uh, they have a brunch menu with pork belly & sweet potato hash with a fried egg. And amazing maple fried chicken. And extraordinary burgers. Score.
Jinky's
Multiple locations
What you're getting: Chili Jumble and Pumpkin Spiced Waffle
You should go splitsies with someone. Because you have to get both.
Daikokuya
Multiple locations
What you're getting: Spicy miso ramen
Dat broth tho!
The Fat Dog
Hollywood
What you're getting: Chicken fried chicken breakfast pizza
Okay, so this thing doesn't technically exist on the menu, but 1) The Fat Dog has a breakfast pizza, and 2) it has chicken fried chicken. Make. It. Happen.
Jeff Miller is the Editor of Thrillist LA and loooooooves oozy eggs. He's at @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @ThrillistLA on Twitter.
A dark-lit, off the beaten path, neighborhood dive bar with daily live music and an amazing burger menu.
Until his recent passing, the patriarch of El T would greet each customer with a shot of tequila. The recklessly generous hospitality continues to this day in the form of the monumental Manuel's Special, which was originally conceived to feed Cal State linebackers. It's a 5lb monster packed with deep-fried pork shoulder stewed in onions, green chile, and tomatoes.
From Chef Josef Centeno, Ledlow is a bright and airy cafe in DTLA that takes American comfort food very seriously. Expect handmade pastas, small plates, and an insanely delicious burger (available as a single, double, or triple) at dinner, and next-level sweet and savory plates at brunch. The restaurant has a vintage sensibility that feels part European, part turn-of-the-century Californian.
A market-slash-restaurant-slash-great-to-go-spot! Stir Market's kitchen is run by our homeboy/that guy on Cutthroat Kitchen Jet Tila, who's overseeing a killer rotisserie and brunchy goodness like Moroccan baked eggs w/ merguez sausage, as well as gift-y artisanal of marinades, salts, and jellies.
There's one place, and one place only, to get chicken and waffles in southern California: Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles. Founded by a Harlem native on a mission to bring straight and simple soul food to LA, Roscoe's serves up miraculous plates of golden-hued fried chicken and crispy waffles. The menu is, of course, full of comfort combos like gravy-smothered chicken with biscuits and eggs-any-way breakfasts. The chain has multiple locations across the greater LA area, but the Hollywood one is in the center of it all.
Republique hails from a crazy all-star team that includes the married chef duo Walter and Margarita Manzke -- who were among the most lauded in all of LA during their tenure at Downtown's Church and State -- and one of the restauranteurs behind Bestia and Sotto. Their 'tails and fare are definitely worth a weeks-in-advance res.
Although Cofax began as a coffee shop, it quickly became a big name in the donut game when it hired a next-level pastry chef, who's churning out creative flavors like honey sea salt, lemon pistachio, and spiced crumb.
For the best barbecue in Studio City, look no further than Barrel and Ashes. The family-style menu includes out-of-this-world Texas-style brisket, wings, and tri-tip, plus a gooey, buttery, hoecake for dessert. Add a friendly staff, communal tables, and boozy cocktails, and this spot is a go-to for a casual and beyond-satisfying dinner.
Din Tai Fung has got it goin' on with their dim sum, pork soup dumplings, and just about every other menu item at this Glendale location.
This cash-only Vietnamese sandwich shop in Alhambra serves up hefty banh mi filled with everything from grilled pork and veggies to fried eggs and pate, as well as tasty summer rolls made with vermicelli noodles and generous helpings of shredded pork. Banh Mi My-Tho is a tiny operation, and you'll likely have to eat your sandwich on a bench outside the shop, but the sub-$5 prices are too good to pass up.
Whether you're stopping in for hash or pancakes at brunch, heartier fare like bone marrow or duck sausage at dinner, or just want to get down with half-price drinks during the near-daily (Sunday-Thursday) happy hour, Cooks County is the county you want to be in.
This taco place is thriving on seven different, amazing breakfast tacos, as well as some delicious brisket-filled numbers.
Founded by a husband and wife duo in 1975, Carney's is the end-all-be-all for LA hot dogs. Rivaling Pink's, their unique sausages will bring you back down to Earth, all with a side of chili fries.
While the tacos deservedly get lots of attention at this family-run stand, you can maximize your enjoyment by burrito-sizing that goodness. The machaca is fantastic, but the cochinita pibil burrito -- Yucatan-style, slow-roasted pork with citrusy achiote -- reigns supreme.
A small noodle house known for their extra-thick broth.
This always-open, trend-setting bakery slings some of the best donuts in LA. Don't believe us? Head over and try one of their kronuts. Or deep-fried waffles. Or, just any one of their colorful, confectionary creations.
Johnnie's Pastrami is a Southern California landmark that opened in 1952, with juke boxes on the counters and classic comfortable booths. This Culver City diner specializes in fat-rimmed, salty, hot pastrami meat sandwiches. Pick a song on the old-school mini jukebox, then grab the jus-dipped sandwich in your fist and go to town.
The first plus is that street parking is easy to find. The second plus is that their brunch is pretty epic, and by epic we mean something you cannot miss. Indulge in their crispy French toast, breakfast quesadilla, or their stacked steak hash.
Here's a pro tip: When driving towards Marina Del Rey, all chain burger joints along Washington can be ignored -- it's 26 Beach you want. What outwardly appears to be a swanky, modern seafood restaurant is actually a funky little vintage eatery where goliath burgers dominate the menu (you still, however, can get a few seafood entrees here). Whether you go for the classic like The 26er or one of the other 30 more experimental creations, you'll have to throw manner aside to fit one of these towers in your mouth (and, most likely, your stomach.
If you're a fan of boat noodles and happen to be in Hollywood, you'll wanna check out this Thai-style coffee shop. Don't know what boat noodles are? No, problem. Still pop in for some Thai tea or coffee and some food that's anything but the norm.
Fred 62 is a great late night diner doling out delicious, juicy burgers that're perfect after a long night out.
This fast food, cash-only joint is doling out some of the best breakfast burritos in the city.
This sophisticated gastropub -- with a few locations across Los Angeles -- is acclaimed for its burgers, whiskey, and craft beer. The namesake Plan Check burger, topped with pickles, onions, and Americanized dashi cheese, is famous for its layer of Ketchup Leather, which is a square of dehydrated tomato paste that melts over the patty like a layer of cheese. Plan Check’s comfort food vibe makes for a hip and social ambience, complemented by tall communal tables and plenty of bar seating.
A mainstay in the ramen culture of LA (some may even argue that it started the trend), Daikokuya has been serving long lines of customers for years, satisfying them with its straightforward and scrumptious bowls of chewy noodles and rich broth, plus some stupid-good gyoza. Walk inside and you'll feel as though you've entered a bare-bones side-street shop in Tokyo. Slightly grungy and reverberating the sounds of loud Japanese orders and greetings, the space has red booths for you and your friends to squeeze into, and some counter seating, too.
This West Hollywood hangout wouldn't be living up to its name if it didn't have a dog-friendly patio and glutenous American dishes in portions one could only describe as "challenging." Hot dogs and hamburgers piled high with pickles, onions, and potato chips are about the size of your head but go down smooth with a local craft beer from a rotating draft selection. Even the bloody Mary brunches exceed breakfast fantasies with cast iron baked eggs with house chorizo, short rib hash with poached eggs, and brioche bread pudding French toast with Nutella. Yes, please.