The best oysters to slurp in LA this weekend

Los Angeles The world may be your oyster, but without our pearls of wisdom to guide you to the best oysters in LA this weekend, you’d be lost at sea. Here're a couple of new raw bars, and three ways to save your hard-earned clams (wait, that doesn't even make sense) on a few oyster specials. Okay, we're done now.
Faith & Flower: Not only does this recently opened, Downtown joint have one of the best new steaks in town, but they’re also serving up $1 oysters during social hour, Sunday-Thursday, from 5-6:30pm. Continue Reading
Tipple & Brine: In case the name didn’t clue you in, this newly minted Ventura joint delivers booze and oysters straight to your mouth. In addition to partaking in their daily rotating selection of 5-7 sustainable oyster varieties from around the country, you're gonna want to get in on their Scotch Oyster Luge, a single malt and oyster pairing that involves drinking the Scotch from the shell.
City Tavern Downtown: The new DTLA outpost of Culver City’s ass-kicker gastropub offers a crustaceous twist, with the addition of a raw bar. Nab a large booth during their 3-6pm happy hour all week, and enjoy fresh-shucked oysters paired with $6 cocktails and vino, or go big with a 32oz milk jug (milk not included) filled with any craft beer from their 28 taps.
Littlefork: You want Littlefork’s smoked-meat poutine goodness, but you need their $1.50 oysters. Available daily from 5-7pm and again on Friday and Saturday from 10pm until closing, their oyster hour also includes $1.50 Molson bottles (eh?!), rotating $5 wine selections, and seasonal cocktail specials.
Scratch|Bar: You already know that Scratch|Bar rocks a late-night happy hour with their duck fat popcorn, but did you know they also do an oyster “happy hour”? From 5-7pm, seven days a week, they offer a rotating selection of $2 shell surfers. Might we also suggest their pork belly and oyster bite? Thought so.
A beautiful Downtown restaurant -- from a Michelin-award winning chef and the guys who founded the Pebble Beach Food & Wine fest -- Faith and Flower serves up a menu of seasonal dishes, classic staples, and a raw bar. The aphrodisiac seafood, vintage touches, and romantic décor, including hand mirrors and candles throughout the eating area, establish this as a prime date night spot.
This Sherman Oaks seafoodery not only doles out quality fare from the sea (oyster bar!), but they also mix up tasty 'tails in a sophisticated and comfy ambiance.
This Downtown hotspot has got deliciously juicy burgers, great brews, and interesting company.
From the non-Kogi-Truck-guy behind A-Frame, Littlefork's the kind of modern bistro you'd take a girl you want to impress (but not like "marry me!" impress, more like "let me see your boobs!" impress), thanks in part to a kitchen run by a Spago vet.
Late-night nosh-and-drink menus are all anyone in LA ever wants after a long night out. Stop by Scratch|Bar to indulge in all of the finer things in life (or just of your night... ).