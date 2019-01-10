The Best Deals to Take Advantage of During DineLA Restaurant Week

DineLA Restaurant Week is upon us again, and with over 430 restaurants participating in ongoing deals over the course of the next two weeks (yes, Restaurant Week is actually 15 days long), it can be hard to choose where to spend your hard-earned dollars/stomach space. That’s why we asked Stacey Sun, the director of DineLA, to give Thrillist her picks for the best deals (and best bites) of the fest. Here's everything you need to save room for during Restaurant Week:
Ma’am Sir
Silverlake
The relatively-new upscale-Filipino spot was one of our picks for the best new restaurants of 2018 thanks to chef Charles Olalia, who first made a name for himself at the no-frills Rice Bar downtown before expanding into this beautifully designed date-friendly Silverlake location. For DineLA, they’re doing a 3-course dinner for $39 that includes a glass of wine.
Stacey’s must-order dish: Sea Urchin Lumpia
APL
Hollywood
Another best-new-restaurant pick, this steakhouse from Jimmy Kimmel’s best pal/BBQ expert Adam Perry Lang’s part of DineLA’s new “exclusive” series, which highlights some of LA’s most high-end spots. It’s worth it here, though: there's a room especially for dry-aged steaks below the restaurant, and Lang puts intense amounts of care into each cut. The steakhouse’s special menu is a $115 five-courser -- pricey, but a huge savings on their traditional dinners.
Stacey’s must-order dish: Dry Aged Ribeye
Fundamental LA/Fundamental DTLA
Westwood/Downtown
The beloved casual mini-chain has locations in both Westwood and Downtown that are great for a quick lunch or a more sit-down-y dinner. Though they’ve got a four-course for $39 option in the evening, Stacey’s pick is for their great lunch deal: $15 gets you a sandwich or salad, a side, and a dessert or a drink.
Stacey’s must-order dish: Goddess Chicken Salad
Eight Korean BBQ
Koreatown
This KBBQ restaurant is known for eight different flavors of pork belly, which usually sets you back $60 -- but during DineLA’s, the special menu here drops 4 flavors of pork belly, seafood and soybean stew, and mozzarella fried rice for $39.
Stacey’s must-order dish: The full menu, of course.
Superfine Pizza
Downtown
This new-ish pizza spot’s from the chef behind beloved Italian restaurants Rossoblu and Sotto; here he’s using his deep Italian know-how for thin-crustiness that draws from both the NYC and Neapolitan styles of pie. For DineLA, he’s slinging whole pies with a salad and two drinks for $29, a crazy-good deal for a couple on a casual date-night.
Stacey’s must-order dish: Pepperoni Pizza
Lawry’s
Beverly Hills
The beloved steakhouse is known for tableside service and old-school hospitality in totally Grandma-friendly digs -- in keeping with that trend, the special menu is intent on filling you up for DineLA with BOTH a lobster tail and prime rib (!!). You also get their famous spinning salad, a side, and a dessert for $59 all-in.
Stacey’s must-order dish: Surf & Turf, duh.
Hip Hot
Monterey Park
A Jonathan Gold favorite (of course), this SGV Sichuan spot’s known for their spiciness -- in fact, Mr. Gold called said their crab is stir-fried with “ungodly amounts of chiles and szechuan peppers.” If you’re into the heat, though, during DineLA, for $29, you’re getting an app, an entree, soup, dessert, and a coconut water to chill out your palate in between bites.
Stacey’s must-order dish: Szechuan Spicy Pot With Beef and Fish
189 By Dominique Ansel
Mid-City
When Dominique Ansel -- the inventor of the cronut and other sweet goodies -- opened up his first full-service restaurant last year, the food world took a collective breath: Could he pull off savory as well? The answer’s a resounding yes, although the desserts are still the star of the show to many; at DineLA you’ll get to try ‘em both, since the $49 deal includes three courses (plus coffee!)
Stacey’s must-order dish: The Well -- a dessert with Milk Granita, Wildflower Honey, Passion Fruit Gelée, and Fennel.
The Bellwether
Studio City
Ted Hopson’s bistro-ish spot in Studio City was one of the, uh, bellwethers of the Valley’s emergence as a dining destination. He’s going for broke with their deal, with eight choices on their DineLA menu and patrons picking any three for a $39 dinner: Options include wagyu steak tartare, meatballs, and the cheeseburger.
Stacey’s must-order dish: All of them. In her own words, “If you go in as a party of 3, you can order the ENTIRE menu and double up on one of the dishes.”
Fishing With Dynamite
Manhattan Beach
David LeFevre’s tiny seafood spot has been a long-standing neighborhood standby, thanks to its quaint charm and -- more importantly -- LeFevre’s penchant for getting the best seafood in town, all the time. The raw bar platter’s the longtime favorite, and it’s one of the offerings during DineLA as part of a four-course menu that also includes a glass of bubbly for $49 -- a totally ridiculous deal.
Stacey’s must-order dish: Raw Bar Platter
Viale Dei Romani
West Hollywood
James Beard-nominated chef Casey Lane’s been an LA favorite for years thanks to Venice’s beloved Mediterranean spot Tasting Kitchen; his new Viale Dei Romani at the La Peer hotel has a gorgeous firepit-abetted courtyard and beautifully plated dishes. The lunch is the go-to for DineLA, but come hungry because $35 gets you four courses: a starter, a pasta, a protein, and dessert.
Stacey’s must-order dish: Grilled Branzino
