The Best Deals to Take Advantage of During DineLA Restaurant Week

Ma’am Sir Silverlake The relatively-new upscale-Filipino spot was one of our picks for the best new restaurants of 2018 thanks to chef Charles Olalia, who first made a name for himself at the no-frills Rice Bar downtown before expanding into this beautifully designed date-friendly Silverlake location. For DineLA, they’re doing a 3-course dinner for $39 that includes a glass of wine.

Stacey’s must-order dish: Sea Urchin Lumpia

APL Hollywood Another best-new-restaurant pick, this steakhouse from Jimmy Kimmel’s best pal/BBQ expert Adam Perry Lang’s part of DineLA’s new “exclusive” series, which highlights some of LA’s most high-end spots. It’s worth it here, though: there's a room especially for dry-aged steaks below the restaurant, and Lang puts intense amounts of care into each cut. The steakhouse’s special menu is a $115 five-courser -- pricey, but a huge savings on their traditional dinners.

Stacey’s must-order dish: Dry Aged Ribeye

Fundamental LA/Fundamental DTLA Westwood/Downtown The beloved casual mini-chain has locations in both Westwood and Downtown that are great for a quick lunch or a more sit-down-y dinner. Though they’ve got a four-course for $39 option in the evening, Stacey’s pick is for their great lunch deal: $15 gets you a sandwich or salad, a side, and a dessert or a drink.

Stacey’s must-order dish: Goddess Chicken Salad

Eight Korean BBQ Koreatown This KBBQ restaurant is known for eight different flavors of pork belly, which usually sets you back $60 -- but during DineLA’s, the special menu here drops 4 flavors of pork belly, seafood and soybean stew, and mozzarella fried rice for $39.

Stacey’s must-order dish: The full menu, of course.

Superfine Pizza Downtown This new-ish pizza spot’s from the chef behind beloved Italian restaurants Rossoblu and Sotto; here he’s using his deep Italian know-how for thin-crustiness that draws from both the NYC and Neapolitan styles of pie. For DineLA, he’s slinging whole pies with a salad and two drinks for $29, a crazy-good deal for a couple on a casual date-night.

Stacey’s must-order dish: Pepperoni Pizza

Lawry’s Beverly Hills The beloved steakhouse is known for tableside service and old-school hospitality in totally Grandma-friendly digs -- in keeping with that trend, the special menu is intent on filling you up for DineLA with BOTH a lobster tail and prime rib (!!). You also get their famous spinning salad, a side, and a dessert for $59 all-in.

Stacey’s must-order dish: Surf & Turf, duh.

Hip Hot Monterey Park A Jonathan Gold favorite (of course), this SGV Sichuan spot’s known for their spiciness -- in fact, Mr. Gold called said their crab is stir-fried with “ungodly amounts of chiles and szechuan peppers.” If you’re into the heat, though, during DineLA, for $29, you’re getting an app, an entree, soup, dessert, and a coconut water to chill out your palate in between bites.

Stacey’s must-order dish: Szechuan Spicy Pot With Beef and Fish

189 By Dominique Ansel Mid-City When Dominique Ansel -- the inventor of the cronut and other sweet goodies -- opened up his first full-service restaurant last year, the food world took a collective breath: Could he pull off savory as well? The answer’s a resounding yes, although the desserts are still the star of the show to many; at DineLA you’ll get to try ‘em both, since the $49 deal includes three courses (plus coffee!)

Stacey’s must-order dish: The Well -- a dessert with Milk Granita, Wildflower Honey, Passion Fruit Gelée, and Fennel.

The Bellwether Studio City Ted Hopson’s bistro-ish spot in Studio City was one of the, uh, bellwethers of the Valley’s emergence as a dining destination. He’s going for broke with their deal, with eight choices on their DineLA menu and patrons picking any three for a $39 dinner: Options include wagyu steak tartare, meatballs, and the cheeseburger.

Stacey’s must-order dish: All of them. In her own words, “If you go in as a party of 3, you can order the ENTIRE menu and double up on one of the dishes.”

Fishing With Dynamite Manhattan Beach David LeFevre’s tiny seafood spot has been a long-standing neighborhood standby, thanks to its quaint charm and -- more importantly -- LeFevre’s penchant for getting the best seafood in town, all the time. The raw bar platter’s the longtime favorite, and it’s one of the offerings during DineLA as part of a four-course menu that also includes a glass of bubbly for $49 -- a totally ridiculous deal.

Stacey’s must-order dish: Raw Bar Platter