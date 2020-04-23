Food & Drink The Best Work-From-Home Lunch Delivery Spots on LA’s Eastside Order from the comfort of your couch.

Trying to make anything interesting for lunch in between Zoom meetings and your AM virtual yoga class is practically futile. The good news is that a ton of your favorite local restaurants are now available for takeout and delivery. Check out our picks for spots on the Eastside of LA. You’ll be supporting local restaurants during some very tough times.

Mini Kabob Glendale

Available on Postmates

It’s important to know that if you’re ordering from Mini Kabob, a 200ish square-foot Armenian restaurant in Glendale, you’re not going to get your food at blazing fast speeds; that’s what places like Zankou are for. If you’re at Mini Kabob, you’re posting up for slow, spit-cooked meats. In Mini’s case, you get what you wait for -- they have the best Armenian fare for miles. Sonoratown Downtown

Available on Caviar

Ever since they were featured on Netflix’s Taco Chronicles, the line at Sonoratown has been a bit of a beast. (While the DTLA spot had temporarily closed amid the pandemic, they just reopened this week for delivery.) The flour tortilla specialists are slinging some of the best tacos in the city, so use this opportunity to skip the line and have Caviar bring them right to you. You’ll need at least one of each taco, but don’t you dare skip their chivichanga -- it’s one of the single best bites of food in LA.

Philippe The Original Downtown

Available on Postmates

Anybody who knows Philippe’s legacy knows this is big. The 100+ year-old legend has switched things up for us in a huge way with their Postmates expansion, and though you can’t feel that sawdust under your feet, the French dips from our city’s oldest restaurant are just as outstanding as they ever were. You’ll obviously be needing extra mustard. Kismet Rotisserie East Hollywood

Available on Caviar and DoorDash

Kismet might be closed while we wait this out, but their Mediterranean-style rotisserie chicken spot next door is still thriving. The quarter chicken plate is just about one of the best deals in the city, featuring their signature chicken, hummus, garlic sauce, chili oil, house pickles & pita, and a stupid-good wedge salad. Wax Paper Available on Caviar for Frogtown & Chinatown shops

There’s just so much to love about Wax Paper, whether it’s the NPR host sandwich names, the friendly service, or the sandwiches themselves (the Ira Glass is probably the best veggie-based sandwich in LA). Luckily they’ve been working with Caviar since long before the pandemic, so they’re all set up for delivery -- including their rotating Thursday specials.

Krispy Rice Serving eastern Los Angeles

Available on multiple platforms

Katsu-ya has gone full Sugarfish for their new delivery service. Krispy Rice’s very well-packed delivery boxes are a nice way to change up your sushi rotation in a delivery-reliant world. Featuring their scene-stealing crispy rice (five variations, in fact), at the center, the bento is rounded out with king salmon nigiri, edamame, and spicy yellowtail cut rolls. Loqui Arts District

Available on multiple platforms

The tortillas that pre-date some of our city’s most popular are going strong in their newish Arts District spot, so don’t let them escape your rotation. The spongey, lavash-esque flour tortillas are still a contender for the best in the city, and though their larger-format plates come with corn tortillas (still delicious!), you can always add some extra flour tortillas on the side. Loqui is working with some specialty dry salsa too, which is going to travel real well. The Original Tops Pasadena

Available on Postmates

It can be tempting to run outside and grab some fast food for a quick lunch, but with Tops on Postmates, you can satisfy all your comfort food cravings while also helping out an old-school pastrami spot that’s been around since the ‘50s. The ‘stram is an obvious (and wise) choice, but if you’re feeling like a burger, burrito, or any other classic food stand fare, Tops has you covered. El Cochinito Silver Lake

Available on Postmates

It’s a real shame that El Cochinito tends to get lost in the buzz of the busy stretch of restaurants along Sunset in Silver Lake. There’s an odd lack of great Cubanos in LA, but Cochinito certainly has one of ‘em. Upgrade to a whole lechon plate, if you’re hungry enough. Maybe even if you’re not. Burgers Never Say Die Silver Lake

Available on Caviar

We’ve got ourselves another chance to skip a daunting line with Caviar’s inclusion of the oh-so-crispy-edged smash burger titans. Their Silver Lake shop is accepting absolutely no walk-ups, so save yourself the trouble and get it delivered. And do we even need to tell you to order two?

Tacos 1986 Downtown

Available on Caviar

Even COVID-19 can’t stop the legendary guac-drenched, TJ-style taco kings from cranking out orders. While your tacos might come lacking some of Joy’s signature kissing and flexing, they’re still gonna have that same perfect handmade tortilla and trompo-master swagger. Pro tip: the mushroom taco is one of their best. Don’t you dare sleep on it. Wood Silver Lake

Available on GrubHub

Wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas and Italian shareables are the name of the game at Wood, so if you’re splitting lunch between a few people, this is a great option. They’ve also transformed themselves into a full-on bodega, selling dry foods, fresh produce, and even impossible-to-find commodities like toilet paper and gloves. E Stretto Downtown

Available on Caviar

If you’ve ever wondered about the sandwich shop in the front of Bar Clacson, wonder no longer. Italian sandwiches are mastered here, served with great wines and finger snacks (they’ve usually got Castelvetrano olives on deck). The Ill Papa, loaded with Italian cold cuts, chorizo, Manchego, shredduce, tomato, house giardiniera, and dijonnaise, is an elite DTLA sandwich, You want it.

Spoon & Pork Silver Lake

Available on GrubHub and Caviar

Quarantine has shut down a lot of things, but LA’s Filipino food scene is thankfully not one of them. Spoon & Pork, which hid in plain sight along Sunset Blvd before people finally began to catch on, rides that perfect line between casual and chef-driven, so their food is already incredibly delivery-friendly. Grab a plate (which is a bowl, really), and make sure plenty of the signature pork belly nigiri is right alongside. Little Dom’s Los Feliz

Available on Caviar

If your lunch hour is running more like brunch hour, Little Dom’s is just what you want. The ricotta blueberry pancakes that have kept them in the Los Feliz brunch game for so long are available on Caviar, and same goes for their runny, crunchy, breakfast pizza. Booze like beer, wine, and even negroni shots are also in the mix, because let’s face it, brunch needs alcohol.

Skinny Fish Serving eastern Los Angeles

Available on multiple platforms

You might know Ei Hiroyoshi from his legendary omakase spot, but he’s taken a giant, accessible leap forward with the launch of his new ghost kitchen project, Skinny Fish. The well-decorated sushi master has gone full 2020 with a lineup of keto/carb-friendly sushi bowls and rolls, all using cauliflower rice. Does it taste exactly like sushi rice? No. Is the food still tasty as hell? Yes. RiceBox Downtown

Available on multiple platforms

There are a lot of places to nab a rice bowl for delivery, but none of them are contemporary Cantonese BBQ bowls from a chef who’s done time at the Patina group. Leo Lee’s food is really special, so between his five-spice porchetta, beef curry stew (credit to his grandma on that one), or cheesy char siu egg rolls, lunch from RiceBox is a checkmate. Uncle Paulie’s Downtown

Available on Postmates

Uncle Paulie’s has picked up a lot of publicity in their time thanks to a slew of celebrities rocking their merch, but since they opened up the doors at their new DTLA location, you don’t need to fight your way through a crowd of Fairfax hypebeasts to experience it. Everybody will tell you to get the Gloria -- and you should -- but don’t ignore the chicken parm sandwich, which is unquestionably one of LA’s best. Guerrilla Tacos Arts District

Available on Caviar

The Arts District brick-and-mortar version of the infamous truck has a lot of things going for it these days. The tacos and breakfast burritos are exactly as good as you remember, but Guerrilla is also ready to stock your pantry with the essentials through a few different “emergency kits”. They’re boxing up packages for DIY margs, piña coladas, and of course, all the taco fixins you could ask for.

