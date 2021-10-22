18 Essential Mariscos Spots You Should Know in LA

There are no seasons in LA, the transplants complain, as they sip pea milk matcha lattes outside in February. Little do they know, we have plenty: there’s pilot season and awards season, fire season and allergy season, pumpkin spice season and mariscos season. Thankfully, the season for mariscos (that’s seafood in Spanish, for you transplants out there) starts somewhere around March and ends around Thanksgiving, which makes it just a bit longer than Dodger season.

During these blessed months, we’re privy to some of the freshest seafood in the country, with much of it sourced in Baja California. But LA’s mariscos restaurants draw influence from the entirety of Mexico and beyond, satisfying us with Sinaloan aguachiles, Puerto Vallarta-style seafood burritas, Ensenada-inspired ceviches, and more. To help you celebrate this joyous time, here are 18 of our favorite places to get mariscos: