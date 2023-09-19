The Best Mexican Restaurants in LA to Get a Taste of Jalisco, Veracruz, Oaxaca, and More

Photo by Katrina Frederick, courtesy of Sendero Photo by Katrina Frederick, courtesy of Sendero

Los Angeles is home to some of the best Mexican food north of the border—with a rich tapestry of flavors, regional preparations, and cultural influences that set it apart from any other city. But while we’re most famous for our delicious street tacos, let’s be honest—they barely scratch the surface of what we have to offer. From Tijuana-style birria to Afro-Mexican tamales and Baja California mariscos, our city is a treasure trove of Mexican eateries, both authentic and innovative, sure to satisfy your every craving. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite from a food truck or dinner at an upscale establishment, check out 20 restaurants that make LA a mecca for Mexican food.

Al & Bea’s Mexican Food Boyle Heights

Boyle Heights knows how to get down with a good bean and cheese burrito, and Al & Bea’s has some of the best. Beatrice Carreon and husband Albert founded this basic brown stand in 1966, and even during last year’s restaurant shutdown, people still flooded the ordering window. Their descendants continue to churn out steaming-hot burritos, oozing with molten yellow cheddar and creamy, refried pinto beans (it’s said that the latter is the star of the show, cooked on low for 18 hours using a secret family recipe). Ranging from $4.95 to $8.95, their bomb burritos are affordable and just-right-sized—so you’ll still have plenty of room for guacamole fries and sweet horchata. Don’t be afraid to get your burrito “wet” too, with a generous ladling of sauce coming at an extra $3.25.

How to book: Order for pickup by calling 323-267-8810.

Casa Vega Sherman Oaks

The Valley’s beloved Mexican institution is still going strong after over 65 years in business—and a cameo in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood only boosted its profile. Along with iconic landmarks like Musso & Frank and El Coyote, Casa Vega appears in the flick as one of several local historic restaurants from the ‘60s. Nowadays, this family-owned operation has a James Beard Award under its belt while still holding on to its traditions. The tufted red leather booths have endured, the lighting remains dim, and although founder Ray Vega has passed, his daughter Christy ensures the kitchen continues to prepare amazing food based on her abuela’s recipes: wonton-crispy flour tortilla chips, lemony-garlic Lobster Enchiladas, and Mexican Pizza. On top of keeping tradition alive, she’s evolved the restaurant too—adding a gorgeous new patio, weekend brunch, a pop-up marketplace called Chingona Vega with housemade grab-and-go items, and a Mexican craft beer selection from Baja Brews.

How to book: Resy

Ceviche Project Silver Lake

Ceviche Project has everything you’re looking for in your favorite bar: good drinks, good music, and a cool interior to tie it all together. But the best part? This Silverlake spot serves incredible Mexican mariscos in an intimate setting, automatically making it much more exciting than that favorite bar of yours. You’ll find chef and owner Octavio Olivas behind his marble countertop in a slick white suit prepping a wide range of seafood dishes, like fresh oysters on the half shell topped with tangerine, pomegranate seeds, and spicy serrano chiles, and a Striped Sea Bass Ceviche with a xni-pec salsa. If you’re looking for a refreshing drink to balance out the chile heat, Olivas also makes one very good Michelada with a homemade mix you certainly won’t want to miss.

How to book: Walk-ins only.

Coni’Seafood Inglewood and Marina del Rey

As you can tell by its name, this beloved spot specializes in seafood—importing shrimp, whole fish, and more from the Mexican states of Sinaloa and Nayarit. Vicente “Chente” Cossio kicked off the concept in the backyard of his Inglewood home in 1987, and daughter Connie has continued the tradition of using family recipes to prepare Nayarit-style ceviche, fish, and shrimp in dozens of ways. The menu’s pièce de résistance, however, is a butterflied Whole Snook—grilled until its edges become crisp, and the moist, meaty parts flake away when you pick at it with your fork. It’s served with sweet caramelized onions and warm tortillas to counterbalance the salty, absolutely mouthwatering bits of fish. Round out the meal with an order of the briny Marlin Tostaditos or a refreshing platter of Shrimp Aguachile, with plenty of heat in its green sauce.

How to book: Walk-ins only.

Photo courtesy of Damian

Damian Arts District

Located in DTLA’s Arts District—one of the city’s best neighborhoods for fine dining in recent years—Damian is chef Enrique Olvera’s first LA opening following the success of Mexico City’s Pujol and New York’s Cosme and Atla. This semi-outdoor, exceptionally stylish spot is one of those restaurants where everything from your contemporary chair to the dollop of salsa on your plate feels like an aesthetic treat. All of these refined touches make Damian a great option for special occasions or perhaps a much-needed date night. Helmed by Chef Jesús “Chuy” Cervantes, the kitchen turns out creative spins on Mexican classics with seasonal California produce, like Lobster Al Pastor with a side of pineapple butter or an Uni Tostada topped with Caesar salad. Inspired by his time working with Nordic cuisine, his signature Celery Root is nixtamalized the way corn is cooked for masa, bathed in butter and aromatics, and plated with white mole and salsa macha made with chicatana ants—a native Oaxacan ingredient that’s one of the most sought-after in Mexico. The beverage program includes small-batch agave productions by Mexican artisans and a curated wine list, including house label Dramian.

How to book: Resy

El Cholo Multiple locations

Sonora natives Alejandro Borquez and wife Rosa opened the first El Cholo in 1923, originally billing it as a “Spanish café.” These days, their grandson Ron Salisbury carries on family traditions at six outposts in LA and OC, where dependably delicious menu items—like the much-lauded Green Corn Tamales and Enchiladas Suiza—appear alongside their years of introduction. To this day, the restaurant’s committed to Rosa and Alejandro’s method of buying 60-pound cheese wheels and aging them for at least a year—ensuring the best-tasting, highly meltable cheese.

How to book: Walk-ins accepted or call any location to make a reservation.

El Parian Pico-Union

El Parian is a Jalisco-style restaurant from owner Maria Garcia that has thrived for over five decades in Pico-Union. They specialize in birria—intensely flavored roasted goat meat that’s simultaneously crusty, juicy, and tender. Each order typically comes with plenty of onions, cilantro, and a tangy, vinegar-rich habanero sauce that you’ll happily lick off your fingers. Tacos are constructed with thick, chewy, house-made flour tortillas that arrive at your table doubled up—the better to soak in all the delicious drippings. Pro tips: Don’t wear your favorite white shirt (things are bound to get messy) and remember to bring cash.

How to book: Walk-ins only.

Guelaguetza Koreatown

The children of Fernando Lopez and Maria Monterrubio, the retired husband-and-wife duo who opened Guelaguetza in 1994, after immigrating from their native Oaxaca, keep this iconic establishment’s legacy alive by staying true to authentic Oaxacan ingredients and time-tested family recipes. Although the restaurant’s famous for incredibly complex moles—like the green olive-infused Mole Estofado or a sweeter, nuttier Mole Negro —you’d be remiss not to try the Enfrijoladas, Chiles Rellenos, and a range of other Oaxacan plates like crispy Tlayudas and chewy Memelas with Oaxacan chorizo. With an extensive menu of Oaxacan favorites (and impressive mezcal selection), feel free to order family-style and sample as much masa, mole, and complex flavors as you possibly can.

How to book: Resy

Guerrilla Tacos Arts District

Chef Wes Avila (who penned this charming ode to LA) elevated the street taco into an art form with Guerilla Tacos, which he left in the hands of restaurant partner Brittney Valles, executive chef Jason Beberman, and chef de cuisine Steven Londono, when he left to helm his Chinatown sandwich shop Angry Egret Dinette. But don’t worry—the tacos are still crafted with top-grade ingredients that freely interpret the myriad, multicultural flavors that Avila grew up with in East Los Angeles. Some excellent taco options include a Pork Belly taco, which contrasts the rich, fatty meat with tamarindo salsa, and the popular Sweet Potato taco with feta, fried corn, and a nutty cashew and almond chile sauce.

How to book: Resy; walk-ins are also welcome.

Photo courtesy of Holbox

Holbox University Park

Located inside Mercado La Paloma near USC, Holbox is one of the market’s many outstanding Latin American food stalls that happen to catch our eye (and appetite) each time we wander in. This Yucatecan spot was opened in 2017 by Chef Gilberto Cetina, whose family owns and operates Chichen Itza just a stone's throw away inside the mercado. This venture’s mission is simple: combine the freshest local seafood with some Mexican flair to create some of the best mariscos in town. You can’t go wrong with the mesquite-grilled Pulpo Asado served on top of a nutty almond pipian, the Coctel Mixto, with the kitchen’s savory, sweet, and spicy coctel sauce, or the fresh Kanpachi & Uni Tostada topped with Pecorino Romano cheese. Plus, their $115 eight-course tasting menu is back on Thursdays and Fridays with two seatings.

How to book: Walk-ins only, but tasting menu reservations are available via Tock.

LA Cha Cha Chá Arts District

LA Cha Cha Chá is a Mexico City transplant in the heart of LA’s Arts District that also happens to have one of the best views in town. This modern, cabana-like rooftop has us feeling like we’re lounging in a bustling Tulum bar, even as we take in the DTLA skyline with a great mezcal cocktail in hand. But mezcal negronis aside, LA Cha Cha Chá’s vibrant atmosphere makes it perfect for groups where everyone can sample both individual and shared plates. The menu includes fresh seafood tostadas, like the Tostada Monumento with grilled octopus tossed with cherry tomatoes, habanero chiles, and a creamy cilantro aioli to cool down the heat. Entrees like the Charcoal-Grilled Fish, tender Carnitas, and Chile Relleno are great for family-style dining and constructing some DIY tacos with the kitchen’s fresh corn tortillas. For more after-hour fun, check out the interior La Barra, which features an expanded list of cocktails and casual bites.

How to book: Resy; walk-ins are also welcome.

Leo’s Taco Truck Multiple locations

With nine trucks positioned around Los Angeles, Leo’s is one of the city’s most prolific taco trucks. Starting at $1.25 a pop, their tacos are budget-friendly and appetizing—with al pastor among the most popular choices. But the Alambre takes the win for best value; the dish includes a huge portion of meat blanketed with melty cheese and grilled veggies, served with several tortillas on the side (a little like a highly shareable make-your-own-taco kit). If you feel like branching off from the classics, opt for the Hawaiian Quesadilla or Salchichas Torta—a sandwich filled with griddled hot dog sausages that’s about the best late-night drunchies we can think of.

How to book: For hours of operation, follow them on Instagram.

Photo courtesy of Loreto

Loreto Elysian Valley

From the minute Loreto opened its doors in Frogtown, tucked away in a residential neighborhood, it was destined to be a hotspot. The stunning restaurant from the team behind LA Cha Cha Cha (another standout on this list) sits in a converted industrial warehouse that’s been outfitted to reflect the landscape and vegetation of Baja. The menu takes you on a culinary trip through the Sea of Cortés; all of their premium seafood, with the exception of Maine lobsters, is imported from Baja California, and the kitchen prepares delectable aguachiles, ceviches, tostadas, and more in a multitude of nuanced flavors—whether it’s bold and spicy from Sinaloa or smoky and grilled from Sonora. In the afternoons, head around to Loreto’s back alley window to order from their lunchtime concept, Mariscos Za Za Zá.

How to book: Walk-ins encouraged, but reservations are also available via Resy.

Madre Multiple locations

With outposts in Palms, Torrance, and West Hollywood, Madre is an unforgettable tribute to Oaxacan cuisine—often utilizing ingredients like chiles, cheese, and spices imported from owner Ivan Vasquez’s native Oaxaca and family recipes passed down from his mother. The restaurant’s renowned for its rich moles, goat barbacoa, and tlayudas, served with thick masa tortillas called memelas, in addition to an extensive bar program. Besides having one of the largest collections of artisanal mezcal in the country, Madre has an excellent happy hour from Monday through Friday with tasty bites—like Potato & Chorizo Tacos or a Torta piled with ham, pork chorizo, cheese, avocado, and a fried egg—starting at only $5.

How to book: Reservations are available on their website.

Mariscos Jalisco Multiple locations

Owner Raul Ortega immigrated to LA from a small town in Jalisco, the Mexican state that gave us tequila, mariachi, and plenty of other Mexican staples. It also happens to be on the Pacific coast, meaning Ortega grew up knowing a thing or two about quality seafood. His Tacos de Camarón are consistently hailed as some of the city’s best—a melty mass of fried shrimp, red salsa, and thin-sliced avocado heaped into satisfyingly crunchy taco shells. From shockingly spicy Aguachile to fresh, flavorful Ceviche and Octopus Tostadas, the rest of the marine-centric menu is just as mouthwatering. You can find Mariscos Jalisco trucks in Boyle Heights, downtown, Pomona, and Mid-City.

How to book: For hours of operation, follow them on Instagram.

Photo by Katrina Frederick, courtesy of Sendero

Sendero Downtown

The jaw-dropping skyline views from the 24th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles are just an appetizer before the main attraction: the mouthwatering food. Helmed by Kevin Luzande, the former executive chef behind Cabo’s acclaimed Acre restaurant, Sendero is a collection of four independent dining concepts—each of which pays homage to coastal Latin American cuisine with strong Mexican influences. Three of them are already open, with a fourth due later this year. Baja restaurant Corteza hits a home run on seafood dishes like Sinaloan Aguachile Negro and Aged Snapper Zarandeado (a Nayarit specialty); Argentinian-inspired steakhouse Leña is a carnivore’s paradise serving premium cuts of wagyu and dry-aged beef; and the Agave Library offers a curated tasting menu experience to complement a selection of rare and premium tequila, mezcal, and other agave-based spirits.

How to book: OpenTable

Socalo Santa Monica

Two of LA’s most recognized chefs, Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, serve up conscientiously sourced fare—seasonal ingredients, sustainable seafood, and organic rice, beans, and corn tortillas—at this Mexican canteen in Santa Monica. The garlicky Grilled Steak Arrachera and Pork Carnitas Norteñas are standouts, but vegetarians will find plenty to nosh on too, such as the tempura-fried Chilitos Rellenos or Mushroom Milanesa Skillet with guac. Taco Tuesday is a showcase for all of Socalo’s tasty options; be sure to try the slow-braised Lamb Birria, served with a tortilla griddled in the oil that’s been skimmed off the birria broth and blanketed in salty, creamy, melty cheese. Beers and wine are sourced almost exclusively from Baja, with the best drink specials available during happy hour.

How to book: OpenTable; walk-ins also welcome.

Sonoratown Downtown and Mid-City

Famous for its Sonoran-style tacos, this spot has a straightforward but incredibly delicious menu built around its homemade flour tortillas. Co-owner Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez, Jr. brought the flavors of his native San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora to LA with his soft, lard-infused flour tortillas that are unique to the northern Mexican state. These chewy vessels are wrapped around mesquite-grilled meat and sprinkled with green onions, lime, and salsa roja to form one of LA’s best tacos. Sonoratown’s tortillas are also glutted with tender carne asada and blistered tomatoes for a game-changing chivichanga burrito. If you’re looking for some asada tacos to-go (or even some vegan taquería options), this spot offers family-style packages ranging from $30-$78 that include frijoles, tortillas, and your choice of protein options. (No judgment if the family you’re ordering for is a party of one).

How to book: Walk-ins only.

Tamales Elena Y Antojitos Bell Gardens

Tamales Elena Y Antojitos serves excellent Guerrero-style dishes, including some Afro-Mexican specialities and delicious tamales that make ordering just one nearly impossible. But this Bell Gardens spot hits the mark on just about everything on its menu, from its smoky Pozole Rojo with shredded pork to the super crispy Pescadillas—fried tacos filled with shredded bass, onion, cilantro, and a tangy green salsa. Chef Maria Elena Lorenzo’s family tamales recipes come in both corn husk and banana leaf varieties, with sweet and savory options available for masa fans everywhere. The pork and salsa roja filling is tender enough to eagerly cut through with your plastic fork, while the equally tasty cheese and jalapeño option gives just the right level of cheese pull with some needed heat. When in doubt, mixing and matching is always the move.

How to book: Walk-ins only.