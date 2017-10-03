Food & Drink

Where to Mother's Day Brunch in LA

Hinoki and the Bird

This Sunday is Mother's Day, which means if your mom lives in LA, either you've got plans with her already and you just love thinking about brunch, or -- more likely, if you're reading this -- you're freaking out because you have NO IDEA where to take your mom for Mother's Day. Chill out, champ: we've got you covered. Here're 10 great spots doing Mother's Day brunch in LA.

Bouchon Bistro

Beverly Hills
The Brunch: Mom gets a free order of macarons no matter what; it's also doing a la carte specials like lobsters Benedict and foie gras Terrine.

Abigaile

Hermosa Beach
The Brunch: It's got a $31 rooftop buffet with omelettes, smoked salmon, and ham stations, as well as an a la carte menu.

Hinoki & the Bird

Century City
The Brunch: The critically acclaimed restaurant's doing its first-ever Mother's Day brunch, with specials including chili crab eggs Benedict and oyaka toast with scrambled eggs, crispy chicken, green garlic, and shiso aioli.

Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel Air

Bel Air
The Brunch: Okay, this is a schmancy one, so you gotta really love your mom: $120 gets a three-course prix fixe with butter poached Maine lobster, tea tortellini, and a biscuit-and-egg Benny.

Tam O' Shanter

Los Feliz
The Brunch: A la carte options include brioche French toast and green eggs & ham at one of Grandma Connie's favorite old-school LA restaurants.

Cadet

Santa Monica
The Brunch: The critically acclaimed Santa Monica restaurant's first-ever brunch is this weekend just in time for mom -- a farro, rice, and egg grain dish, a wood-grilled bavette steak and eggs, and house-smoked salmon with crispy potato.

Andaz

West Hollywood
The Brunch: Does your mom like booze? It's doing $15 bottomless mimosas, as well as a $27 prix fixe menu with eggs, fruit, and Belgian waffles.

The District By Hannah An

Mid-Wilshire
The Brunch: The modern Vietnamese kitchen's adding Asian-themed dishes like soft shell crab Benedict on crisped bao buns, glazed with a bright lemongrass hollandaise, as well as $16 bottomless guava mimosas.

Patina

Downtown
The Brunch: The full-bore classic is doing a three-course prix fixe for $59, with options including a sunny-side-up duck egg w/ roasted chicken and buckwheat waffle with maple syrup glaze.

The Restaurant at Mr C

Beverly Hills
The Brunch: It ain't cheap, but this $99 buffet's got it all: crudo, waffles, frittata, a carving station, an albino that looks like Susan Powter...

