LA's 19 Best Spots for 4/20 Munchies

It's 4/20 today, and you know what that means: it's the 89th anniversary of the discovery of the process to add sound to film!!!!!!! And since talking about silent movies always makes you chronic...ally hungry, here's a ton of crazy food p*rn, and where to get it. YAY SOUND IN MOVIES!!!
Stir Market
Mid-Wilshire
See those pastrami-drenched fries above? This unassuming place is where to get them.
Tipsy Cow
Sherman Oaks
This gastropub has mac & cheese. And pork belly. On top of its burgers. On top. Of its burgers.
Roscoe's
Multiple locations
Snoop goes there, so...
The Pie Hole
Downtown and Pasadena
This is not a drill. This is mac & cheese inside of pie crust.
Pot and Pot Lobby Bar
Koreatown
Yes, Pot is, uh, named for your favorite thing (soup!), but only at Pot BAR can you get these Notchos: a beautiful dream from Roy Choi's #2, Jude, who decided to make this concoction of rice cakes, cheese, chili sauce, spicy pork, poached eggs, and herbs. Hahahahah herbs.
Springfield
Universal City
Universal Studios recreated The Simpsons' hometown where you can now eat Krusty Burgers and drink Duff beer. Yeah, read that again, then find someone to drive you to Universal.
Abigaile
Hermosa Beach
Seriously, this place has a meal, pictured above, based on Jack In The Box's Munchie Meals. It's too perfect for words.
Donut Bar
Orange County
They put a goddamn pop tart inside a donut. Seriously, these guys should win some sort of Nobel Pop-Tart Donut Peace Prize or something.
Philly's Best
Multiple locations
Not just this Philly cheesesteak, but Tastykakes, too? Yes. You will have those.
Barrel and Ashes
Studio City
Hangover. Hoe. Cakes. Also brisket.
The Carving Board
Multiple locations
You guys, they have spaghetti and meatball sandwiches with the buns made out of pasta. YOU GUYS.
Bay Cities
Santa Monica
Dude, are you licking your screen right now? Also, how far are you into GTA V?
DK's Donuts & Bakery
Santa Monica
First, DK's made a fake Cronut. Then, DK's made a waffle donut. Now, you want to go to there.
Henry's Tacos
North Hollywood
Henry's has taco burgers!!!
Plan Check
Multiple locations
It's hard to go wrong with the insanely juicy burgers. Or the absurdly crispy chicken. Or the mouthwatering pastrami. Or anything. What were we talking about?
Donut Friend
Highland Park
It's like Pinkberry for donuts, which means you can put all sorts of silly crap on there. We're not judging. Promise. Stop being so paranoid!
Republique
Mid-Wilshire
The move is to go for lunch, get this pork belly kimchi fried rice, and then just laugh about nothing for like 20 minutes.
Dia de Campo
Hermosa Beach
Uh, dude? Those red-braised lamb nachos stand nary a chance.
A market-slash-restaurant-slash-great-to-go-spot! Stir Market's kitchen is run by our homeboy/that guy on Cutthroat Kitchen Jet Tila, who's overseeing a killer rotisserie and brunchy goodness like Moroccan baked eggs w/ merguez sausage, as well as gift-y artisanal of marinades, salts, and jellies.
This new Valley resto has totally sick burgers like the Mac Daddy, which is yopped with mac and cheese AND pork belly. Or the Cubano with gruyere, garlic aioli, jamón... and dijon.
The Pie Hole in Downtown LA serves Fair Trade Organic coffee alongside a formidable selection of pies, from sweet concoctions like Earl Grey and Maple Custard to savory numbers like a Chicken 'n' Cornbread or a freakin Mac 'n' Cheese pie -- a breaded and flaky puff pastry shell encasing an old-school version of the bright golden noodles.
Located in The Line Hotel, PLB pours some unfamiliar versions of familiar drinks, such as a Tom Collins with stinging nettle-infused gin and Long Islands with mezcal, blood orange, and aloe.
Built on the site of a church-turned-punk rock venue, Abigaile is a restaurant and brewery located a few blocks from the ocean in Hermosa Beach. The menu changes daily, but the kitchen's commitment to global influences and domestic ingredients means you'll find anything from braised lamb belly poutine to a pho chicken salad. With five or so house-brewed beers on tap, it's hard to tell if Abigaile is a brewery that serves really great food, or a restaurant that makes its own beer. Either way, it's a no-fail spot for good food, drink, and ambience, especially if you're dining with a large group.
The main thing you need to understand about this San Diego original is that the people behind it put a goddamn pop tart inside a donut. Seriously, these guys should win some sort of Nobel Pop-Tart Donut Peace Prize or something.
For the best barbecue in Studio City, look no further than Barrel and Ashes. The family-style menu includes out-of-this-world Texas-style brisket, wings, and tri-tip, plus a gooey, buttery, hoecake for dessert. Add a friendly staff, communal tables, and boozy cocktails, and this spot is a go-to for a casual and beyond-satisfying dinner.
Slinging sandwiches in Santa Monica since the 1920s, Bay Cities is responsible for masterpieces like The Godmother, a sub made with basically every Italian cured meat, Provolone cheese, and the works (mustard, mayo, Italian dressing, onions, pickles, tomato, and lettuce). More than just a sandwich specialist, the shop also serves prepared pastas like lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, and stuffed shells. While the counter crew assembles your order, browse through the grocery section that's stocked with imported Italian specialities.
Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook's OG restaurant is a stone-cold classic in Los Angeles known for a constantly changing menu that's always creative and never stale. As the name suggests, Animal specializes in head-to-tail eating and meat-centric plates; past and present hits include a bacon crunch chocolate bar, a barbecue pork belly sandwich, and a short rib and bone marrow-blended burger.
This always-open, trend-setting bakery slings some of the best donuts in LA. Don't believe us? Head over and try one of their kronuts. Or deep-fried waffles. Or, just any one of their colorful, confectionary creations.
Henry's Tacos is a 50-plus-year-old "gringo" taco eatery that once was housed in a roadside stand created via a form of architecture known as "googie," but is now in a patio-abetted window just across the street from its original location.
A Donut Friend is the best kind of friend, because said friends lets you create your own donuts. Here, choose from a list of their favorite compilations, or express yourself with unique ingredients like candied lime or BACON.
Republique hails from a crazy all-star team that includes the married chef duo Walter and Margarita Manzke -- who were among the most lauded in all of LA during their tenure at Downtown's Church and State -- and one of the restauranteurs behind Bestia and Sotto. Their 'tails and fare are definitely worth a weeks-in-advance res.
POT is a group-meal spot for sure. Try as many of the pots as you can but the dirty secret of Roy Choi's excellent Korean menu is that the best stuff is actually NOT in the pots -- rather its side dishes like this gooey, savory, creamy uni-and-rice dish.