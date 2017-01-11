Los Angeles' 17 Best Neighborhoods for Eating, Ranked

Culver City seems to have a habit of going through waves of boom and bust every few years with several notable restaurants closing in the last few months alone. Thankfully though, some classic spots have held on while new exciting newcomers -- especially on the outskirts of Downtown Culver -- show promise of staying power, helping to keep it in the top 10. Debate all you want about the city’s best burger, but Father’s Office really kicked off the recent gourmet burger trend and is still a worthy contender, while Chef Sang Yoon's neighboring spot Lukshon remains a go-to spot for upscale Southeast Asian greatness. If you’re in search of house-cured meats, nose-to-tail feasts, and an insane selection of craft beer, then make your way recent NY-transplant The Cannibal. And if you’re in need of Southern-inspired fare with a twist like cornbread with shishitos or fried quail with persimmons, look no further than Hatchet Hall.