As Omar Little once said, "I got the shotgun. You got the briefcase. And Thrillist got a list of the 13 hottest restaurant and bar openings in LA this May. It's all in the game though, right?" Oh, indeed. From a new po-boy spot, to a club that looks like the inside of a yacht, to a patio that'll straight blow your mind, here's all the best stuff to open last month in Los Angeles.
Royal
Hollywood
Replacing the NoLa-centric Five0Four is... the NoLa-centric Royal, courtesy of... the same owners. So what's different? A new facade (with distressed window panes and a living wall), new drinks (from Scopa Italian Roots' main man Pablo Moix), and a new po-boy-centric menu with Spanish chorizo & gulf shrimp sandwiches.
Walker Inn
Koreatown
This sort-of-speakeasy-ish cocktail bar is just behind the Normandie Club and focused on "the cutting edge of mixology," which means 50 classic drinks + some fancy-schmancy bartender inventions. And, coming soon, 10 hotel rooms attached to the bar.
BS Taqueria
Downtown
No BS, this place is super-killer: it's the chef from Fig making amazing Mexican food, including lemon-pepper chicken chicharrones and amazing carnitas tacos.
Pizza Romana
Mid-Wilshire
This new pizza place in the former Cube space (from the former Cube owners) is notable not just for its insanely good spicy-sausage-and-broccolini pie (seriously, INSANELY GOOD) but the fact that it's also serving up Cube's famous fried chicken recipe. Ha-cha-cha.
Mare
Hollywood
The latest from Eric Greenspan, this seafood-centric spot does clams/mussels in your choice of broths (leek & white wine, tomato fennel, etc) as well as a whole branzino and -- for non-fish eaters -- a chimichurri skirt steak, all on a killer outdoor patio.
Bar 10
West Hollywood
Open now where The Horn used to be, this new barstaurant is named after the 10 drinks on the menu created by the 10 bartenders who work there (clever!). Drinks include the Basic Bitch (coconut water, vodka, blueberry), and foodstuffs include bar classics like flatbreads, burgers, and mac & cheese.
Mabel's
Downtown
This new chicken & waffles spot isn't anywhere near a Roscoe's, which means you're gonna definitely destroy its down-home goodness, including sauces like chipotle BBQ and jalapeño vanilla bean syrup.
Boardwalk
Hollywood
Formerly Colony (RIP), this oontzery has been given a seaward overhaul and now looks like the inside of a yacht; the biggest party is Sunday, when XIV Yacht Club takes over with big-time DJs like EC Twins on the ones and twos.
The Independence
Santa Monica
Aiight, this place isn't BRAND new -- it opened a few months ago -- but we missed it then and have been paying the price since, especially because it just launched a new lunch menu with blue crab & shrimp ceviche, a smoked pork torta, and a crazy-good pho jammed w/ Wagyu, shortrib, and brisket.
Pitchoun
Downtown
This Parisian bakery is clearly going for next-Bottega Louie status, with fresh-baked bread going into classics like a gooey croque madame.
Nummy
Exposition Park
Not exactly a restaurant, this app-meets-food truck (from the Rolling Hunger guys) has a truck setup at USC with ordering (of stuff like burgers and tacos) available by app, and free delivery to the 'hood around it, with more to come in SaMo and throughout LA.
Sweetgreen
Mid-Wilshire
This Washington DC import (weird, right?) is serving up ultra-seasonal salads and bowls, with ingredients sourced from local farmers for healthy-but-delicious eat-iness like the spicy-cashew-dressed Rad Thai salad.
Manhattan House
Manhattan Beach
South Bay notches up another killer spot with this herb-and-vegetable-garden-abetted resto, serving up ultra-fresh American fare.
The NOLA-centric Royal replaced the NOLA-centric Five0Four, but it's just as tasty. Take a crack at its po-boy-loaded menu and sample the extensive list of drinks, which are from Scopa Italian Roots' main man Pablo Moix.
Avoid the crowd at The Normandie Club, hit the buzzer at the back of the bar, and enter The Walker Inn, a speakeasy-style lounge serving unexpected cocktails in a dark, exclusive den. The monthly-rotating menu is based around an elaborate theme -- such as regional climates, with cocktails called Cloud, Rain, and Earth. Accompany your cocktail with the unusual omakase-style pairings at the bar.
No BS, this place is super-killer: it's the chef from Fig making amazing Mexican food, including lemon-pepper chicken chicharrones and amazing carnitas tacos. It'll probably have you calling BS on all the other Downtown Mexican spots.
This Mid-Wilshire pizza place serves up authentic Roman-style pies, which means the dough is fermented for 24 hours then baked in an Italian-imported wood-fire oven. The signature pizzas are near perfect (and since this is LA, they're available with gluten-free crust) and seriously affordable -- most hover around $10. Pizza Romana's menu also includes panini sandwiches and spicy fried chicken. Add affordable bottles of Italian wine and this under-the-radar restaurant is the perfect date spot.
Eric Greenspan’s Melrose restaurant isn’t just coastal, it’s European coastal. Home to one of the best g-damn patios in LA, the seafood spot is cleverly tucked behind Greenspan’s Grilled Cheese and is decked out with twinkling lights, candles, and SoCal flora. Maré's focused menu appeals to surf-and-turf lovers, featuring dishes like branzino with fig-pomegranate glaze and skirt steak with oregano and sea urchin butter.
Open now where The Horn used to be, this new barstaurant is named after the 10 drinks on the menu created by the 10 bartenders who work there (clever!). Drinks include the Basic Bitch (coconut water, vodka, blueberry), and foodstuffs include bar classics like flatbreads, burgers, and mac & cheese.
This chicken & waffles spot isn't anywhere near a Roscoe's, which means you're gonna definitely destroy its down-home goodness, including sauces like chipotle BBQ and jalapeño vanilla bean syrup.
This oontzery looks like the inside of a yacht. The biggest party is Sunday, when XIV Yacht Club takes over with big-time DJs like EC Twins on the ones and twos.
This spot has a tasty lunch menu with blue crab & shrimp ceviche, a smoked pork torta, and a crazy-good pho jammed w/ Wagyu, shortrib, and brisket.
A spacious and rustic boulangerie across from Pershing Square, Pitchoun employs traditional techniques and uses fresh ingredients, including plenty of creamy, high-quality butter from France, to create its scrumptious lineup of breads, pastries, and cakes. This French spot has some of the best croissants and baguettes in town, which you'd be remiss not to try, plus a flaky kouign amann and beignets filled with Nutella or raspberry jam. You can also sate your sweet tooth with treats like macarons, tarts, and eclairs.
Sweetgreen is known for its customizable salads and grain bowls topped with locally-sourced ingredients. The fast-casual chain changes its menu seasonally, but signatures like the wild rice- and kale-based Harvest Bowl and mesculin Guacamole Greens are always available, as is the option to create your own bowl from scratch. Your order is prepared assembly line-style behind a glass counter, and you can usually see greens being washed and vegetables being chopped in the open kitchen.
This rust-chic South Bay spot is serving up fresh American fare, and we really mean fresh: the majority of dishes here are made from scratch using plants, veggies, and other ingredients that the team grows in local community gardens. You'll want to start your meal with some scrumptious beignets or grilled lamb meatballs, and then move on to house-made pasta or seafood. Not to mention, Manhattan House bakes its own brioche and sourdough (the result is phenomenal). The menu will likely be different depending on what time of year you stop in, but you can always expect the utmost precision and care.