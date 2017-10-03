Thank God: A Ton of Delicious New Brunch Options Are Open in LA

Look: it's February, the sun is shining, it's beautiful out, and you'll be damned if this weekend's time is going to be wasted either debating about where to have brunch or having the same ol' brunch you had last weekend. Which is why we're here to help, with a bunch of brand new brunch options to make your weekend even better. You're welcome.
Estrella
West Hollywood
Wait... did they just put a poached egg inside an avocado? They did, and the ultra-California menu at this beautiful new Sunset Strip spot doesn't stop there: they've also got a bee-pollen-and-peanut-butter-and-banana-and-honey-topped whole wheat toast and much more.
Winsome
Echo Park
This just-opened homespun spot's got an all-star team behind it, including the owners of Spare Room and chefs from Rustic Canyon, and they're busting out breakfast greatness like Semolina Pancakes with chestnut honey and duck egg toast with 'Nduja (pork sausage), raclette, and oregano.
Top Round
Mid-Wilshire
The fast-food-for-people-who-don't-like-fast-food spot has wizened up to the breakfast game and has added egg-takes on their already killer roast-beef sandwiches; basically, if you were even thinking about McDonald's McMuffins you should hit this roadside stand for to-go brunch action, like this steak 'n' egg sandwich, instead.
Trois Familia
Silverlake
If you live in Silverlake, then you've no doubt seen the lines at this tiny mini-mall brunch-only shop from the Animal guys and Ludo Lefebvre, but what they're serving makes the wait worthwhile: hash brown chilaquiles, churro French toast, and much, much more.
Salt's Cure
Hollywood
The beloved cured-meat-and-eggs spot has moved from their tiny original spot to a massive new location in Hollywood proper, which means new food selections (Marin Sun pork shoulder chop with eggs & grits) and a full bar with a brand new cocktail menu, including bottled dirty martinis and the Colorado Bulldog, with vodka, coffee liqueur, and heavy cream.
Ivory
West Hollywood
The recent addition to the Mondrian's got classics like huevos rancheros, as well as a remoulade-drenched blue-crab sandwich with bacon.
Maia
West Hollywood
Look, if this photo of their egg-topped bison burger doesn't get you excited about hitting the Strip for brunch, then probably nothing will. Except their patio.
Crossroads
Mid-Wilshire
The beloved vegan restaurant/celeb hang (Jay-Z! Adam Levine! That guy from that one thing!) has finally dropped seven-day-a-week brunch, and even if you're a meat-eater you'll want to hit it: they have chicken and waffles that taste like the real thing, and a bagel with smoked lox. But not, like, actual salmon. Yeah.
Connie & Ted's
West Hollywood
Michael Cimarusti's beloved East Coast-style seafood spot is finally doing brunch, and as you can imagine, it impresses: the line-up features smoked mahi-mahi Benedicts, a crab & lobster omelette, and, for non-seafood lovers, steak & egg with a mashed potato cake.
Rose Cafe
Venice
The beloved casual Venice landmark's been completely re-done, but still boasts a killer patio as well as a to-go counter serving up top-notch pastries; you can also sit right at the open-kitchen counter and watch chef Jason Neroni (Superba Snack Bar) make insane breakfast dishes, like a roasted brussels sprout and bacon skillet topped with two duck eggs.
Recess
Highland Park
It's definitely playtime at this second location of the Glendale fave: a former Patina chef's doing next-level eats like a braised short rib sandwich with cheddar, caramelized onions, and horseradish aioli and pancakes with lemon zest, ricotta, and whipped cream.
Otium
Downtown
This beautiful new American restaurant behind the Broad has a weekend brunch that befits its gorgeous interior, with wood-oven duck leg hash and kiwi-and-gin swizzles.
Marvin
Mid-Wilshire
This dark-horse neighborhood spot in the middle of the city has become a local favorite, and upped their menu with a recently dropped brunch with maple bacon buttermilk pancakes and a smoked salmon eggs Benedict, which tastes even better alongside the $25 bottomless mimosa addition.
Jeff Miller is the editor of Thrillist LA
1. Estrella8800 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
2. Winsome1115 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
3. Top Round1000 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
4. Trois Familia3510 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
5. Salt's Cure1155 Highland Blvd, Los Angeles
6. Ivory on Sunset8440 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
7. Maia8768 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
8. Crossroads Kitchen8284 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
9. Connie and Ted's Seafood8171 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
10. Rose Cafe - Restaurant220 Rose Ave, Venice
11. Recess at The Lab3500 S Figueroa, Los Angeles
12. Otium222 S. Hope St., Los Angeles
13. Marvin8114 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
The mastermind behind this spot is Chef Dakota from Top Chef and it lives up to the hype. Be sure to try the Rolling Stone when you go. We think that Estrella is one of the best places to grab a bite in Los Angeles, and you need to stop by and see for yourself.
There are plenty of reasons to love this contemporary Echo Park restaurant, but our number one is the fantastic brunch menu. Or maybe the outdoor patio. Or the cool hipster ambience. The menu features the kind of comfort food you can't really replicate at home, like grilled cheese with speck and comté, and yeast-risen buckwheat and semolina pancakes. Part coffee shop and bakery, Winsome serves third-wave coffee (so you can get that gibraltar you tried at Blue Bottle) and pastries like sweet or savory brioches and brown butter chocolate chip cookies.
This classic window-serve stand serves up classic roast beef sandwiches, curly fries, and frozen custards at the corner of LaBrea and Olympic Avenues in Los Angeles. Like Arby's, but good. In fact, you should stop going to Arby's and let Top Round fulfill all of your burger needs.
This restaurant is the third collaboration between three awesome chefs and converges family, friendship, and food into one restaurant. There are French, Mexican, and California influenced dishes all throughout the menu.
New space, new look: the revamped Salt's Cure 2.0 continues to make good on their promise to source all of their ingredients from California, but their new digs on Highland Ave have allowed them to take the next step from quaint farm to table cooking to brighter, more inventive fare.
West Hollywood’s Ivory on Sunset offers elegance, both inside and out: upscale homey interiors are striking, but the real beauty lives in the sunset skyline views from the enclosed deck dining room. Pink and gold cityscapes make an ideal prelude to the Californian small plates, like veal and pork meatball, hamachi crudo, and roasted artichoke flatbread. Larger mains span the surf & turf category, with a Tomahawk ribeye or twin lobster tails satisfying big spenders. A piano, ivory keys and all, keeps the mood tranquil.
This restaurant, helmed by JT Torregiani, has a Californian concept with Asian and Latin influences. The ingredients are mostly local and fresh and the cocktails are meticulously crafted. Enjoy lobster quesadillas or a bison burger with havarti and caramelized onions on their stunning patio or in their rustic dining room.
This sophisticated Melrose Ave restaurant offers patrons Mediterranean small plates and well-crafted cocktails for a posh, plant-based dining experience. It's possibly the most well-known (and expensive, sorry) vegan spot in LA, and once you see the kind of care and precision that the dishes are crafted with, you'll understand why. Consider starting with the lentil flatbread, then dive into one of the pasta dishes, and top it all off with the full-vegan hot fudge sundae.
We are huge fans of this East Coast-style seafood restaurant, especially their brunch menu. Some of our favorite menu options are smoked mahi-mahi Benedicts, a crab & lobster omelette, and a steak & egg with a mashed potato cake. This place is a go-to brunch spot for seafood lovers and non-seafood lovers alike.
Rose Cafe is a Venice institution that first opened in 1979 but underwent a huge revamp in 2015. Helmed by chef Jason Neroni (Superba Snack Bar, Catch & Release), the restaurant is a bright and airy morning-to-night spot with an open kitchen, communal tables, and two patios. The daily breakfast menu includes a breakfast burrito, pancakes, and egg scrambles, plus pastries, smoothies, and Verve coffee. Meanwhile, the dinner menu features house-made pasta, hearth-roasted chicken, and charcuterie. Rose 2.0 has a similar all-day vibe as Gjelina, minus the wood-fired pizzas.
This Los Angeles eatery is a hot spot among locals, and their new brunch menu just seals the deal. Their unconventional brunch menu includes braised short rib sandwich with cheddar, caramelized onions, and horseradish aioli and pancakes with lemon zest, ricotta, and whipped cream. Everything here is delicious and you will love every single aspect of Recess.
Post browsing at the Broad Museum, head next door to dine at Otium, a contemporary American resto full of artful fare headed by star chef Timothy Hollingsworth of French Laundry fame. Otium is a favorite brunch and dinner hot spot that locals love to recommend to tourists.
Tuck into Beverly Grove’s Marvin for a cozy escape from the bustling, traffic-ridden streets into a straight-out-of-France wine bar and brasserie. The bistro-style menu has everything you’d expect from French fare, like oysters, cheese and charcuterie, steak frites and steamed mussels, and over 200 bottles of wine lining the back of the bar. The classic cuisine and rustic wooden tables are juxtaposed by the aluminum can-covered ceiling and hip, modernist nature of the space, but one bite of cassoulet and you’ll forget about the impending traffic jam on Beverly Blvd. on your way home.