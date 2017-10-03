Thank God: A Ton of Delicious New Brunch Options Are Open in LA

Estrella West Hollywood Wait... did they just put a poached egg inside an avocado? They did, and the ultra-California menu at this beautiful new Sunset Strip spot doesn't stop there: they've also got a bee-pollen-and-peanut-butter-and-banana-and-honey-topped whole wheat toast and much more.

Winsome Echo Park This just-opened homespun spot's got an all-star team behind it, including the owners of Spare Room and chefs from Rustic Canyon, and they're busting out breakfast greatness like Semolina Pancakes with chestnut honey and duck egg toast with 'Nduja (pork sausage), raclette, and oregano.

Top Round Mid-Wilshire The fast-food-for-people-who-don't-like-fast-food spot has wizened up to the breakfast game and has added egg-takes on their already killer roast-beef sandwiches; basically, if you were even thinking about McDonald's McMuffins you should hit this roadside stand for to-go brunch action, like this steak 'n' egg sandwich, instead.

Trois Familia Silverlake If you live in Silverlake, then you've no doubt seen the lines at this tiny mini-mall brunch-only shop from the Animal guys and Ludo Lefebvre, but what they're serving makes the wait worthwhile: hash brown chilaquiles, churro French toast, and much, much more.

Salt's Cure Hollywood The beloved cured-meat-and-eggs spot has moved from their tiny original spot to a massive new location in Hollywood proper, which means new food selections (Marin Sun pork shoulder chop with eggs & grits) and a full bar with a brand new cocktail menu, including bottled dirty martinis and the Colorado Bulldog, with vodka, coffee liqueur, and heavy cream.

Ivory West Hollywood The recent addition to the Mondrian's got classics like huevos rancheros, as well as a remoulade-drenched blue-crab sandwich with bacon.

Maia West Hollywood Look, if this photo of their egg-topped bison burger doesn't get you excited about hitting the Strip for brunch, then probably nothing will. Except their patio.

Crossroads Mid-Wilshire The beloved vegan restaurant/celeb hang (Jay-Z! Adam Levine! That guy from that one thing!) has finally dropped seven-day-a-week brunch, and even if you're a meat-eater you'll want to hit it: they have chicken and waffles that taste like the real thing, and a bagel with smoked lox. But not, like, actual salmon. Yeah.

Connie & Ted's West Hollywood Michael Cimarusti's beloved East Coast-style seafood spot is finally doing brunch, and as you can imagine, it impresses: the line-up features smoked mahi-mahi Benedicts, a crab & lobster omelette, and, for non-seafood lovers, steak & egg with a mashed potato cake.

Rose Cafe Venice The beloved casual Venice landmark's been completely re-done, but still boasts a killer patio as well as a to-go counter serving up top-notch pastries; you can also sit right at the open-kitchen counter and watch chef Jason Neroni (Superba Snack Bar) make insane breakfast dishes, like a roasted brussels sprout and bacon skillet topped with two duck eggs.

Recess Highland Park It's definitely playtime at this second location of the Glendale fave: a former Patina chef's doing next-level eats like a braised short rib sandwich with cheddar, caramelized onions, and horseradish aioli and pancakes with lemon zest, ricotta, and whipped cream.

Otium Downtown This beautiful new American restaurant behind the Broad has a weekend brunch that befits its gorgeous interior, with wood-oven duck leg hash and kiwi-and-gin swizzles.