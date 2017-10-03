Food & Drink

5 new hot dogs to patriotically scarf down this 4th of July

By Published On 07/03/2014 By Published On 07/03/2014
Jeff Miller

Los Angeles 155 million hot dogs are going to be consumed this 4th of July, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council, which is apparently a thing. Since you obviously want to be a part of that crew, hit one of these spots that's serving up the best new hot dogs in LA.

Dog Haus

Dog Haus: Head to the Dog Haus Biergarten in Pasadena to witness its July 5th hot dog-eating competition, or start your own at its just-opened Canoga Park location, which includes new dogs like the Pig & The Fig, an Emmental cheese-stuffed sausage topped with fig and onion relish, wild arugula, and whole grain mustard. Continue Reading

HulaDog

Hula Dog: You're gonna have to go South for these puppies, but they'll be worth it. This recently opened Newport Beach stand does doggy-style more different than anything you've ever seen, with its eponymous Hula Dog -- where they shove a dog into a "Hawaiian-style" bun (that's like a cylinder with a hole popped all the way through it) topped with craziness like mango and starfruit relishes.

Dog Haus

Picnik: Despite their populist charm, hot dogs have long been disparaged since they "supposedly" use undesirable parts found at the beginning and end of a pig. Thankfully, Chef Michael Puglisi embraces all the delectable gifts our porcine friends offer in his brand-new Nose to Tail Dog, which consists of pork shoulder, trotters, ears, tongue, cheek, snout, skin, liver, and a little heart. Actually, make that a lot of heart. Awwww!

Blue Plate Oysterette/Facebook

Blue Plate Oysterette: While you’d generally be forgiven for considering surf before turf at this New England-inspired favorite (which just opened a new location on West 3rd, right by Robata Jinya), you will not regret ordering up The Big Dog this weekend -- this home-wrecking colossus boasts a 1/2lb Waygu beefstick dressed up with pickles, slaw, and sauerkraut.

Fritzi Dog

Fritzi Dog: Hit this gourmet farmer’s market stand for Top Chef Master Neal Fraser’s newly revamped menu, which includes the just-launched Maple Turkey Dog, the explosively delicious jalapeño chicken sausage, and sides including Brussels tots (?!?!?) and cali-flower popcorn.

