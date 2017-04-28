LA's Best Restaurant & Bar Openings of April 2017

Felix Venice If you're a pasta lover, you probably sobbed a bit when Bucato closed -- after all, where are you going to get Evan Funke's perfect homemade noodles now? The answer is, thankfully, Felix, where the award-winning chef is serving pasta dishes like pappardelle with ragu Bolognese and 48-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano, as well as wood-oven pizza with pomodoro, smoked fior di latte, and salame Napoletano.

Prank Bar Downtown This new bar's biggest claim to fame is its cannabis terpene cocktails -- basically, cocktails made with the essence of weed, minus the psychotropic qualities. It's also the first LA walk-up bar, making it seem like you're drinking right on the sidewalk -- though unfortunately you can't actually take your drinks for a walk.

Verlaine Mid-Wilshire It's no surprise this new Mid-City restaurant was a huge hit right upon opening -- it's taken over the Domenick's space, which means it boasts one of the best patios in the city. The food's no joke, either: Diego Hernandez, one of the most acclaimed chefs in Mexico, is in the kitchen using hyper-local, fresh ingredients to make sorrel tamales and ash-crusted rock cod.

Soca Sherman Oaks The valley's dining renaissance continues with two new high-profile restaurants this month, including this large-format dining room from the guy behind the beloved Boneyard Bistro. It's got an eclectic menu that includes tea-smoked duck breast and a full raw bar, as well as a meticulously thoughtful cocktail program.

Woodley Proper Encino The second major valley opening this month is from former Top Cheftestant Phillip Frankland Lee, whose Scratch Bar & Kitchen has become a mainstay in Woodley Plaza. His second concept in the same maxi-mall (it's not quite a mini-mall and not quite a mall-mall, so, there you go) is an oak-drenched barstaurant serving a massive seafood/charcuterie/cheese tower, roasted chicken-liver toast, and a drink called the Second Hand Smoke made with chicory-infused Scotch, ruby port, and a flamed orange peel.