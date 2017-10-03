How many of LA's 18 best Spring openings have you been to?

A lot of pretty important stuff happened in LA this Spring: the Kings won the Stanley Cup, THE KINGS WON THE STANLEY CUP, oh, and let's not forget, the Kings... won... the Stanley Cup. Also, though: 18 standard-bearing bars & restaurants opened up shop. Here's a look at all of them.
Downtown
ChocoChicken (address and info)
We told you all about the Umami guy's new place that's doing chocolate fried chicken, but it's worth reminding you: the Umami guy has a new place that's doing chocolate fried chicken.
Wexler's (address and info)
The fine dining-trained chef from Mezze is now doing the Downtown deli too, with a stall at Grand Central Market where he's expertly executing insanely great Jewish eats like house-smoked fishes and one of the best pastrami sandwiches in the city.
Fifty Seven (address and info)
We can't tell you what they're serving at this Arts District restaurant, but that's not because it's a secret. Basically, they're having "residencies" in which they bringing in different chefs from high-end restaurants all over the world, and let them test-kitchen-up that mother. So far, they've had dudes from award-winning, NY establishment Eleven Madison Park, and a James Beard Rising Star from Farmshop.
Faith & Flower (address and info)
We've told you a few times about this stunning newcomer near Staples Center, and with good reason: the guys behind the LA Food and Wine Festival have dropped one of LA's best new restaurants maybe of the entire year, with mesquite-grilled rib eye at dinner and a weekend brunch with brown sugar-braised bacon.
Beelman's Pub (address and info)
The latest drinkery from the guys behind Spring Street Bar and Sixth Street Tavern finds them teaming up with the dudes who handle the booze at NY's super-respected Death & Co (and our own pretty-frikking-awesome Honeycut), Beelman's is going all in on the European gastropub vibe, with a cocktail list that includes an on-draft House of Jealous Lovers (Apple Brandy, St. Germain, Pineau des Charentes, Verjus Blanc, seltzer), and food including a pub burger with thick-cut bacon, Grafton cheddar, and grainy mustard.
Mid-City/Beverly Hills
Barton G. (address and info)
This ultra-fun newcomer from Miami does super-absurd(ly delicious) preparations like lobster Pop-Tarts (yes, lobster Pop-Tarts) served in an actual toaster (yes, an actual toaster), tuna served with a Samurai sword, and drinks overflowing with dry-ice smoke.
Paninoteca (address and info)
The Scarpetta guy was apparently bored with serving perfect pasta at dinner, so he decided to try his hand at perfect sandwiches at lunch, and -- spoiler alert! -- they're perfect, especially the egg-topped porchetta and the perfectly sliced roast beef... both of which, like all sandwiches there, are served on perfectly crispy, house-made bread. Perfect.
Greenspan's Grilled Cheese (address and info)
This all-grilled cheese-all-the-time restaurant has been five years in the making, while its sandwiches -- so far -- are five minutes in the eating.
Silverlake/Los Feliz/Echo Park
Pine & Crane (address and info)
This modern-looking, Taiwanese-leaning, extremely delicious noodles-and-more shop's got fantastic dumplings, crazy-good soups, and... well, they still don't have booze. But lunch here is awesome.
Night and Market Song (address and info)
The second location of Food and Wine-lauded Chef Kris Yenbamroong's Night and Market continues his run of Thai food that tastes like no Thai food you've ever had. The new spot's got his new classics (including his outrageous spicy "party wings"), as well as a revolving door of new dishes exclusive to this location.
San Fernando Valley
Tipple & Brine (address and info)
"Self", you may have asked yourself, "why does over the hill get all the good oyster bars"? Well, ask no more: now the Valley's got one too. But they're more than a raw bar (though they do have five oyster varieties that rotate daily) -- they're more officially unofficially a seafood-leaning gastropub with great cooked dishes, like fried octopus with squid ink aioli and a flatiron steak with fried artichokes and celery root mash.
Westside (Venice/Santa Monica/Beach Towns)
Superba Food and Bread (address and info)
This casual-but-still-great sibling to the more fancy-ish Superba Snack Bar is focused on breakfast (Moroccan eggs w/tomato, pepper, and Middle Eastern spices) and lunch (banh mi on a house-made baguette), although the dinner's picked up steam too, with nightly specials like a rotisserie duck on Tuesdays and bone-in skate wing on Fridays.
Terrazza (address and info)
The latest addition to Casa Del Mar is this two-story window stunner, with to-be-expected seafood standouts like Santa Barbara spot prawns and steamed clams with Calabrian sausage.
Malibu Pier Restaurant and Bar (address and info)
The Malibu Pier Restaurant and Bar promises to reinvigorate the mostly abandoned, uh, pier in Malibu, with amazing, date-friendly views and food like line-caught yellowtail and uni deviled eggs.
Koreatown
POT (address and info)
We told you about Roy Choi's K-town doozy when it opened, and we stand by everything we said: it's one of the best new restaurants of the year. For sure.
Hollywood
Good Times at Davey Wayne's (address and info)
Okay, we're saying it: this '70s-themed, alcoholic snow cone-serving, secret-entrance bar may be the best bar in LA.
Ball and Chain (address and info)
Until rumors come true that NY-favorite The Meatball Shop is coming here, we'll have to settle for the next-best-thing: this Cahuenga Corridor ball shop, which's got a kind of choose-your-own-adventure menu, in which you choose your favorite ball (beef... pork... turducken?!?!), style (slider? grinder?), and sauce (gravy, marinara, etc.).
West Hollywood
Harlowe (address and info)
The latest from the bar group that brought you Sassafras and The Thirsty Crowe is this throwback gastropub in the former Crown Bar space, which's getting old-timey with monocles and bikes with ridiculously large front wheels... wait, no... bottled cocktails and smelt fish and chips (there we go).
