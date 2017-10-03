LA's 9 best April openings East of La Brea

Saying something happened on "the Eastside" is tricky in LA (since there are a lot of Eastsides), unless you get really specific. So, here are the best recent openings on the Eastside/ok, kind of the Eastside, kind of mid-city/basically anything East of La Brea.
Fifty Seven (click here for address and info)
Downtown
A super-killer date spot, Fifty Seven's in an old ketchup factory (!), but there're no burgers here: they're gonna rotate visiting chefs test kitchen-style, which right now means you can have crab-abetted halibut from the guy behind the Michelin star-winning NY institution Eleven Madison Park.
Madera (click here for address and info)
Hollywood
This seasonal bistro in Hollywood has a ridiculous, foliage-laden patio and a massive dining room that looks like something out of the movie Clue. Expect salami flatbread with Fresno chili, a skirt steak with salted sunchoke, and a bunch of other foods that don't require any (Colonel) mustard.
Heroshop (click here for address and info)
Downtown
The dudes behind the sit-down spot Black Hogg have gotten into the sandwich game, which means high-end heroes like the absolutely-must-order-first BBQ heritage pork bahn mi. They've got other to-go-friendly stuff like a rice bowl with blood sausage and peppers, which you can order second. We guess.
Pine & Crane (click here for address and info)
Silverlake
This rustic Taiwanese gem is breaking out simple-sounding-but-it's-totally-not Asian goodness like a wonton noodle soup with perfect dumplings, a minced pork on rice number, and sautéed pea shoots.
El Condor (click here for address and info)
Silverlake
The L&E Oyster Co/Bar Covell dudes bought up El Conquistador (who's conquering who now, huh???), did a little revamp, and added next-level Mexican food including squash-blossom quesadillas and a queso fresco-topped pork milanese.
Justice Urban Tavern (click here for address and info)
Downtown
Justice comes swiftly and deliciously via this communal-tabled tavern, which pairs shrimp chorizo and craft beers with outlets galore and free Wi-Fi. Might be time to re-explore your company's working remotely policies.
Carb & Nation
Various Locations
This new truck (yes, we're actually telling you about a new truck) has one of those menus where every single thing sounds great: a miso-glazed pork belly bun, chorizo-stuffed, bacon-wrapped dates, and made-in-truck craft sodas like a refreshing ginger, lemon, thyme number.
Faith & Flower (click here for address and info)
Downtown
This absolutely stunning restaurant downtown's also making a run at the best-date-spot-in-the-city crown, with high ceilings, a massive wine list, killer cocktails, and a ribeye that this very publication called one of the best new steaks in the city.
Belcampo Meat Co (click here for address and info)
Downtown
This new stall in the Grand Central Market has one of the best new burgers in town, as well as a deli case with odd cuts like neck and, uh, head. Like we said, odd.
Jeff Miller is Thrillist LA's senior city editor and he's going to to be doing one of these for the Westside in two weeks, so don't freak out. He's at @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @ThrillistLA on Twitter.
-
1. Fifty Seven712 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
-
2. Madera Kitchen1835 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
-
3. Hero Shop130 E 6th St, Los Angeles
-
4. Pine & Crane1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
-
5. El Cóndor3701 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
-
6. Justice Urban Tavern120 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles
-
7. Faith & Flower705 West 9th Street, Los Angeles
-
8. Belcampo Meat Company317 S Broadway, Los Angeles
What makes this Downtown spot unique? How about the fact that their line-up of chefs rotates (along with their seasonal menu), so that you get treated to a wide array of culinary styles from some of the best food minds in the country. The menu changes all the time, but highlights include the diver scallops with wild rice, fennel, and feta.
Madera Kitchen is like a bungalow hideaway on the edge of the Hollywood Hills, where you can nosh on tasty Mediterranean fare and cocktails from the prodigious bar. You'll find wooden tables and chairs, funky light fixtures, and an outdoor fireplace in this rustic space, plus greenery and hanging plants just about everywhere you look. From goat cheese ravioli to an oxtail flatbread to grilled octopus, the dishes here are bursting with flavor and sure to please your palate.
These Central City East sammy-slingers know how to craft a tasty 'wich, with options like the Cold Cut, BBQ Pork, and Blood Sausage & Peppers, not to mention their salads and mouth-watering rice bowls.
This ultra-casual, ultra-affordable Taiwanese cafe in Silverlake is the kind of restaurant you eat at once and crave forever. A solid player in LA's fast-casual scene, P&C offers up airy wontons, beef rolls, and noodle and vegetable dishes in a homey and modern space. The counter-service restaurant also features a wide variety of teas sourced from Taiwan, and a rotating list of craft beers and wine.
Their motto is simple: "fine Mexican food and cocktails"... and really, what more could you want from this Silver Lake spot slinging a full array of tortas and margs, with an upstairs patio, and a dining room that's open 'til midnight? That's right, NOTHING.
JUT is about three things: cold craft beers, creative craft 'tails, and a host of tasty menu options from burgers & BBQ to seafood and steak.
A beautiful Downtown restaurant -- from a Michelin-award winning chef and the guys who founded the Pebble Beach Food & Wine fest -- Faith and Flower serves up a menu of seasonal dishes, classic staples, and a raw bar. The aphrodisiac seafood, vintage touches, and romantic décor, including hand mirrors and candles throughout the eating area, establish this as a prime date night spot.
The Grand Central Market outpost of Belcampo Meat Co. offers the same butcher shop-restaurant set-up as the rest of the chain's California outposts, just in a more confined space. Aside from cuts of pasture-raised, sustainable beef, pork, and other meats, this location serves dishes like the signature Belcampo burger, featuring a thick patty sandwiched on a toasted brioche bun with Cheddar, caramelized onions, and house sauce. A few counter seats make up the dining area, so most people take their orders to go.