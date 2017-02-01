The Best LA Openings of January 2017

Shockingly, a ton of business owners waded through the torrential downpours this month to make sure their new restaurants and bars opened up. Here are the best openings of January 2017, including your favorite new secret Downtown cocktail spot, a late-night alternative to KBBQ, and a Los Feliz Mediterranean restaurant that will likely be on the shortlist for best restaurant of the year.
Down a private stairwell off of Wilshire Blvd lies The Venue, a subterranean karaoke bar and restaurant that's decidedly more high-end than run-of-the-mill karaoke spots. An open dining room complete with bar is the focal point of the space, where Korean-inspired dishes like beef tongue and chimichurri are served to diners on their way to or from one of the private karaoke rooms. Each room has up to a 50-person capacity (hello, birthday party!) and serves a smaller bar food menu for those who bypass the restaurant altogether.
Deriving from the Arabic word for destiny (kismat), this Los Feliz restaurant from the teams behind Madcapra and Animal reinterprets Middle Eastern cuisine with a modern, Californian slant (read: lots of toast). The all-day concept pulls inspiration from across the Middle East in compositions like whole-wheat brioche toast with halva spread or date butter, or the more savory broccoli toast with labneh and pumpkin seeds. Bread-based dishes aside, Kismet's menu also features fish, vegetable, and meat small plates seasoned with tahini, za'atar, saffron, and more Mediterranean flavors.
I cannot disclose any information about this secret speakeasy, other than the fact that it’s a 120-seat, industrial-chic drinking hole (literally, it’s underground!) in Downtown LA with a '50s flair. If you find the alleyway that leads to the hidden entrance, you're one step closer to enjoying mid-century, forgotten classics like the Cloak & Dagger and Smuggler’s Eye Opener. Rotating seasonal cocktails are named after icons like Ella Fitzgerald and Doris Day, bringing the divas back to life via the presumed style of cocktail they'd have drunk. But that’s it, that’s all I can say.
Remember that fancy hot dog you had at Coachella that one time? Same. Festival pop-up Sumo Dog brought its Palm Springs vibes permanently to Koreatown with the opening of this small storefront in early 2017. Hot dogs with a Japanese bent are the focus, like the namesake Sumo Dog, a sensory overload topped with pickled peppers, wasabi relish, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, furikake, and seaweed. Get it with a side of sushi rice tater tots and top it off with soy milk soft-serve.
From the one-time forces behind Found Coffee and Crème Caramel, FrankieLucy Bakeshop is a Filipino-inspired coffee and custard collaboration in Silver Lake. The display case is stocked with signature sweets like upside down pie -- a purple-tinted ube custard concealed by graham cracker crumble -- and large servings of coffee cake, scones, and muffins. Those on a health kick can order gluten-free chia seed pudding (yum!) while those looking for a savory lunch can opt for large cuts of quiche and Spanish tortillas.
In the space that was formerly home to Hooray Henry's-cum-Henry's, Peppermint Club is a 1960s-esque music venue collaboration between h. wood Group and Interscope Records. In contrast to the flashy big-name spaces in LA, Peppermint Club offers an intimate setting for up-and-coming artists to test out their material and well-known headliners to go back to their roots with an up-close-and-personal crowd.