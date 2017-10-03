The 11 best new restaurant openings West of La Brea

You may've read the list we dropped a couple weeks ago about the 11 best openings East of La Brea and been all like, "HOW DOES THIS APPLY TO ME?". Well, first off, beach dude, visit your friends on the Eastside occasionally. And second off, here're 11 restaurant openings that DO.
iPic Westwood (click here for address and info)
Westwood
This movie theater-cum-cocktail lounge-cum-American restaurant excels at all three: there're crazy-comfortable seats (they recline! seriously, recline!), an award-winning mixologist, and food from a former Spago chef (seriously!), which can be delivered right to your seat.
Sayulita (click here for address and info)
West Hollywood
We already told you about this taco place at the Mondrian, but it's worth reminding you again: pig ear poolside tacos. #neverforget.
Smoke. Oil. Salt. (click here for address and info)
Mid-Wilshire
This Melrose restaurant -- from some of the Umami team and the dude who put Lazy Ox on the map -- is devoted to creative Spanish tapas, with sliced-right-there Iberico ham and sea urchin flan with fried capers and shrimp oil, as well as weekly paellas.
Superba Food and Bread (click here for address and info)
Venice
The latest from the team behind Supurba Snack Bar (surprise, surprise) is this more casual, bakery-driven brother, which has not only one of LA's best new breakfast sandwiches, but also has fresh-baked pretzel croissants (so, crotzels?) for breakfast, a lunch banh mi, and rotisserie leg of lamb for dinner, plus a soon-to-launch bread delivery service for the neighborhood.
Cast & Plow (click here for address and info)
Marina Del Rey
The bistro-influenced, seafood-heavy menu at The Ritz-Carlton's new restaurant (read: shmancy) includes a 32-day-aged rib eye (see?) and Baja scallops w/ parsnip puree and sea urchin cream (seeeeeeee?).
Fala Bar (click here for address and info)
Mid-Wilshire
Don't hate on this new take-out-friendly Mediterranean place just because it's all vegan and organic. All that means is better hummus, interesting salads (quinoa tabouli!), and a bunch of different kinds of falafel, including sweet potato and one spiced up with jalapeño.
Shiki (click here for address and info)
Beverly Hills
A Matsuhisa vet just opened this majestic Japanese spot, with cedar-seared Wagyu tataki, halibut sashimi w/ yuzu pepper salt, and sake-steamed fish collar.
Open Air Kitchen and Bar (click here for address and info)
West Hollywood
Formerly known as Fatty's, Open Air's gotten a complete redo, with a dolled-up interior and a new chef blasting out classics like chicken and waffles with orange-maple butter, and braised short rib with creamy polenta and a Port reduction.... and of course, another great new breakfast sando.
Manchego On Main (click here for address and info)
Santa Monica
The longtime SaMo wine-and-food favorite's moved... three doors down from its original location. It's still honoring BYOB action Mon-Thu, and hitting you with Spanish favorites like shrimp wrapped in ham and a house-made pickle & charcuterie plate that's also -- wait, it's not wrapped in ham too???
Art's Table (click here for address and info)
Santa Monica
The owner of that apartment-finding service you love to hate (Westside Rentals! Who's got my password?) just opened this new-American winebarstaurant, serving up shaved Brussels-abetted oyster po'boys, and a hanger steak w/ onion crisps and a chimichurri/Béarnaise sauce.
Hiatus Urban BBQ (click here for address and info)
Mid-Wilshire
Okay, this one is right ON La Brea, so uh, tell your Eastside friends, too. It's a little hole-in-the-wall that's smoking meat for 18 hours and braising pulled pork in Dr Pepper for its sandwiches. Yeah, everyone's gonna want to go to this one.
-
1. iPic Theaters Westwood10840 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
-
2. Sayulita8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
-
3. Hiatus Urban Barbeque1292 S La Brea Ave, Inglewood
-
4. smoke oil salt7274 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
-
5. Superba Food + Bread1900 S Lincoln Blvd, Venice
-
6. Fala Bar7751 1/2 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
-
7. Shiki Beverly Hills410 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills
-
8. Open Air Kitchen + Bar892 N. La Cienega, Los Angeles
-
9. Cast & Plow4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
-
10. Manchego2518 Main St, Santa Monica
-
11. Art's Table1002 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
Get the first class of movie-going experiences; reclineable chairs, extra leg room and an attendant available at the push of a button. Better yet? An in-house italian restaurant and full bar makes it the perfect one-stop date-shop.
The latest addition to the SkyBar at Mondrian LA, Sayulita's serving up tacos and tequila with a side of sunrays. From beer battered shrimp and bacon tacos to never-not-what-you're-craving churros, the menu also features 40+ tequilas and health conscious-ish cocktails like Funky Beets (Herradura Reposado, beets, agave, water, salt). Plus, of equal importance: they've got foliage in the form of trees planted in oversized pots.
It's time to get creative. Is it a open faced, pulled pork and creamy brussel slaw topped with spicy peppers and horseradish sauce day? Or maybe a sweet sauced shredded chicken with kale and apple slaw one? That choice is up to you at this sandwich shop where seating is reserved to five lonely tables in what amounts to a bare-bones, focus-on-the-flavor barbecue operation. And with a strip mall liquor store next door, you'll get no complaints from us.
Flan made out of sea urchin. Yes, this Spanish tapas and wine bar had it up on the menu. Expect paella and Iberico hams, and of course that general smokey aroma from the wood-fired grill.
Spearheaded by Bread and Pastry Director Carlos Enriquez, Superba is a bright and spacious spot offering up treats from an everything croissant (!) to kouign amann to avocado toast on house-baked bread. Don't roll your eyes just yet -- the avocado toast here is actually some of the best in the city. No matter what you put on Superba's bread, you'll find yourself craving more after each bite, so be sure to take some home with you. And don't forget to pick up a Nutella banana pop tart and a bag of bombolini, too.
This Mid-Wilshire take out-friendly spot might be all vegan and organic, but that doesn't mean it's lacking in quality. It means plenty of tasty Mediterranean fare like hummus, fresh salads (quinoa tabouli!) and assorted falafels, including sweet potato and one spiced up with jalapeño.
Located in Beverly Hills, this majestic Japanese spot serves up delectable dishes like cedar-seared Wagyu tataki, halibut sashimi w/ yuzu pepper salt, and sake-steamed fish collar.
This West Hollywood haunt is never a bad option for drinks, with a menu loaded with numerous wines, beers, and cocktails; but the real treat is their edibles menu, featuring options like prosciutto, fig, and arugula salad and a kale and spinach pizza with Parmesan cream sauce.
Located inside Marina del Rey Ritz-Carlton, Cast & Plow is a hotel restaurant that stands on its own. Aside from a picturesque view of the marina, you'll also get impeccable service and locally grown, organic food. Even if you don't eat carbs, you have to try the house-made herb brioche and sweet potato gnocchi -- they're worth every doughy calorie. The vibe is Southern California chic, but the place still feels upscale and refined.
This tapas joint is known for dishing up your favorite Spanish bites, like shrimp wrapped in ham and house-made pickle & charcuterie plates. Hit them up on a weekday, they've got a BYOB policy in place from Monday to Thursday each week.
Brought to you by the highly skilled Chef Mark Mittleman, this Santa Monica resto dishes out New American cuisine and market-fresh seasonal specials.