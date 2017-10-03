LA's Best New Restaurant and Bar Openings in November

Sure, the first thing you think of when "food" and "November" are thrown together is, obviously, turkey. But why isn't the second thing super-delicious teppan steak? It should be, at least this year, since it's among the most delicious things you can eat from LA's best new restaurants (and more) that opened this month. And we promise it's far tastier than that dry bird you pulled out of the oven last week.
Rose Cafe
Venice
The long-standing Venice favorite's been given a full facelift and new food from Superba main-dude Jason Neroni, who's breaking it down with beet-cured salmon at breakfast and lamb schwarma pizza at lunch; there's also a Verve Coffee bar right inside, with fresh-ingredient cocktails from Julian Cox.
Hanjip
Culver City
The guys behind Faith & Flower and Seoul Sausage have teamed up to create next-level KBBQ, with traditional dishes like brisket and bulgogi, as well as fancy food options like a truffle-butter tomahawk steak and a bone marrow-and-corn dish. If you don't want to spend the dough, go for lunch, when there are ultra-reasonable specials.
Jinya Ramen
Hollywood
Rejoice, tourists! You can now get actually-great ramen right at Hollywood & Highland. The beloved local mini-chain's newest location takes its signature ramens and serves them up Chipotle style, with your choice of customizable broths, proteins, and veggies.
Roku
West Hollywood
Have you ever been to Benihana and thought, "Man, this is great, but I wish it was on the Sunset Strip, and run by the dudes who run Boa and Robata Bar"? Well, your wish has come true, you very specific day-dreamer, you: this teppanyaki restaurant is now open and also has seared foie gras, yellowtail sashimi, and A5 Japanese Wagyu.
Tacos Tu Madre
Westwood
This simple window's serving up not-so-simple tacos, including one stuffed with rice and unagi and a Kogi-style bite filled with bulgogi and kimchi.
Golden Road Tasting Room
Anaheim
This locally beloved brewery may have signed a deal with Anheuser-Busch earlier this year, and, while the haters are gonna hate, they're still doing amazing stuff, like this just-opened tasting room, which will eventually also include a restaurant and biergarten.
ArcLight Santa Monica
Santa Monica
Westsiders, it's time to celebrate: now you, too, can have a movie theater employee tell you who directed whatever Avengers-related movie you're seeing while simultaneously turning his nose up at you (also: great seats and coffee bar).
Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee
Santa Monica
Costa Mesa's beloved donut shop has finally opened in Santa Monica. Grab this month's lemon & thyme special before it's too late, then head back every weekend since you don't have to drive an hour anymore.
Bigmista's Morning Wood
Long Beach
The dude behind Long Beach's beloved Bigmista's BBQ is giving you breakfast and lunch at his new location. Go for the Pig Candy pancakes -- there's sweet bacon cooked right in -- and linger a few hours so you're first in line for the limited 30-per-day brisket/short rib burger.
Estrella
West Hollywood
The Sunset Strip's most recent New American restaurant has food from Top Chef alum Dakota Weiss, who's hitting you with orange ricotta pancakes with almonds and toasted coconut for breakfast and sous-vide hangar steak with orange-habanero chimichurri for dinner.
Brewyard
Glendale
Wanna drink some beers in a new brewery that feels old-school, complete with vintage truck and brick walls? Wanna drink some beers you can't get anywhere else there, like tropical saison with passion fruit? Your answer is yes, and this new Glendale brewery is where you can make that happen.
Dog Haus
Downtown
You already know that the hot dogs from Dog Haus are fantastic, but this new location near USC has topped all of those by introducing a make-your-own-breakfast-burrito bar. It's what your hangover has been needing for years.
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.
Jeff Miller is hungry. Find out what he's gonna eat at @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @ThrillistLA on Twitter.
-
1. Rose Cafe - Restaurant220 Rose Ave, Venice
-
2. Hanjip3829 Main St, Culver City
-
3. Jinya Ramen Bar2400 Main St, Santa Monica
-
4. ROKU9201 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
-
5. Tacos Tu Madre1945 1/2 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
-
6. Golden Road Brewing5410 W San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles
-
7. ArcLight Cinemas6360 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
-
8. Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee631 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
-
9. Bigmista's Morning Wood4331 E Carson St, Long Beach
-
10. Estrella8800 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
-
11. Brewyard Brewing Company906 Western Ave, Glendale
-
12. Dog Haus3335 S Figueroa St Ste D, Los Angeles
Rose Cafe is a Venice institution that first opened in 1979 but underwent a huge revamp in 2015. Helmed by chef Jason Neroni (Superba Snack Bar, Catch & Release), the restaurant is a bright and airy morning-to-night spot with an open kitchen, communal tables, and two patios. The daily breakfast menu includes a breakfast burrito, pancakes, and egg scrambles, plus pastries, smoothies, and Verve coffee. Meanwhile, the dinner menu features house-made pasta, hearth-roasted chicken, and charcuterie. Rose 2.0 has a similar all-day vibe as Gjelina, minus the wood-fired pizzas.
From celebrity chef Chris Oh and restauranteur Stephane Bombet (Terrine, Faith & Flower, Paiche), Hanjip is a modern Korean barbecue restaurant that's made for groups, especially those without vegetarians. Hanjip's menu resembles a how-to guide for barbecue: you choose your meat (sliced brisket, pork belly, bulgogi) and sides (kimchi fried rice, seafood pancake, beef poutine), and a server grills your meat table-side. The Culver City space is trendy with sleek wooden booths and black-and-white wall art.
With homemade noodles that have a near-perfect portion of broth, tender pork chasu, fresh garlic you can press yourself, and poached eggs instead of hard-boiled, Jinya takes traditional ramen and takes it right over the edge without hesitation (and without an heft increase in price). Despite its name, this Ocean Park spot offers up far more than just ramen, though, including a few basic sushi rolls. little steamed buns stuff with meats and vegetables, and rice bowls.
In Japanese cuisine, a teppanyaki dinner means food is cooked on a grill in front of you. At Roku, teppanyaki means a four-course dinner in a sophisticated, 8,000sqft space whose grilled options include Chilean sea bass, Japanese Wagyu beef, and Maine scallops. Roku is far from the Benihana experience, but if tableside grilling isn't for you, the space includes a sushi bar with an omakase menu and patio dining with à la carte service.
No more chasing down your favorite taco truck after a night out; this colorful takeout window is tiny, but stays put. Most customers get their Mexican creations to-go, but if it’s sit-down you’re seeking, the dining room seats 16, so prepared to get up close and personal with your date. Tacos Tu Madre specializes in unique taco offerings, like Korean barbeque or duck mole, breakfast burritos (definitely the best bang for your buck), and mouthwatering red velvet churros. Non-taco options include sides like Mexican street corn and house-made tortilla chips and guac.
Golden Road is the perfect place for anyone who loves drinking while playing games, because they've got giant Jenga, ping pong, and more, plus tons of outdoor seats, and some of LA's best local beer that's brewed right there. Enjoy a pint with some of the venue's delectable globally-inspired pub fare.
The Arclight theater is showing movies how they were intended to be watched. No lines, no ads before the movie, reserved seating, comfy chairs and you can order food and booze while you watch. What else could you want in a movie theater? Plus, the Hollywood location is in the iconic Cinerama Dome, offering an incredible movie experience inside the dome made up of 316 hexagons.
Gone are the days when you'd have to haul all the way out to Costa Mesa to score some of the city's best breakfast treats. Now, you can satisfy your sweet tooth on huckleberry, cinnamon crumb, apple fritter, lemon & thyme, or even savory poached egg and ham donuts right in Santa Monica.
The bbq breakfast here is full of flavor. Choose from grits, potato salad, and tater tots as sides and enjoy bbq meat classics like pulled pork.
The mastermind behind this spot is Chef Dakota from Top Chef and it lives up to the hype. Be sure to try the Rolling Stone when you go. We think that Estrella is one of the best places to grab a bite in Los Angeles, and you need to stop by and see for yourself.
BBC’s brewery and taproom is a first for the Glendale area, and with a 15 barrel brewing system, they could very well be one of the heavy-hitters in LA. Brewyard’s craft brews include a California steam beer (a la Anchor Steam), a saison, a schwarzbier, and an India pale lager.
This fast-casual spot is the place to go for gourmet-level sausages, hot dogs, and burgers. The hot dogs are all-beef, the sausages are hand-crafted, and the burgers are a blend of chuck and brisket. The funky menu dresses each up in bacon-wrapped ways, and if meat isn't your thing, don't worry, veggie versions are available upon request. Just don't forget to order chili cheese tater tots on the side.