LA's Best New Restaurant and Bar Openings in November

Rose Cafe Venice The long-standing Venice favorite's been given a full facelift and new food from Superba main-dude Jason Neroni, who's breaking it down with beet-cured salmon at breakfast and lamb schwarma pizza at lunch; there's also a Verve Coffee bar right inside, with fresh-ingredient cocktails from Julian Cox.

Hanjip Culver City The guys behind Faith & Flower and Seoul Sausage have teamed up to create next-level KBBQ, with traditional dishes like brisket and bulgogi, as well as fancy food options like a truffle-butter tomahawk steak and a bone marrow-and-corn dish. If you don't want to spend the dough, go for lunch, when there are ultra-reasonable specials.

Jinya Ramen Hollywood Rejoice, tourists! You can now get actually-great ramen right at Hollywood & Highland. The beloved local mini-chain's newest location takes its signature ramens and serves them up Chipotle style, with your choice of customizable broths, proteins, and veggies.

Roku West Hollywood Have you ever been to Benihana and thought, "Man, this is great, but I wish it was on the Sunset Strip, and run by the dudes who run Boa and Robata Bar"? Well, your wish has come true, you very specific day-dreamer, you: this teppanyaki restaurant is now open and also has seared foie gras, yellowtail sashimi, and A5 Japanese Wagyu.

Tacos Tu Madre Westwood This simple window's serving up not-so-simple tacos, including one stuffed with rice and unagi and a Kogi-style bite filled with bulgogi and kimchi.

Golden Road Tasting Room Anaheim This locally beloved brewery may have signed a deal with Anheuser-Busch earlier this year, and, while the haters are gonna hate, they're still doing amazing stuff, like this just-opened tasting room, which will eventually also include a restaurant and biergarten.

ArcLight Santa Monica Santa Monica Westsiders, it's time to celebrate: now you, too, can have a movie theater employee tell you who directed whatever Avengers-related movie you're seeing while simultaneously turning his nose up at you (also: great seats and coffee bar).

Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee Santa Monica Costa Mesa's beloved donut shop has finally opened in Santa Monica. Grab this month's lemon & thyme special before it's too late, then head back every weekend since you don't have to drive an hour anymore.

Bigmista's Morning Wood Long Beach The dude behind Long Beach's beloved Bigmista's BBQ is giving you breakfast and lunch at his new location. Go for the Pig Candy pancakes -- there's sweet bacon cooked right in -- and linger a few hours so you're first in line for the limited 30-per-day brisket/short rib burger.

Estrella West Hollywood The Sunset Strip's most recent New American restaurant has food from Top Chef alum Dakota Weiss, who's hitting you with orange ricotta pancakes with almonds and toasted coconut for breakfast and sous-vide hangar steak with orange-habanero chimichurri for dinner.

Brewyard Glendale Wanna drink some beers in a new brewery that feels old-school, complete with vintage truck and brick walls? Wanna drink some beers you can't get anywhere else there, like tropical saison with passion fruit? Your answer is yes, and this new Glendale brewery is where you can make that happen.