Eat here now: 13 new LA restaurants from October

Want new burgers? New pizza?? New 1200-degree-broiled 16oz ribeyes with black truffle butter and bearnaise sauce??? Well then you're gonna want this list of the 13 best new restaurants to open in LA this October.
Ocean Prime
Beverly Hills
The next time you're debating where those rich people who like to pay for your stuff should take you, end the debate at this schmancy new Beverly Hills surf-and-turf-ery, where they've got thank-God-you're-not-paying white truffle caviar deviled eggs, sea scallops w/ Parmesan risotto, and a 1200-degree-broiled 16oz ribeye.
Bowery Bungalow
Silverlake
The dude behind Mercantile, Twins Sliders, and the Bowery (but NOT the Bungalow! Confusing!) just opened this restaurant that looks more "cool parlor that rich people have" than "white-tablecloth eatery". Get the "shishkatori" -- skewered meats with Middle Eastern spices, cooked over Japanese coals.
Prime Pizza
Mid-Wilshire
What if we were to tell you that the guys behind LA's best burger (at Golden State), best BBQ (at Bludso's) and best breakfast burrito (at Cofax) had just opened a NY-style pizza slice shop? You'd want to go to there, right? Well, that's what we're telling you. Tally ho.
Blue Collar
Mid-Wilshire
In the old wine-and-beer-only Sheddy's space (RIP, old friend) comes this glossier, not just wine-and-beer-only boozery -- a comfortable, classed up space with wall-length banquettes and a menu-less cocktail program from an A-Frame vet.
Fair Game
Various locations
Don't hold the fact that he used to cook for George W. Bush against the chef of this new food truck, because then you won't get to eat Cajun alligator and braised short rib sliders. You want to eat those things, don't you??
Mangia
Malibu
Naturally, this new Malibu Italian joint has an excellent sea-adjacent patio, and naturally they've also got you covered in the fritto misto/spaghetti carbonara/chicken Milanese front as well. Naturally.
Necco
West LA
This Japanese tapas spot has you covered for Eastern deliciousness on the Westside -- think: koji-marinated lamb chops and spicy octopus with cucumber.
Mercado
Hollywood
Another Mexican restaurant on Cahuenga? Yep, and this one's killer: Mercado is a mini-chain that's already proven itself Mid-City and in Santa Monica, and they're not departing from what works here in Hollywood, with top-notch guac, slow-cooked carnitas, and a monstrous tequila list.
Plan Check
Downtown
The mouth-watering gastropub mini-chain expands Downtown, fiiiiiiiiinally, with exclusive options including the K-BBQ Burger (a pork belly meat-bomb featuring kimcheese -- Gruyere processed with wine and dried kimchee for seasoning), and a short rib pot roast dish with caramelized cauliflower and flaked wasabi.
Yellowtail Sunset
West Hollywood
Because at some point you've been in Vegas and been all "man, I wish they'd drop one of those killer restaurants from the Bellagio onto the Sunset Strip so I could stuff my face with bigeye tuna pizza and rock shrimp hand rolls on a nutso patio without having to fly all the way to Vegas", this happened.
The Springs
Downtown
Okay, stick with us here: this yoga studio (stay with us...) slash juicery (seriously, keep reading) slash vegan eatery (c'mon, just one more...) slash wine and beer bar (yesss!) is now open and ready to appeal to health-conscious winos who 1) apparently exist?, and 2) also like craft IPAs as well as actually good-sounding, plant-based foods like mushroom-miso pho.
Magnolia House
Pasadena
For the next time you're thirsty, even if it's just for water and you don't feel like drinking tonight, hit this cocktail bar/small-bites spot anyway, since it's from the guys behind Gus's BBQ and a barman from Portland's lauded Woodsman. Once you're there, get crazy with a drink menu that includes the Lumberjack's Breakfast (Scotch, Applejack, and maple syrup... FTW, right?) and a sesame ginger aioli-boosted shrimp toast.
Project Taco
Mid-Wilshire
The fast-casual Hermosa concept is now open Mid-City, with crazy-delicious (and just crazy!) tacos, including breakfast handhelds w/ goat cheese crema and bacon and lunch stuffs like Thai peanut chicken with a honey and chile-based sauce.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Jeff Miller is the Senior City Editor of Thrillist LA and is as disappointed as you are that there's not a new ramen spot on this list. You can follow him at @jeffmillerla on Instagram or @ThrillistLA on Twitter.
-
1. Ocean Prime9595 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills
-
2. Bowery Bungalow4156 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
-
3. Prime Pizza446 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
-
4. Blue Collar361 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
-
5. Mangia30745 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
-
6. Necco Japanese tapas restaurant1929 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
-
7. Mercado Hollywood3413 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles
-
8. Plan Check1111 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
-
9. Yellowtail8768 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
-
10. The Springs608 Mateo St, Los Angeles
-
11. Magnolia House492 S Lake Ave, Pasadena
-
12. Project Taco6325 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
The next time you're debating where those rich people who like to pay for your stuff should take you, end the debate at this schmancy Beverly Hills surf-and-turf-ery. They've got thank-God-you're-not-paying white truffle caviar deviled eggs, sea scallops w/ parmesan risotto, and a 1200-degree-broiled 16oz ribeye.
The dude behind Mercantile, Twins Sliders, and the Bowery (but NOT the Bungalow! Confusing!) opened this restaurant that looks more "cool parlor rich people have" than "white-tablecloth eatery". Get the "shishkatori" -- skewered meats with Middle Eastern spices, cooked over Japanese coals.
What if we were to tell you that the guys behind LA's best burger (at Golden State), best BBQ (at Bludso's), and best breakfast burrito (at Cofax) opened a NY-style pizza slice shop? You'd want to go to there, right? Well, that's what we're telling you. Tally ho.
In the old wine-and-beer-only Sheddy's space (RIP, old friend) is this glossier, not just wine-and-beer-only boozery -- a comfortable, classed up space with wall-length banquettes and a menu-less cocktail program from an A-Frame vet.
Naturally, this Malibu Italian joint has an excellent sea-adjacent patio, and naturally they've also got you covered in the fritto misto/spaghetti carbonara/chicken Milanese front as well. Naturally.
This Japanese tapas spot has you covered for Eastern deliciousness on the Westside. Think: koji-marinated lamb chops and spicy octopus with cucumber.
Another Mexican restaurant on Cahuenga? Yep, and this one's killer. Mercado is a mini-chain that already proved itself mid-city and in Santa Monica. Look forward to killer guac, slow-cooked carnitas, and a monstrous tequila list in Hollywood.
This sophisticated gastropub -- with a few locations across Los Angeles -- is acclaimed for its burgers, whiskey, and craft beer. The namesake Plan Check burger, topped with pickles, onions, and Americanized dashi cheese, is famous for its layer of Ketchup Leather, which is a square of dehydrated tomato paste that melts over the patty like a layer of cheese. Plan Check’s comfort food vibe makes for a hip and social ambience, complemented by tall communal tables and plenty of bar seating.
Stop by to stuff your face with bigeye tuna pizza and rock shrimp hand rolls on a sweet patio without having to fly all the way to Vegas.
Okay, stick with us here: this yoga studio/juicery/vegan eatery/wine and beer bar (this place is straight outta Portlandia) appeals to health-conscious winos who 1) apparently exist?, and 2) also like craft IPAs as well as actually tasty-sounding, plant-based foods like mushroom-miso pho. You might want hit this spot up for brunch, too, when it offers both egg-loaded and eggless options, depending on how hardcore you are. Know what's even better than dessert? Topping off your meal with a deep-tissue massage.
Hit this cocktail bar/small-bites joint for a drink menu that includes the Lumberjack's Breakfast (Scotch, Applejack, and maple syrup) and a sesame ginger aioli-boosted shrimp toast.
This fast-casual concept's Mid-City location features a myriad of crazy-creative tacos, including breakfast handhelds tossed with goat cheese crema and bacon. For lunch, go big ona Thai peanut chicken taco with a honey and chile-based sauce. Taco Tuesdays are a steal here; save a buck on each taco, or get three for $9.