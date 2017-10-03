Food & Drink

LA's Best Openings of February

Published On 03/02/2016
Lamb at Oficine Brera, Los Angeles
Courtesy of Ryan Tanaka
OK, look, we're all feeling like this El Niño thing was a non-starter, which is bad for our water supply, but good for our new-restaurant supply, since there's no reason for the deluge of new openings to be put on pause for some stupid rain. Which is why all these great spots managed to open up this February:

Mega Bodega

Downtown

This coffee shop-cum-beer bar (yep!) has caffeinated options for you in the AM and 12 drafts in the evening (or AM -- we're not judging!!) It's also got bar food and sandwiches at night and small breakfasts as well, including "Naughty Toast" -- not what you'd say at a bachelor party, but rather brioche with Nutella, strawberries, and bananas.

Bagels at Yeastie Boys, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Yeastie Boys

West Hollywood

One of the few legit, NY-style bagels in the city (from a New Jersey transplant, naturally) has finally moved from a truck to a brick-and-mortar location, operating out of the Alfred in the Alley space and serving up options that go far beyond the basic schmear, like a maple-roasted butternut squash, crispy prosciutto, and house-made honey-chipotle cream cheese on a plain bagel for breakfast, and a turkey sandwich with house-made pickled cucumber and onion jam at lunch.

The Whisperer

Echo Park

This wood-laden barstaurant covered in rock posters delivers late-night Eastside options that aren't taco-truck tacos or eggs from Brite Spot, instead offering everything from killer fried chicken and ribs to spaghetti and meatballs (as well as a locally focused tap beer list) until 1am.

Meat plate at Moruno, Los Angeles
Courtesy of Moruno

Moruno

Mid-Wilshire

Replacing the Short Order burger spot at the Farmers Market, Moruno comes from the team behind this restaurant you may have heard of called Mozza, which means it's one of the few legit sit-down spots right by the Grove, with a gorgeous interior and dishes like lamb leg marinated with turmeric and whole fish a la plancha.

Spring

Downtown

You remember when Church & State was the hottest restaurant in DTLA? Those owners are back after a couple-year break with this gorgeous spot that boasts a giant atrium and is serving up Southern French seafood and more, including John Dory with organic quinoa and lamb sirloin with couscous, rutabaga, scallion, raisin, mint, and harissa.

Roast beef sandwich at Farmboy Kitchen, Los Angeles
Courtesy of Farmboy Kitchen

Farmboy Kitchen

Hollywood

Everything is made in house, from bread to butchered beef, at this new XL strip-mall spot, which also boasts a giant new patio (summer alert!!) where you can get next-level American-Cali classics like brisket chili and in-house corned beef sandwiches.

Tuna sandwich at Sack, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Sack Sandwiches

West Hollywood

Any time Top Chef winner Michael Voltaggio even hints at opening something new, it's big news. Even though his newest location is an extension (and rebrand) of ink.sack on Melrose, it's still a big deal, not just because of new sandwiches like the turkey-based Rachel, with kraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing, as well as classics like the pictured spicy tuna with nori and dynamite sauce, but because now you can get them when you're out drinking on Sunset.

related

Thank God: A Ton of Delicious New Brunch Options Are Open in LA
Korean tacos at Galbi Grill, West Covina, Los Angeles
Courtesy of Galbi Grill

Galbi Grill

West Covina

Even though it's in an outlier location for Korean food, Galbi Grill's setting itself up to be a scene-wide KBBQ player with marinades made with all-natural ingredients for certified Angus beef and Duroc pork BBQ, as well as prepared dishes ranging from spicy tuna rolls to Philly cheesesteaks.

breakfast sandwich at winsome, echo park, los angeles
Courtesy of Winsome

Winsome

Echo Park

We told you once already about Winsome in our round-up of the city's best new brunches, but it's worth reminding you, since not only is there a killer breakfast sandwich with applewood-smoked bacon and herb butter, but the restaurant, which is run by the dudes behind Spare Room, with a chef from Rustic Canyon, is also serving up a dinner menu loaded with the likes of grilled rockfish with toasted semolina couscous, Aleppo chile aioli, shellfish broth, and bacon oyster crackers.

The interior of Officine Brera, Los Angeles
Courtesy of Ryan Tanaka

Officine BRERA

Downtown

It's no surprise this new Italian restaurant is already one of the hottest reservations in town: it's the follow-up from the team behind the beloved Factory Kitchen and shares aesthetics with its not-so-distant neighbor Bestia, with a wood-laden, previously-a-warehouse space. The dishes have a rustic bent, like handmade gnocchi with melted Castelmagno cheese and chives and wood-oven-roasted pork shank with rosemary potatoes.

Pork bao at the Chairman, Los Angeles
Courtesy of The Chairman

The Chairman

Downtown

The beloved SF Chinese-influenced truck's garnered raves for huge Asian flavors, and just hit LA as a brick-and-mortar, with cola-braised pork buns and pickled-daikon-and-lotus-root-laden bowls among the fast-casual offerings.

Jeff Miller is the editor of Thrillist LA and will eat anything Chinese-influenced, anytime. Take a look at @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @ThrillistLA on Twitter.

