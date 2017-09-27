Food & Drink

All the August LA Restaurant and Bar Openings That Matter to You

By Updated On 08/30/2017 at 04:51PM EST By Updated On 08/30/2017 at 04:51PM EST
all the best la restaurants
Neighbor
Heatwaves and potential history-making Dodgers runs couldn’t stop the new-restaurant-and-bar train from running this month: new offerings include Venice’s next go-to neighborhood spot, a surprise move from one of LA’s most beloved chefs, and a Hollywood favorite’s Valley location finally opening its doors. Check out all the best openings of the month, right here:

Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
ink.well
Andyy Keilen/Keilen Photography

Ink.well

West Hollywood

When news broke that Michael Voltaggio’s Ink -- a longstanding nice-dinner standby and one of LA’s most acclaimed restaurants -- was closing last month, the restaurant world understandably freaked out. It was mostly for naught, though: he’s just moved to a new location on La Cienega, changed the name a bit, and rejiggered the menu, with a broader cocktail list and dishes including standbys from ink., like egg yolk gnocchi, as well as new dishes including dill pickled shrimp.

Good Measure

Atwater Village

From the extremely well-regarded sommelier/owner of Bar Covell comes this new Atwater Village wine mecca. It’s a big room that’s also got food (lamb belly with polenta; a burger with “soft melty cheese,” which sounds fantastic TBH) but the big sell is over 30 wines by the glass, curated by a master.

Neighbor
Neighbor

Neighbor

Venice

An all-star team’s opened this new bistro-ish spot in the former Willie Jane space, which still boasts its terrific patio, but now also has a bar blasting out fresh-ingredient cocktails (with a wine list from a former Per Se vet) and stunning New American dishes like a perfectly cooked diver scallop with sweet corn, chili, and tarragon.

jane q ever bar
Courtesy of Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group

Jane Q/Ever Bar

Hollywood

These two new openings in the Kimpton Everly are two sides of the not-usual-hotel-fare coin, with the former an all-day spot with creative breakfast options (Savannah B.E.L.T with pickled green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon candy, and a fried egg) as well as upscale lunches (black truffle calzone with sottocenere al tartufo), and the latter a music-themed cocktail lounge with nutty drinks like the Bone Thighs and Harmony, with St. George shochu, duck confit bone broth pom-syrup, and Grand Marnier, garnished with sage.

Tintorera

Silver Lake

Add another contender to the list of best patios in Silver Lake: this newcomer’s got a great outdoor area and Mexican-influenced ceviche and meat dishes, including hamachi tostadas and mole-topped steak.

PBJ.LA
PBJ.LA

PBJ.LA

Downtown

Along with a trio of restaurateur newbies, the founder of Umami Burger has an ownership stake in this artisan nut-butter-sandwich shop at Grand Central Market*, which features unique, multicultural takes on the nostalgic PB&J mouthfeel. The Indian, for instance, merges curry cashew butter and mango chutney with arugula and radish, while the Italian’s got roasted pine nut butter and tomato jam with EVOO and balsamic; they’re all served crustless and look like sandwich UFOs.

*Also, I’m an investor. But I’d recommend it anyways. Seriously!

Wow Bao
Wow Bao

Wow Bao

Downtown

This Chicago-based, delivery-only restaurant fills a giant niche on hazy nights -- big ol' steamed bao dumplings, delivered to your door -- with variations including spicy kung pao chicken, Thai curry chicken, and BBQ pork (natch).

Korean Super

Sawtelle

Hanjip/Seoul Sausage chef Chris Oh’s new concept is this ultra-casual Korean deli, which is definitely going to please the lunch crowd with kalbi sausage sandwiches, ikura and uni bowls, and miso pork belly plates.

RBTA
RBTA

RBTA

Highland Park

The newest addition to Highland Park’s this collab between Sticky Rice and Fat Dragon vets, who’ve teamed together on a concept based around Tokyo's always crowded Shomben Yokocho Alley -- a robata mecca. They’re serving up a ton of interesting Japanese-influenced dishes, like unagi fried rice and uni-covered blue prawns.

Blacksmiths

Downtown

Another late-night-ish option (kitchen open 'til 1am!) is this high-ceilinged downtown LA bistro, with grilled Spanish octopus and saffron black truffle pasta from a former Patina chef.

Fat Sal's
Fat Sal's

Fat Sal's

Encino

The Hollywood location of this stuff-everything-and-the-kitchen-sink-and-also-the-bathroom-sink sandwich spot has been a favorite for nearly a decade, and the Valley outpost -- which has been in the works for what feels like an eternity -- is finally open. Hoagies stuffed with burgers, poppers, chicken tenders, and cheese (on the same sandwich, if you want it that way) are available until 3am, making this one of the only non-fast-food late-night spots in the 'hood. Expect absurdity.

secret lasagna
Wyatt Conlon

Secret Lasagna

Chinatown

Here’s all you need to know: this place delivers lasagna ‘til 3am downtown via UberEats. Seriously, these words right here don’t matter, right?

Jeff Miller is the founding editor of Thrillist LA and seriously would tell you to go to PBJ.LA even if he didn’t have skin in the game. Yell at him on Instagram.