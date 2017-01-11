While November may have brought news that we weren’t looking forward to, it also delivered news of some pretty excellent new places to eat and drink around LA where we can at least temporarily distract ourselves from that other news. From a welcome roster of new ramen joints and Italian spots to hidden eateries and the return of a Valley legend, here are the best LA openings of November 2016. Dig in. All of the restaurants on this list are part of our ongoing quest to find this year's best new restaurants in America, and we're combing through every opening in every Thrillist city. Get involved on Instagram -- #BestRest2016 -- to let us know your picks and your favorite dishes at each of these new spots.

Terra Cotta Koreatown Because not every show you see at the Wiltern needs to end with Moons Over My Hammy at Denny’s, there’s now an excellent new dinner-and-drinks option next door to the venue inside the historic, blue-green terracotta Pellissier Building. The stunningly palatial space -- complete with glass chandeliers, marble, light woods, and tiles -- comes by way of the team behind other K-Town favorites Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong and Quarters. Grab a seat at one of the communal tables or a massively high booth for a globally inspired and Korean-leaning menu that features everything from lobster salad and filet mignon to hot stone uni rice and galbi short ribs. Or grab a pre- or post-show cocktail like the bourbon-fueled Smokey Karaoke or one of the many gin & tonic variations at the wraparound bar. Continue Reading

The Edmon Hollywood If you’ve ever wondered how the place selling fireplace mantels at the corner of Melrose and Wilton could stay in business so long, wonder no more. Nestled into the Art Deco-designed Hollywood Historic Hotel, the space is now occupied by The Edmon, a new spot for dinner, drinks, and live music inspired by 1920s Hollywood with dark woods and deco flourishes. You’ll likely be drawn in by the beautiful towering bar, which features twists like the Tea’s Knees with gin, Earl Grey honey, and amaro Montenegro. The menu from Chef Gabriel Cappelli, previously of Saint Martha and Re Creo Supper Club, features creative dishes like the short rib with squash papusitas (little pupusas) and scallops with lobster rillette.

Little Fatty/Accomplice Mar Vista Neighborhood spot Status Kuo has reinvented itself and opened as Little Fatty alongside Accomplice, an adjacent cocktail bar perfect for grabbing a drink before or after dinner. Chef/owner David Kuo is serving up excellent updates of Chinese American classics like kung pao chicken and walnut shrimp (seriously, get this) served in old-school take-out containers, as well as Taiwanese comfort hits like beef noodle soup, scallion pancakes, and the Sunday Gravy with pork. You’ll also find some great veggie options like general tso cauliflower and pea tendrils with more additions on the way. At the dark and moody Accomplice, you’ll find a knockout roster of thoughtful cocktails from GM/beverage director, Aaron Siak, who spent time at The Walker Inn, with selections like the Mother We Share with bourbon, Fernet-Branca, ginger, and pineapple, and the refreshing Everything or Nothing with pisco, Cocchi Americano, dry vermouth, and Salers. You can also order punch by the glass, carafe, or bowl, as well as some great bar bites like truffle popcorn and a burger or from the Little Fatty menu.

Nerano Beverly Hills This sultry and intimate new Italian spot from the team behind beloved Toscana is your new destination for handmade pastas and wood-fired pizzas in Bev Hills. You’ll probably want to start your night upstairs at the plush BG Lounge, where you can sip on original cocktails like the Costa Amalfitana with vodka and orange blossom liquor and reimagined classics the Boulevardier or Aperol Spritz, as well as small bites or dinner. Downstairs you’ll find the sleek main dining room inspired by Italian designers and sports cars of the ‘50s and ‘60s with floor-to-ceiling windows, high-backed banquettes, a wraparound zinc bar. Settle in and order up Amalfi Coast-inspired hits like Orecchiette with Italian Sausage Sugo, the Bianca pizza with stracciatella, baby artichokes, squash blossoms, and black truffles, or the flat iron steak with rapini and wild mushrooms.

Margo’s Santa Monica The team behind Ox & Son have quickly flipped that Santa Monica spot into a hyper-seasonal California-inspired spot that pays homage to proprietor Mark Verge’s mother Margo and his family’s five-generation history in Santa Monica. Chef Greg Daniels, formerly of Salt Air, is firing up small plates and shareable like hamachi crudo with sprouted lentils, lamb saddle with navy beans and fried chicken with butternut squash. To drink, you’ll find craft brews, California wines and classic cocktails courtesy of Jordan Delp, who previously helmed the bar at Tom Bergin’s and Dominick’s.

Ramen Room Sherman Oaks With reliably excellent restaurants like The Oinkster and Maximiliano already under his belt, Chef Andre Guerrero is now venturing into ramen territory on Ventura Blvd. The location is actually a homecoming of sorts as Guerrero’s restaurant Marché once occupied the same location. The menu features plenty of Japanese ramen classics, including a rich tonkotsu with pork belly, a spicy miso, and a shio ramen, but you’ll also encounter several Filipino-inspired twists like chicken rice noodle with poached chicken and papaya, as well as starters like the pork and shrimp lumpia spring rolls and caramel fish sauce chicken wings.

SpireWorks Westwood Inspired by trips to Turkey and after extensive research throughout Europe, this new döner kebab specialist is now slicing roasted meat off the spit for hungry Bruins and other Westwood eaters looking for a quick and casual bite. The fully customizable menu lets you build your meal with proteins, including beef, chicken, or vegetarian köfte and a base of freshly baked bread, wild rice, or greens. Then you’ll choose from a massive list of internationally inspired toppings, including sauces like a yellow curry aioli or smoky BBQ sauce, pickled veggies, fresh produce like squash spirals or basil, cheeses, crunchy stuff like tortilla strips or sunflower seeds, and signature shakers, which include spice blends like furikake and zaatar.

Oh Man! Ramen Encino Chef Luke Reyes, previously of Butchers & Barbers, has partnered with Top Chef-er Phillip Frankland Lee for a long-awaited ramen joint next door to Lee’s Scratch Bar and Kitchen. While the space is still being built out, you can now sample the full menu at lunchtime inside Scratch Bar. There you’ll encounter two bowl options: tonkotsu and vegetable, both of which feature noodles made from scratch (in keeping with the Lee’s ethos). The tonkotsu features a purposefully lighter-than-usual pork broth with braised pork belly, confit shoulder, and other fixings like a soft egg and bonito flakes. Meanwhile the veggie option includes roasted squash, braised black kale, charred garlic sauce, and soft egg. But you’ll also want to explore the rest of the menu, which includes a karaage chicken sandwich and a spicy tuna and sea urchin rice bowl.

Canela Cocina Latina Mar Vista The laid-back Mar Vista neighborhood is quickly becoming a major destination for great eats, and this newly opened casual spot with a mix of Mexican, Guatemalan and other pan-Latin flavors is another one to add to the list. Inside the modern and colorful joint, you’ll find a menu that starts at breakfast with options like chilaquiles and breakfast burritos, and continues into lunch and dinner with classics like tacos and burritos, as well as welcome spins like nachos con mole, asada fries, and pepian, a roasted sesame and pumpkin seed stew. The menu also features plenty of vegetarian and vegan options.

Bluegold/LSXO Huntington Beach The team behind favorites like Little Sister, Steak & Whisky, and Abigaile, have ventured beyond the Orange Curtain to open not just one restaurant, but also a second eatery inside that restaurant. Bluegold, the larger of the two, features views of the ocean, Spanish mission-inspired design with plenty of stone and heavy woods, and a spacious patio. The menu features modern California dishes with Spanish and other international accents, including Santa Barbara uni risotto and Indian-spiced pork short ribs. You’ll also encounter an extensive wine list and creative cocktails like a boozy punch inspired by Capri Sun juice. Behind an unmarked door (hint: look near the wine room), you'll find LSXO, a 28-seat spinoff of Little Sister, which features many of Chef Tin Vuong’s signature Southeast Asian-influenced dishes like foie gras and pho-spiced oxtail torchon and the Saigon-style noodle soup.

O+O Sicilian Kitchen & Bar Santa Monica This beachside eatery features a breezy patio and plenty of Sicilian-inspired bites and drinks. Kick things off with a glass of vino or a cocktail like the Sicilian Sour with rye, Disaronno and apricot liqueur. Then move into unexpected dishes like the Swordfish Arancino, a pizza with mortadella and pistachio cream, or Italian classics like ravioli with eggplant or meatballs with tomato sauce.

Tinfoil Liquor & Grocery Highland Park Jeremy Fall, the man behind favorites like Nighthawk Breakfast Bar and Genesis, has ventured into Highland Park with a reimagined corner liquor store with a secret deli hidden in back. Once you’ve made your boozy selections up front, ask if the store carries birthday candles, and you’ll be directed to an “employees-only” door that leads to the deli. There you’ll find flavor-packed yet streamlined sandwiches from Chef Lung Li -- with help from Chef Alvin Cailan of Eggslut -- including roast beef with yuzu kosho dressing, and roasted eggplant with feta, roasted peppers, and olive tapenade.

Eggslut Venice The insanely popular food-truck-turned-insanely-popular-Grand-Central-Market-stall has travelled across town for its first stand-alone LA location (there’s one in Vegas now) mere steps from the Venice Beach Boardwalk. The industrial-chic space may be bigger than the Downtown spot and offer a few tables and counter seating, but don’t expect the ravenous crowds to be any smaller as they gather for the signature breakfast sandwiches and killer cheeseburger. As with the other location, this one is open for breakfast and lunch.

Humphrey Yogart Sherman Oaks Fear not: All hope is not lost. Longtime Valley favorite with the punny Bogie-frozen-dessert name has returned in a new location after a concerning hiatus. Now tucked inside the Gelson’s on Van Nuys Blvd, the legendary spot has streamlined its menu, ditching sandwiches, salads, and the low-carb/sugar-free groceries, instead focusing on its signature frozen yogurt, ice cream, shakes, and smoothies. The big draw here is the signature blends which feature hard-packed nonfat yogurt (available in vanilla, chocolate, tart, and soy), which is then blended with your choice of over 45 toppings, included fresh fruit, candy, cookies, and nuts. Trust us, you’ll get hooked.

E.A.K. Ramen Fairfax Because there’s really no such thing as too many ramen options, this newcomer is bringing slurpable bowls of noodles to a bustling stretch of Melrose. The twist here is the shop specializes in a style of ramen not often found outside of Japan -- until now. You’ll find iekei-style ramen (which translates to “house-style” and is pronounced E. A. K., hence the name), which features a broth that blends tonkotsu and shoyu broths, and includes noodles that are much thicker than most others you’ll find around town. They have a couple variations on the signature bowl, as well as a veggie option, plus other bites like onigiri rice balls, grilled salmon, karaage, and more. Wash it all down with a selection of six beers on tap and Japanese brews by the bottle.

