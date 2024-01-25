Writing about the best new restaurants in LA can feel a little predatory, youth obsessed like Matthew McConaughey in Dazed and Confused. And yet there is no denying it—exciting new restaurants continue to open, and the chefs and teams behind them continue to blow us away with their creativity and execution. There are fantastic options across all categories, from taquerias to omakase sushi, casual izakayas to elegant Lebanese restaurants, regional Chinese cooking to Atlantic coast seafood and so much more.

2023 was yet another tough year for the industry across LA, with big closures from Chinatown to Orange County and Silver Lake to the Palisades, but into their shoes steps a whole new crop of great restaurants. This city is a tough place to run a restaurant, but thankfully our brave and talented chefs and restaurateurs never stop. Which is all to say, if you like a restaurant, make sure you support it. And if you're looking for some new favorites, check out this list of the most exciting new restaurants in LA.