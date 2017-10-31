The Best LA Bars and Restaurants That Opened in October

Petite Taqueria West Hollywood The team behind the celeb-spotting-spot The Nice Guy are also behind this new Mexican clubstaurant in the former STK/Bagatelle space; in addition to fajitas, arroz con pollo, and scallop & uni ceviche, the chef is doing a Mexican omakase option, and there’s a fantastic drinks menu, too.

Killer Noodle Sawtelle The newest opening from the Tsujita people is the hottest noodle shop in LA -- literally, since the spice levels gets so high that the menu literally warns you about potential, uh, bathroom issues afterwards (“Please take care of your bottoms when you complete the meal,” it says). But you don’t need to go full bore: the non-insane levels are obviously super-delicious as well, given the pedigree of the noodle makers, with dan dan-style bowls with sesame-chili sauce and chashu pork.

Wild & Free Sherman Oaks The dude behind the ubiquitous burger joint Plan Check recently opened this similarly-focused (and likely expandable) casual spot dedicated to rotisserie chicken. The menu includes quarter-and-half birds in a choice of four styles (a black-pepper and garlic “original,” as well as spicy, smoky, and savory versions), and a slew of salad and sandwich options.

The Double Barrel Room Calabasas This new bar looks like it was plucked out of a luxurious cabin in Lake Arrowhead, moved to the attic above Saddle Peak Lodge, and stocked with over 350 whiskeys. Oh, and there’s also a huge patio. And drinks from folks who used to work at 7 Grand.

The Hummus Republic Mid-Wilshire This South Bay favorite’s finally come to LA proper, with a Chipotle-style lunch line serving up falafel many consider the best in the city, as well as shawarma, grilled steak, and vegan “beef” -- along with a slew of different hummuses (hummi?) including Kalamata olive, harissa, and roasted eggplant.