Where to Dine Outdoors in LA Right Now

Few industries were as crushed by COVID as the restaurant industry, especially here in Los Angeles, where most venues found their dining rooms shuttered for the majority of 2020 and a good chunk of 2021. But if there was one pandemic-induced silver lining for eateries large and small, it was the chance to expand their patios to offer diners a chance to safely eat outdoors. Thankfully, we’ve also made considerable progress in the pandemic, with vaccines now readily available for those aged five and older and LA restaurants requiring proof of vaccination in order to dine indoors (until further notice, anyway).

While indoor dining has been back to full capacity for a while now, there are now more sidewalk tables, converted parklets, tented patios, and rooftop oases (often with impressive views to match) in LA than ever before. And now that spring weather is here (as if it ever left), it’s pretty tempting to meet with friends for dinner or drinks under the sun or on a sparkling, string-lit patio after dark. Read on for 25 places around town where you can take down a standout meal and enjoy some fresh air at the same time, and note that while masking requirements have loosened, restaurants are still free to make their own policies—respect the guidelines and tip generously!