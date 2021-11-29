Where to Eat Oysters in Los Angeles
From happy hour deals, to the city’s top-notch seafood destinations.
There’s an old aphorism that oysters should only be eaten in months that end with an “R.” But thanks to practiced farming and new growing techniques, that’s simply not true anymore. This is great news for Angelenos, because LA has blossomed into a hotspot for oyster bars recently. In addition to being absolutely delicious, oysters are also becoming increasingly popular because they have a net-positive impact on the environment (they actually filter and clean seawater), and some people even consider them to be vegan.
LA restaurants are sourcing outstanding oysters grown in West Coast farms from Baja California to Washington. These are primarily one of two species of oyster—either the tiny, bowl-shaped Kumamotos, or the round, deep, and sweet Pacific oysters like Kumiais and Kusshis. Many restaurants are also serving from further-off places like Cape Cod, Maryland, and New Brunswick. The Atlantic oysters are flatter, brinier bivalves, such as Bluepoints, Wellfleets, and Beau Soleils.
But even within a species, not all oysters taste the same. Taste totally depends on each area’s merroir—including factors like the salinity of the water, contents of the sand, and exposure to air. So you should probably try out every type of oyster you can get your hands on to figure out which you like best. Just to be safe. Here are 17 oyster bars and restaurants where we love to post up for a good oyster (some of which even offer happy hour deals).
ETA
Cocktail bar, music venue, and oyster dive all rolled into one, ETA is one of the few places in town where you can enjoy live jazz alongside oysters and wine pairings. Even better? A daily dollar oyster special.
The deal: $1 per oyster 5-8 pm daily.
How to book: Walk-in only.
The Lobster
This old-school restaurant at the corner of Main Street and the Santa Monica Pier has been serving seafood for almost 100 years; their seasonal options include all types of oysters from across the continent. Now helmed by executive chef Govind Armstrong, it’s one of the best places to catch a seaside sunset.
The deal: Four of each daily oyster for $32.
How to book: online.
La Boheme
La Boheme is a clubby spot right in the heat of West Hollywood—their daily happy hour runs at the bar all night, and includes a decked out half dozen oysters with ponzu, serrano, grapefruit, and cilantro.
The deal: $12 for six oysters.
How to book: online.
The Anchor
Two-dollar happy hour oysters are an ideal combination with $5 draft beers at this neighborhood Venice Beach classic. The all-day deal of $3 per oyster or $24 for a dozen of the chef’s choice served with champagne mignonette, cocktail sauce, and fresh lemon is nothing to scoff at either.
The deal: $2 oysters, 4–6 pm Tuesday–Sunday.
How to book: via their website.
Blue Plate Oysterette
Blue Plate Oysterette’s all-new expanded parklet has a fantastic view of the ocean, so you won’t even mind that you’re sitting directly on Ocean Avenue. Their oysters come from all over the globe: Baja, Washington, Cape Cod, Prince Edward Island, and even New Zealand.
The deal: $16 for six raw, grilled, or fried oysters from 4–6 pm, Monday–Thursday.
How to book: online.
Bluewater Grill
Whether you opt for Newport, Redondo Beach, or even their Catalina Island location, Bluewater Grill is one of the few places you can eat your oysters while sitting right on top of the sea they came out of.
The deal: Two oysters for $6 from 3:30-6:30 pm, Monday–Thursday at the bar only.
How to book: via their website.
L&E Oyster Bar
L&E is a charming, sidewalk restaurant that puts their own spin on all sorts of East Coast seafood classics, from lobster rolls and clam chowder to smoked fish dip and oyster po’boys. Their excellent oysters on the half-shell rotate daily.
The deal: Upstairs only: Half-off oysters from 5–7 pm Monday through Friday.
How to book: Walk-in only.
Found Oyster
Part Parisian-style wine bar, part New England clam shack, small but mighty Found Oyster serves beautiful, salty little oysters straight from their GM’s family farm on Cape Cod. But they’re not the only thing worth your time here; everything on chef Ari Kolander’s menu is well-balanced and extremely fresh, like the peel-and-eat prawns and the bisque-smothered lobster roll.
The deal: $3.25-$4 per oyster.
How to book: Walk-in only.
Jolly Oyster
It’s safe to say Jolly Oyster knows a thing or two about these salty bivalves. They source directly from their own oyster farm in Baja California, growing both Kumamotos and Pacific oysters. In addition to a permanent location within Citizen Public Market, they pop up weekly at Smorgasburg and on San Buenaventura Beach in Ventura.
The deal: $14 for six oysters on the half shell, $16 for six grilled oysters.
How to book: Walk-in only.
Dudley Market
Dudley Market takes seafood so seriously, they fish from their own boat multiple times per week. Though they’re not catching any oysters on those trips, they do source their oysters from some of the best farms along the West Coast, primarily in Baja California, where the owners also run a natural winery.
The deal: $15 for six oysters, $30 for a dozen.
How to book: Walk-in only.
Broad Street Oyster Co.
Broad Street Oyster in Malibu is known for their beautiful lobster rolls decadently topped with uni and caviar. But chef Christopher Tompkins’ oysters still shine just as brightly as when he first started as a pop-up on the streets of Santa Barbara, armed only with some ice, lemons, and a shucking knife.
The deal: $19 for six oysters, $37 for a dozen.
How to book: Walk-in only.
Ceviche Project
On a busy stretch of Hyperion Ave in Silver Lake is this tremendous Latin seafood spot, serving up all kinds of beautiful raw seafood, like scallop and uni shooters, shrimp aguachile, and oysters with spicy mignonette, in a cozy location with a sushi-style counter that gives you a front row seat to chef Octavio Olivas as he shucks and styles each plate.
The deal: $21 for six oysters
How to book: Walk-in only.
Cheko El Rey Del Sarandeado
Long Beach mariscos specialist Cheko El Rey makes tremendous langostinos, marlin tostaditos, and Zarandeado-style whole-grilled snook. Their excellent oysters come topped with serrano and cured shrimp.
The deal: $18 for six oysters
How to book: Walk-in only.
Rappahannock Oyster Bar
This oyster bar, located on the ground floor of Row DTLA, is one of the only restaurants in town that grows all of their own oysters. Their Chesapeake Bay-based farms produce two types of bivalves that they serve here: Rappahannocks, which are mild and sweet, and Olde Salts, which are salty and clean.
The deal: $3 per oyster.
How to book: online.
EMC Seafood & Raw Bar
EMC has something for all seafood lovers: Manila clams in abalone broth, whole Maine lobsters in garlic sauce, and multiple types of oysters at a discount during their after work and late night happy hours. Another bonus? They just resumed happy hour deals at the Torrance location.
The deal: $1 oysters from 5-7 pm and $1.50 oysters 10pm-11:30 pm daily.
How to book: Make reservations by phone.
The Oyster Gourmet
Oyster Gourmet usually has anywhere from three to five different types of oysters, offering a nice variety in the heart of Grand Central Market. They also represent one of your best options if you’re looking to enjoy your oysters al fresco or at a private gathering, offering freshly shucked oysters on ice with lemons, cocktail and mignonette sauces, and horseradish in bundles ranging from a dozen ($45) to three dozen ($130).
The deal: $10 for three oysters, $19.50 for six.
How to book: Walk-in or order takeout online.
Messhall
The first thing you see when you walk into Messhall is an incredible, open-air seafood case stuffed with an oyster selection that changes frequently. The new American restaurant is spacious with a full bar and a dog-friendly patio.
The deal: $3.50–5.50 or $36 for a dozen grilled oysters.
How to book: online.