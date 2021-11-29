Where to Eat Oysters in Los Angeles

There’s an old aphorism that oysters should only be eaten in months that end with an “R.” But thanks to practiced farming and new growing techniques, that’s simply not true anymore. This is great news for Angelenos, because LA has blossomed into a hotspot for oyster bars recently. In addition to being absolutely delicious, oysters are also becoming increasingly popular because they have a net-positive impact on the environment (they actually filter and clean seawater), and some people even consider them to be vegan.

LA restaurants are sourcing outstanding oysters grown in West Coast farms from Baja California to Washington. These are primarily one of two species of oyster—either the tiny, bowl-shaped Kumamotos, or the round, deep, and sweet Pacific oysters like Kumiais and Kusshis. Many restaurants are also serving from further-off places like Cape Cod, Maryland, and New Brunswick. The Atlantic oysters are flatter, brinier bivalves, such as Bluepoints, Wellfleets, and Beau Soleils.

But even within a species, not all oysters taste the same. Taste totally depends on each area’s merroir—including factors like the salinity of the water, contents of the sand, and exposure to air. So you should probably try out every type of oyster you can get your hands on to figure out which you like best. Just to be safe. Here are 17 oyster bars and restaurants where we love to post up for a good oyster (some of which even offer happy hour deals).