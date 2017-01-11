Food & Drink

11 LA Restaurants and Bars Doing 'Pokémon Go' Specials

By Published On 07/22/2016 By Published On 07/22/2016
pokemon specials la
White Oak Communications/Oren Aks/Thrillist

There's no question that you're going to stumble into something while playing Pokemon Go, and we're of the firm belief that that something should be a bar or restaurant that'll give you sustenance while you evolve 30 Pidgeys with a Lucky Egg. These are LA's best spots that give you specials for playing the game. (But seriously, put down your phone while walking and stop running into things, trainers.)

terrine
terrine | Jesus Banuelos/Courtesy of Terrine

Terrine

Beverly Grove

Not only does Kris Morningstar’s brasserie have specials like squid ink pasta (because of the Tentacools up in there) and $3 glasses of rosé for PG players, they are also an official Pokémon Gym, which means that once you pass Level 5, you can fight for control of the gym. Don’t you want to tell people that you’re the actual owner of Terrine? Of course you do.

Hilton Universal

Universal City
Hit up the hotel bar near Universal Studios for $12 drink specials based on whatever team you’ve chosen (Valor, Mystic, and Instinct). Or make some friends on each team because -- as the saying goes -- you gotta drink ‘em all!

El Cid
El Cid | Linden Goh/El Cid

El Cid

Silver Lake

El Cid is an official gym, so while you’re doing battle with sinister Arboks you can kick it at their special Pokémon weekday happy hour from 4-6pm. El Cid is unleashing a fury of $5 specials during said happy hour, including margaritas, beer & shot deals, tapas specials, and a daily drink special.

Rusty’s Surf Ranch

Santa Monica

This local pier-side fave is chock-full of Pokémon. Rusty’s is also feeling the fire with their “Charizard” drink special, a $5 cocktail of Jack Fire, soda, and a splash of lemon. Props for skipping the urge to use Fireball.

Malibu Wines

Malibu

Malibu’s best wine mecca is offering players $30 tours around their gigantic property showcasing real-life land, as well as the Pokémon that inhabit it. The hike itself is beautiful, and wine tasting is part of it, because we all know it’s just not as fun to catch an Ekans without a glass of wine in your hand.

Baldoria
Baldoria | White Oak Communications

Baldoria

Little Tokyo

Duke Gervais’ small plates barstaurant has been totally blowing up in Little Tokyo. If you show them you caught a Pikachu in DTLA, they’ll slide ya a free semifreddo (salted caramel or strawberries & vanilla).

Greenspan's Grilled Cheese
Greenspan's Grilled Cheese

Greenspan’s Grilled Cheese

Fairfax

There have been some Sandshrews and more roaming around Eric Greenspan’s lauded grilled cheese shop. If you post a photo to social media showing you’ve caught something on their hallowed cheesy grounds, they’ll get you going with a free classic grilled cheese (with the purchase of any sandwich).

Rubies+Diamonds
Rubies+Diamonds | Caca Santoro/Courtesy of Rubies+Diamonds

Rubies+Diamonds

Hollywood

If you show them the Pokémon you catch inside this coffee-shop-which-isn’t-a-jewelry-shop, you’ll get 10% off your drink.

Fresh Brothers Pizza

Manhattan Beach & other locations

Catch a Pokémon and tag Fresh Brothers on Instagram at either their Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, or Marina del Rey locations, and you’ll be rewarded with a free order of garlic knots.

Republic of Pie
Republic of Pie

Republic of Pie

North Hollywood

Drop one of those sweet, sweet lures in this NoHo pie haven for 15% off a coffee, and free refills.

moca
moca | flickr/carnagenyc

Moca

Downtown

OK, it’s not a restaurant or a bar (there is a Lemonade there, though), but you can get 50% off museum admission if you show them you’re a Pokémon trainer. Even Ash Ketchum enjoyed museums every now and then, didn’t he? Don’t look it up. He did.

Wilder Shaw is a regular Thrillist contributor whose favorite Pokémon is Lickitung.

1. Terrine 8265 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (Mid Wilshire)

Nostalgic French fare is given the expansive brasserie and a fairytale garden it deserves in Terrine, with chef Kris Morningstar masterminding elegant chicken confit salad, garlic-butter bathed escargots and a steak frites with smoked bone marrow that can be paired with an impressive French wine list. The namesake terrine, made with foie gras and served with apricot compote, proves worthy of the honor. Yet, a visit is utterly incomplete without sampling the charcuterie boards: with truffled chicken liver, terrine de campaign, liverwurst, andouille sausage and smoked beef deckle arranged with pickled morsels on a sturdy wooden disc. Dreamy and casual, the dining room is filled with bistro chairs, distressed brick and umber-hued leather banquettes with ornate mirrors propped behind them. The best part awaits behind an archway in the back, revealing an outdoor lounge with a giant illuminated tree as the centerpiece. The spot is more than an ideal perch for star-gazing, a well-balanced classic cocktail by Ryan Wainwright making you question your balance.

2. El Cid 4212 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029

In the 1925, El Cid's predecessor, Jail Cafe -- picture a speakeasy that looks a hell of a lot like Elvis' 'Jailhouse Rock' (it was ahead of its time) -- was born. It then operated as a theater for a couple decades until it finally became LA's beloved El Cid in '63, and it's been serving up Latin fare and live entertainment acts ever since. Venezuelan Chef Juvenal Rodriguez uses local ingredients to create small-portion dishes with big flavor like ceviche, Spanish meatballs, and chicken empanadas. Stand up comedy, indie bands, and the occasional film keep this Silver Lake spot busy, so early birds catch the worms (well, tables) here.

3. Rusty's Surf Ranch 256 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401 (Santa Monica)

This unpretentious joint stands proudly, ready to hook you up with boozy revelry, fantastic views of the Pacific, live bands, karaoke, and heavy-handed bartenders pouring piña coladas into coconuts.

4. Malibu Family Wines 32111 mulholland highway, Los Angeles, CA 91364 (Bel Air)

The winding, lush, green landscape of this vineyard and tasting room just off Mulholland is a picture-perfect backdrop for a day of lounging around with a glass of wine on a picnic blanket on the grass or under the shade of one its many umbrella-covered tables. With prices in mid-range (this isn't the stuff college kids drink), the vast selection of Malibu wines vary in both type and dry or sweetness. It's a very popular spot for big bachelorette parties and weddings, but a reservation will get you in with no fuss.

5. Baldoria 243 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90012 (Downtown)

From Mozza alum David King, Baldoria is an Italian bar-slash-restaurant in downtown LA. The food menu is all about sharing, whether it's one of many meat and vegetarian small plates or thin-crust pizzas. The highlight of the drink menu is the changing selection of pre-bottled cocktails (sealed with nitrogen for freshness) concoted by guest bartenders, but craft beer, global wines, and spirits are also available.

6. Greenspan's Grilled Cheese 7465 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036 (West Hollywood)

Iron Chef contestant Eric Greenspan is behind this counter-serve grilled cheese temple on Melrose. With options that range from speciality sandwiches like the blue cheese and fried chicken Buffalo Blue to make-your-own-creations, Greenspan's menu is stacked with crazy inventive cheese-and-bread combos. The bright yellow space is relatively small and narrow, but there are a few tables inside and out.

7. Rubies+Diamonds 6115 W Sunset Blvd, , 90028

It's no coincidence that the name of this regal coffee bar abbreviates to R&D. Located in Hollywood's Columbia Square complex, Rubies + Diamonds focuses on new, experimental ways of preparing coffee and tea, like brewing with a Bkon vacuum machine that extracts more flavor from raw ingredients. The detailed menu lays everything out for you and includes a caffeine grade for each drink so you know just how much of a jolt to expect.

8. Fresh Brothers 2008 N Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

For a quintessential pizza and wings joint, look no further than SoCal-based chain Fresh Brothers. And yes, the ingredients here are fresher -- or at least more natural -- than what you'd find at other fast food-leaning spots. For example, the wing sauces are free of saturated fats, and nothing is fried (not even the French fries, which are baked). Aside from regular pizzas loaded with the works, the menu includes plenty of gluten-free and vegan pies with faux cheese and crusts made of rice, tapioca, and potato. Yum!

9. Republic Of Pie 11118 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

It's all about pie at this North Hollywood bakery and coffee shop. Every morning, Republic of Pie's display cases are loaded up with fresh-baked pies in flavors like Key Lime, banana cream, pecan, and espresso almond chocolate. If you aren't a pie person (but really, why aren't you?), there are plenty of pastries -- both savory and sweet -- available as well. The airy, warehouse-like spot has plenty of tables that are perfect for camping with a laptop.

10. Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) 250 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

The Museum of Contemporary Art -- otherwise known as LA's artiest museum -- is exclusively dedicated to modern art created after 1940. The permanent collection includes thousands of works from artists like Mark Rothko, Jackson Pollack, Roy Lichtenstein, and more abstract trailblazers.

