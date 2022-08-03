Cool Off at LA’s Best Poolside Bars This Summer

As we bask in the dog days of summer, it’s easy to avoid the heat entirely by staying indoors with roaring AC. But we’ve only got so many long, sunny days left and later when the sun is setting before 5 pm, we’ll be kicking ourselves for holing up inside instead of taking advantage of our city’s picturesque pool bars, which offer refreshing cocktails and bites alongside sparkling swimming pools, many of them with stunning views to enjoy those soon-to-disappear late evening sunsets. From Downtown to Culver City and Santa Monica, spanning massive rooftop venues to itsy-bitsy bars, here are 12 of the best poolside spots to try when the heat is on.