The 26 Most Comforting Ramen Joints in LA to Try This Winter

Although Afuri selected Portland for its first outpost outside Japan (largely thanks to the city’s water, which is almost identical to the water used in its native country and a key ingredient in its signature dish), LA finally boasts our own location of the highly successful ramen chain. Named after a mountain said to be the father of Mt. Fuji, the restaurant’s claim to fame is its refreshing yuzu shio—a umami-laden reduction of local chicken, dried bonito and anchovies, seaweed, and vegetables. The result is a delicate yet complex broth brightened with hints of the citrus fruit that’s native to Asia and brimming with chashu, egg, bamboo shoots, and fried garlic. Don’t forget to order the crispy skirt dumplings, which make for a scrumptious accompaniment to your slurpable noodles.

How to order: Order for pickup online or delivery via UberEats and other apps.