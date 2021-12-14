The 26 Most Comforting Ramen Joints in LA to Try This Winter
Remember, it’s rude not to slurp.
Over the past few years, tons of high-profile international ramen imports have opened stateside locations in Los Angeles—and it’s easy to see why. We Angelenos simply can’t get enough of the ultimate Japanese comfort food. Luckily, the options are virtually limitless for ramen connoisseurs—whether they’re after rich, pork-fueled tonkotsu, umami-enriched tsukemen, or brothless mazemen. And while nothing beats slurping down a steaming bowl of noodles at your neighborhood ramen bar, almost every restaurant on this list offers takeout, pickup, and delivery too. To help you decide where to order your next delicious bowl from, we've narrowed the field down to 26 standout shops that run the gamut from the Westside to the SGV.
Ramen Nagi
Ramen Nagi follows in a long tradition of Japanese ramen chains opening stateside to huge fanfare. Although the restaurant just opened its first splashy SoCal outpost at Westfield Century City, it’s already attracted long lines of diners eager to try its bold broths, juicy chashu slices, and creative flavor combos—like the Green King (basil, olive, and grated parmesan cheese) and Black King (blackened garlic, calamari ink, and black sesame). The detailed level of customization is a plus; you’re asked to choose the size and firmness of your noodles and your desired amount of oil, salt, and garlic, as well as add on any number of appealing toppings. Pro tip: The well-marinated egg with a gooey golden yolk is an absolute must.
How to order: Dine-in only.
Afuri Ramen
Although Afuri selected Portland for its first outpost outside Japan (largely thanks to the city’s water, which is almost identical to the water used in its native country and a key ingredient in its signature dish), LA finally boasts our own location of the highly successful ramen chain. Named after a mountain said to be the father of Mt. Fuji, the restaurant’s claim to fame is its refreshing yuzu shio—a umami-laden reduction of local chicken, dried bonito and anchovies, seaweed, and vegetables. The result is a delicate yet complex broth brightened with hints of the citrus fruit that’s native to Asia and brimming with chashu, egg, bamboo shoots, and fried garlic. Don’t forget to order the crispy skirt dumplings, which make for a scrumptious accompaniment to your slurpable noodles.
How to order: Order for pickup online or delivery via UberEats and other apps.
Le Shrimp
Despite its Orange County zip code, this excellent eatery deserves an honorary mention on our list. Owned by the same Singapore-based food empire as Paradise Dynasty, a legendary restaurant that opened its first stateside location at South Coast Plaza along with neighboring Le Shrimp Ramen, this place marries Chinese and Japanese flavors to create a distinctive, new style of ramen. Fresh, large shrimp are baked and ground into a fine paste before simmering with pork bones and Chinese spices—like star anise, cinnamon, clove, and white peppercorn—for more than eight hours, yielding a rich broth with a savory, smoky aroma. While shrimp is clearly the star of the show (toppings include whole prawns or prawn-based meatballs and wontons made in house), there’s also an array of tantalizing sides, including silken tofu, golden-crisp egg rolls, crispy chicken cutlets, and more.
How to order: Dine-in only.
Ramen Hood
Top Chef winner Ilan Hall’s first restaurant in LA, The Gorbals, shuttered several years ago, but soon after, he partnered with Rahul Khopkar to debut their Grand Central Market vegan ramen stall. Each bowl is a veggie-friendly melange of bean sprouts, scallions, bok choy, king oyster mushrooms, nori, chili threads, and al dente noodles, all swimming in a surprisingly rich, creamy soup. Creating the savory broth is a process: Kelp and shiitake mushrooms are simmered to extract umami flavor, combined with miso-roasted sunflower seeds, and pressure-cooked. Even the “egg” is vegan; the silky-soft, wiggly dupe looks exactly like the real thing, but it’s made with GMO-free soy milk, agar, and nutritional yeast.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup online; pickup or delivery via UberEats and other apps.
Ken’s Ramen
When Rhode Island transplant Ken’s Ramen opened in Virgil Village, it marked a homecoming for owner and Los Angeles native Will Hu. Instead of utilizing the far more ubiquitous tonkotsu soup, Ken’s crafts a rich, chicken-based broth made from free-range whole birds that are simmered for over 20 hours. The stock is aged at a low temperature for at least a day, which results in a golden broth that packs depth and flavor. From their Hell Paitan Ramen (blanketed in their signature Japanese chile oil sauce) to their Tan-Tan Mazeman (wavy noodles coated in a spicy roasted sesame puree), each bowl (except for a vegan option) comes with cuts of tender Berkshire pork belly—which you can order extra of on the side.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup via Toast; pickup or delivery via UberEats and other apps.
Moto Ramen
Launched by industry veteran Sarah Kim-Jenkins—who, with her mom and chef Yuki Nakamoto, opened and operated Marina Del Rey’s acclaimed Irori Sushi before selling the business—Moto Ramen is an homage to Nakamoto’s Okinawan roots. The boldest bowls also happen to be its tastiest—from a tastebud-tickling tonkotsu that sings with piquant black garlic to a nutty, sesame-infused cold tantanmen that melds ground pork and a velvety-soft egg. Supplemented with a selection of small izakaya-style plates and rolls (plus bento boxes and $5 rice bowls during lunch), the well-rounded menu is just what the Westside needs.
How to order: Call 310-815-8776 for takeout or delivery; pickup or delivery via Toast and other apps.
Kazan
Any restaurant located on the same block as Matsuhisa and Lawry’s needs to do something extra to stand out, and in Kazan’s case, that means serving high-end bowls starring memorable house-made noodles crafted with a mysterious flour blend. Thin strands are aged for five days, cooked al dente, and carry enough tensile strength to (probably) pull a truck down the street. Kazan serves thicker, fettuccine-like noodles designed for a creamy broth bombed with greenery and cheese, and crafts notably pricey ramen with whole chicken legs and lamb chops (when available), but start with their shio-based chicken and vegetable broth floating with firm pork shoulder chashu, delicate shrimp and pork wontons, and truffle oil.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup or delivery via Toast, UberEats, Caviar, and other apps.
Saikai Ramen Bar
Tucked away in a K-Town strip mall, Saikai Ramen Bar tends to fly under the radar, but every single person who slurps down the shoyu tonkotsu (a delightful 24-hour broth filled with tender pork belly and crunchy wood ear mushrooms) can’t stop singing its praises. Run by a husband-and-wife team, the restaurant effortlessly blends traditional Japanese techniques, the couple’s Korean heritage, and seasonal California produce. Once you’ve graduated from their signature dish, try the broth-free mazemen (which includes spicy ground pork belly, umami-boosting fish powder, crunchy julienne cucumbers, and a vivid seasoned egg yolk) or the gyukotsu ramen (which gives you the option to add buttery Miyazaki A5 wagyu ribeye cap to a 36-hour beef bone marrow broth).
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Call 323-378-6518 for takeout; order for delivery via UberEats and other apps.
Mogu Mogu
The ramen at Mogu Mogu is brothless mazemen, but the flavor definitely isn't missing. Curry and cheese versions are enticingly novel, but the “deluxe” bowl is clearly the smart initial play; thick, crimped noodles meld beautifully with thick-sliced pork chashu, spicy minced pork, a poached egg and a soft-boiled egg, chives, minced garlic, fish powder, Japanese leeks, and two types of seaweed. Stir to fully meld the different flavors, and pour on kombu and chile pepper-infused “umami vinegar” when you're halfway done to reinvigorate the cooling mazemen.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Call 424-371-5085 for takeout; order for pickup or delivery via ChowNow and other apps.
Iki Ramen
With a name that translates from Japanese as “cool,” it’s no wonder this airy restaurant shines brighter than its low-key strip mall surroundings. Iki specializes in tangy, highly repeatable yuzu shio ramen; yuzu zest and yuzu juice temper the richness from slow-braised Niman Ranch pork belly slabs, along with the standard accompaniments, all nestled in a clear, organic chicken broth made with house dashi. Add hanjuku (half-cooked) seasoned egg for a different taste of concentrated poultry flavor.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup via their website.
Josui Ramen
This Nagoya-style ramen joint serves standout tantanmen that features spicy ground miso pork and house-made chili oil, either with or without soup. Soup is clearly the way to go, though, since the creamy, moderately spicy pork and chicken broth is so savory and finished with fish for an additional umami boost. Bean sprouts deliver another layer of crunch to the broth, which hosts a generous thatch of thin noodles. Josui translates from Japanese as “clean water,” and it certainly feels effortless to let their ramen broth wash over your palate.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup via their website or delivery via UberEats and other apps.
Ippudo
This Japanese import built a loyal following in New York City and partnered with Panda Express for its stateside expansion. Although its Santa Monica location closed, its West Hollywood outpost is still going strong—serving up Hakata-style tonkotsu broth blasted with mysterious moto dashi, roasted black garlic oil, pork back fat, and umami-rich akamaru paste. Their Akamaru Modern ramen delivers an added chile kick, along with thin noodles cooked to your desired firmness, thin-sliced pork belly chashu, cabbage, and sesame seeds.
How to order: Call 310-986-2717 for takeout; pickup or delivery via UberEats and other apps.
MOMOTA Ramen House
This successful LA chain is named for the owner’s favorite Japanese wrestler, and it definitely delivers a successful K-O. The black garlic ramen is particularly satisfying, featuring tonkotsu broth that simmers for 16 hours, roasted black garlic oil, house-made chile paste, rich pork belly chashu, and a gooey marinated soft-boiled egg. They’ve got standard toppings, but we recommend accenting yours with spinach and bright red (yet deceptively mild) chile threads.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup or delivery via UberEats and other apps.
Gokoku Vegetarian Ramen
This bright blue restaurant serves some of LA's most notable vegan ramen bowls, featuring a blizzard of vegetables and textures. Their spicy mayu garlic jalapeño broth comes fortified with mayu (sesame oil), earthy black beans, fibrous jicama, baby bok choy, fried garlic, and roasted jalapeños. Gokoku provides a soft-boiled egg option that re-categorizes each bowl from vegan to vegetarian. They even let you build your own ramen from a list of wholesome broths and toppings and provide a choice of flour, whole wheat, or gluten-free noodles; anything goes, except meat.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Call 818-505-8113 for takeout; order for pickup via their website or delivery via delivery apps.
Kai Ramen
Kai’s black ramen features a nutty black garlic oil floating in flavorful salt-based pork broth that cooks for 12 hours and co-stars sticky flavored egg, crispy onions, crunchy marinated bean sprouts, and if you prefer, “jumbo noodles'' versus their thinner default pasta strands. Red is spicier and white incorporates corn and butter. Chef Tomo Nishimura honors his son with this dragon-themed ramen bar that started in Alhambra and also operates in Arcadia, Santa Monica, Sherman Oaks, and West Hollywood—with locations opening soon in Koreatown and Playa Vista.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup or delivery via UberEats and other apps.
Venice Ramen
Skilled ramen chef Hideki Mochizuki has been a Tokyo pro since 1994, and debuted an oceanic outpost less than a mile from Venice Pier in 2016. His hard-cooked egg is a decidedly off-trend choice, but it’s easy to forgive this facet given the ramen’s beautiful pork broth. Tokyo tonkotsu salt ramen is the restaurant’s star bowl, featuring cloudy pork broth, roasted pork chashu crafted from lean thigh meat, standard accouterments, and the aforementioned egg. Make your ramen spicy by bombing the broth with a scoop of shichimi togarashi (Japanese seven-spice blend), or add chopped cabbage for more crunch.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup or delivery via delivery apps.
Hakata Ikkousha
A fierce dragon keeps watch over the South Bay outpost of this popular ramen chain from chef Kousuke Yoshimura. The “tonkotsu black” ramen features a creamy pork-based broth that radiates thumping base notes through garlic oil and gritty black pepper. Each bowl also touts thin noodles and luscious, fat-streaked pork chashu, but be sure to add a flavored egg to round out the bowl’s flavor profile.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup via their website and delivery via delivery apps.
Ramen Tatsunoya
Rich, creamy tonkotsu is a hallmark of ramen that originates in chef Ryuta Kajiwara’s hometown in southern Japan, which is where he founded Ramen Tatsunoya in 1999. The business proliferated across Japan, and in 2015, expanded to Old Pasadena and later to Silver Lake. Many a ramen lover has waxed poetic about Tatsunoya’s magical broth—a rich yet incredibly light soup made only with pork bones and water simmered for over 15 hours at a high temperature to coax out maximum umami flavor. Koku tonkotsu is the more formidable broth, versus the milder Jun, and comes with classic accompaniments, fat-streaked chashu, and optional (but essential!) flavored egg.
How to order: The Silver Lake location has outdoor seating that is first-come, first-served. Order for pickup via their website or delivery via UberEats and other apps.
Men Oh Tokushima Ramen
This franchise hails from Shikoku Island, a pig-farming hotbed, so it makes sense that its signature Tokushima ramen would pack this much porcine goodness into each bowl. The tonkotsu cooks down for 16 hours and melds with soy sauce to form a savory broth that supports medium thickness noodles of customizable firmness, butabara (stir-fried pork belly), chashu (simmered pork belly slabs), notably thick-cut menma, and runny-yolked ajitama that bleeds into the broth. The base bowl has flavor to spare, but customers can still pile on more punch by adding a spicy miso ball or habanero paste.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup via their website or delivery via UberEats and other apps.
Chibiscus
This strip mall location may not have the glamour of the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Chinese Theater movie premieres, but don't be fooled: Siraprapa Buranaprapaphan and Prinya Siripaibul serve Hollywood's best ramen at their pan-Asian restaurant. Chibiscus specializes in satisfying tonkotsu broth topped with torched roast pork belly discs, runny sliced egg, and fibrous bean sprouts. Crushed sesame seeds provide particularly nice touches: nutty flavor, with a gritty texture. They’ve also expanded to Alhambra and Pasadena, the latter of which now serves as their main operation with brunch and specialty coffee drinks on offer too.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup or delivery via delivery apps.
Daikokuya
This was one of the first ramen bars to catch on in LA, and the owners have expanded beyond Little Tokyo in the last few years. Their signature Daikoku ramen touts a cloudy tonkotsu broth balanced with special blended soy sauce, custom noodles, roasted sliced pork belly chashu, marinated hard-boiled egg, bean sprouts, and sesame seeds. Enrich your bowl with complimentary kotteri (pork fat oil), or keep things light. Daikokuya also has locations in El Monte, Sawtelle, and Monterey Park.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup or delivery via UberEats and other apps.
Santouka
This Japanese import was another ramen brand to gain early traction in LA, filling stalls at Mitsuwa market food courts on the Westside and in Torrance. The salt ramen is particularly addictive, teaming a cloudy, powerfully savory tonkotsu broth with fatty pork chashu, menma with pronounced medicinal bite, sesame seeds, a fish cake sporting a spiral pattern, and a single umeboshi (pickled plum) that may be tiny, but delivers outsized pucker. For truly hearty eaters, Santouka also provides the option to form a combo with a rice bowl, including a version with salmon flakes and bursting ikura.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup or delivery via delivery apps.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Shin-Sen-Gumi became one of the area’s first breakout ramen stars when it opened in Gardena, partly by providing so much flexibility. A creamy tonkotsu base comes topped with juicy pork chashu, punchy pickled ginger, and scallions, but each bowl is a canvas for customization; you dictate your noodle firmness, soup oil level, and saltiness. From there, Shin-Sen-Gumi provides a choice of over three-dozen bonus toppings, including cod roe, pig ear, and a scoop of borderline dangerous Carolina Reaper pepper paste. Shin-Sen-Gumi also runs LA ramen locations in Rosemead, Alhambra, West LA, Little Tokyo, and Downtown.
How to order: Check the specific location for dine in and reservations. Order for pickup via their website or delivery via UberEats and other apps.
Jinya Ramen Bar
Branches now crisscross the country and newer outposts have become increasingly stylish, but this low-key restaurant nestled in the SFV was ground zero for the company’s expansion and remains a draw today. Jinya chef-founder Takahashi Tomonori’s menu has become increasingly elaborate and creative over the years, including the new, limited-edition Chef’s Special (karaage chicken ramen with chili-coated crispy chicken, spinach, and a seasoned egg) and a vegan option called Tsunami White Pearl with Impossible meat and a host of crispy garlic and veggies. But when you want the classics, Jinya’s rich pork broth with fat-rimmed pork loin chashu, spinach, and a hard-boiled egg is always a winner.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup via their website or delivery via UberEats and other apps.
Umenoya
Another LA stalwart that’s been popular outside the city center since way back in 2005, Umenoya has a surprisingly diverse ramen roster, including one bowl spiked with garlic shrimp paste, though we prefer the spicy miso version. A murky orange pork broth delivers lingering kick and hosts noodles with good bite (especially if you order them “hard”), along with thin-cut pork chashu, shredded pork, a soft medium-boiled egg, crunchy cabbage and bean sprouts, minced leeks, and eye-catching chile threads.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup or delivery via UberEats.
Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle
Tsujita provided Angelenos with a quantum shift in ramen understanding when Tokyo master Takehiro Tsujita opened up shop in 2012. His company followed up that megahit with this ramen-only annex across the street that specializes in even more intense bowls. Tsukemen is the clear choice, featuring thick, al dente Sun noodles, a soft-boiled egg, fat-rimmed chashu, a sizable mound of peppery bean sprouts, and tangy, savory tonkotsu broth bobbing with pork fat. To bolster your bowl, spoon on minced garlic or onikasu (red spice) for “extra flavor.” They’ll even provide extra pork back fat for true pork hounds.
How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Order for pickup via their website or delivery via UberEats and other apps.