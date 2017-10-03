The 13 Most Essential Restaurants in Redondo Beach

Los Angeles Welcome to Redondo Beach, the Kourtney Kardashian of SoCal beachside cities: often forgotten, but way more interesting than you’d expect! That’s where the analogy ends, though, because it turns out RB actually enjoys its food -- which is why we’ve put together this list of delicious eats to try on your journey to the South Bay. More Stuff You Will Like
While there might be no surprises in store at Polly's, that's not a bad thing. Because when the location is this unbeatable (see name of restaurant), and the fare is diner classics served with a generous hand, it's kind of wonderful to get exactly what you're looking for. Did we mention that view?
1. A Basq Kitchen136 Internatl Boardwalk, Redondo Beach
2. Bamboo Thai Bistro2208 Artesia Blvd, Redondo Beach
3. Bettolino Kitchen211 Palos Verdes Blvd, Redondo Beach
4. Pie Pie Pie610 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach
5. Blue Salt Fish Grill2515 Artesia Blvd, Redondo Beach
6. The Standing Room144 N Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach
7. Hudson House514 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach
8. Orlando's Pizzeria & Birreria, Redondo Beach
9. Sushi Chitose402 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach
10. Ortega1201814 S Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach
11. Addi's Tandoor800 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach
12. Green Temple Vegetarian Restaurant1700 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach
13. Polly's On The Pier233 N Harbor Dr, Redondo Beach
An homage to the pintxo bars of San Sebastian, this waterfront spot in Redondo Beach treats you to a spread of Basque flavor bombs. "Jatetxea" in Basque means a lively gathering and eating place for friends and family, which is exactly what a Basq Kitchen is. The menu is split between small plates to eat at the communal tables (think jamon and seafood) and to-go bocadillo sandwiches. There's also sangria, lots of sangria. , all with matching wines and a perfect view of the ocean. The communal tables and Sit at one of the communal tables, order as much as you can, and make some friends while you make merry.
This casual, no-frills Thai spot in Redondo Beach serves rock solid classics and specials that'll make you want to experiment and go extra spicy. The restaurant serves wine, beer, and has particularly reasonable prices at lunch. The shrimp spring rolls are an absolute staple, and if you don't want to go the pad thai route, there are light, veggie-centric plates.
This family-run Italian spot in Redondo Beach is a quintessential date spot. Michelin-starred chef Fabio Ugoletti is behind the menu of handmade pasta, far-from-basic greens, and meat and fish entrees. Rustic wooden tables and an open kitchen add to the modern and minimalist vibe.
True to its name, this Redondo Beach spot offers three kinds of pie: sweet, savory, and pizza. Located in a nondescript strip mall, the counter-serve restaurant serves up flaky-crusted gems across the board, from pecan and apple pies to mini pot pies. As for the pizza, the New York-style slices are topped with cheese, buffalo chicken, pepperoni, or whatever you ask for, really. Pie Pie Pie also offers sandwiches, pasta, and wings.
Blue Salt is a super casual seafood restaurant in Redondo Beach that has an incredible selection of fresh fish. Seriously, every fish dish you could ever want is on the menu -- ceviche, clam chowder, fried calamari, fish tacos, grilled filets, and some very very good fish & chips. Whether you dine in or take out to eat the pier, you can't go wrong.
Hidden inside Catalina Liquor, The Standing Room is an inconspicuous counter-serve that cooks up incredible burgers in Redondo Beach. The vaguely Asian-American menu has a pretty extensive selection of half-pound burgers and hot sandwiches, plus sides like truffle parmesan fries and shishito peppers. Though The Standing Room is definitely a meat-lover's paradise (burgers are topped with bacon, braised short rib, and Korean-marinated beef), it offers a few vegetarian options like fried tofu and portobello mushroom.
If the fact that this PCH gastropub is owned and operated by Top Chef alum Brooke Williamson isn't enough to peak your interest, then the over-the-top American bar food certainly will (hello, pretzel bun burgers). The beer selection is crazy in a good way, featuring brews from all the world (some are from California, others are from Iceland).
Tucked into a Redondo Beach mini mall, Orlando’s isn’t your typical Italian pizzeria. The owner’s Montreal roots mean the menu is heavy with Canadian influence, as evidenced by the incredible poutine. The versatile pies, made with fresh mozzarella, can be customized with an endless amount of toppings, from smoked brisket to Nutella. Plenty of local craft beers, plus Belgian-style Canadian brews, add to the beer hall element.
With its proximity to the ocean, Redondo Beach carries a big expectation of fresh seafood, and Chitose doesn’t disappoint. Mix impeccable fish with authentic flavors and an omakase to please both wallet ($45-$60 per person) and appetite, and you can’t go wrong. The restaurant is quaint and minimalist with traditional wooden decor. "Chitose" translates to "1000 years old," and the owner hopes his sushi will give patrons a long and happy life. It doesn't hurt to try a couple salmon rolls and find out!
On the PCH in Redondo Beach, Ortega 120's a beachside Mexican joint that looks and feels like a resort on the Mayan Riviera. There's a lot to love here -- Dias de los Muertos design, great food, and killer cocktails. You'd be wise to get the tequila pairing and the tour de tacos.
One of LA’s best-loved and most consistently rated Indian restaurants, Addi’s Redondo Beach offers a lot more than just an extensive tandoori list. The curries are dynamite, but do yourself an LA solid: forget about carbs for the day, and try the oven-fresh naan. As many as you can. Of every flavor. Don't let the nondescript strip mall setting fool you: you'll need reservations to get into this popular place.
The Green Temple in Redondo Beach is the restaurant equivalent of your friend who's a vegetarian for ethical, not dietary, reasons. The locally-sourced and organic menu is kind of Mexican, kind of Mediterranean -- there are tacos, enchiladas, hummus wraps, and pita sandwiches, but it's mostly just an avocado-centric hippie restaurant in a yogi tea house. It's a solid spot for lunch if you're craving something light.
There are few things in life better than a diner on a pier. That's why Polly's, a breakfast and lunch Redondo Beach institution, has the best brunch in town. The views are unbeatable (especially if you snag a seat outside), and the three-egg omelettes come with incredible homemade gravy. Open every day from 5am to 2pm, Polly's serves its breakfast and lunch menus all day.