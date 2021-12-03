Where to Eat and Drink in Palm Springs

With a sunny climate and welcoming vibes, Palm Springs has long been a desert respite for SoCal city dwellers. And thanks to a thriving culinary scene that stretches across the Coachella Valley, the low desert is quickly establishing itself as a road trip-worthy dining destination. The food scene has become more chef-oriented, which has led to an emphasis on diverse cuisines and a more discerning demographic. Here you’ll find a resurgence of restaurants that have expanded their offerings to appeal to modern diners, including fun and unique concepts, clever cocktail menus, plant-based options, natural wines, and more. Whether it’s a go-to favorite that channels old Hollywood glamour, or a new dog-friendly nightlife option, these restaurants and bars are a must for your next trip to Palm Springs.