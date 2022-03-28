24 Downtown LA Restaurants You Need to Try Right Now

If there’s been a darling of any LA revitalization discussion in recent years, it’s Downtown LA. Over the last two decades, more than $30 billion has been invested in development of the area, leading to world-class cultural institutions likeThe Broad and Walt Disney Concert Hall, entertainment projects like L.A. LIVE, the makeover of Grand Park; the construction of millions of square feet of office and residential space, and a slew of shiny new hotel options.

And then of course, there’s the red-hot restaurant scene. A good chunk of the city’s most acclaimed eateries suddenly planted their flags Downtown, many of them in the burgeoning and edgy Arts District, which became home to buzzy James Beard nominees like Bavel, Nightshade, Hayato, and Bon Temps, all helping draw diners back to the city center.

And then came COVID-19.

Restaurant owners and workers in this neighborhood faced a double whammy: The hospitality industry got especially hammered as restaurants were forced to shutter for parts of the pandemic, while Downtown became one of the areas hit hardest by the COVID fallout in all of Los Angeles. Even when restaurants were given the clear to open for dine-in or takeout, Downtown often felt like a ghost town as its tens of thousands of office workers stopped coming to work, sporting events and concerts were canceled, theaters and museums remained dark, and Angelenos stayed home.

Sadly, we lost several Downtown titans to the pandemic, from newbies like M. Georgina by Melissa Perello and Mei Lin’s Nightshade, to earlier pioneers like Josef Centeno’s Baco Mercat and Ray Garcia’s Broken Spanish.

But an unlikely phoenix seems to be rising as LA opened back up in full: The Downtown restaurant scene is not only back but is seemingly more exciting than ever. Just as before, many of the notable new openings are centered around the Arts District, which finally unveiled the long-in-the-works At Mateo Project, where Spotify’s uber-attractive new headquarters are located, and a $2 billion mixed-use project, set to include a hotel, is on the horizon. Walk by Stephanie Izard’s Girl and the Goat or the brand-new Camphor any evening and you’ll likely spot a full dining room and a crowd milling about out front, a happily harsh contrast to two years ago. There’s more to come, of course. Culinary bigwig José Andrés has announced plans to open a whopping three new dining concepts Downtown and pizza master Chris Bianco (who had some short-lived projects here a couple of years ago) will return with California’s first Pizzeria Bianco this year. And esteemed local chef Ray Garcia just bounced back with asterid, a new concept at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Here are 24 picks, new and old, to check out and support right now. Because as much as you’ve missed Downtown, Downtown has missed you even more.