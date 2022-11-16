The Best Restaurants in LA for Group Dining
From stylish fine-dining restaurants to vegan restaurants and wine bars, these are LA’s best restaurants for group dining and private dining rooms.
Whether you’re planning a family gathering, an office party, or a reunion with friends, chances are you’ll need a restaurant option that’s perfect for hosting a large group this holiday season. While we can’t help you figure out a date that works for everyone in your party (good luck with that!), we can direct you to the best restaurants in Los Angeles that make it easy to gather everyone in one spot—with delicious eats and drinks rolled into the bargain. From venues with plenty of private dining options for group dinners or events to spacious eateries where getting a last-minute reservation isn’t an impossible task, here are 15 fun, festive spots from San Gabriel Valley to Santa Monica that are guaranteed to be a hit.
Luminarias
This hilltop restaurant in Monterey Park recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation, overhauling its entire design and culinary program. The result is an impressive event multiplex where you can choose from eight indoor and outdoor event spaces—most of which offer spectacular views of the San Gabriel Valley and suit 25-600 guests—or grab a table in the vast, open-concept dining room that blends into an expansive outdoor deck. The menu offers New American fare with a touch of Latin influence, so you and your guests will be noshing on everything from Beef Birria Empanadas and build-your-own cheese and charcuterie boards to ribeye steaks and seafood towers.
How to book: Inquire about a large party or event.
MELROSEPLACE
This stylish restaurant and rooftop lounge is exactly what you’d expect from a spot that’s located on one of Los Angeles’s most famous thoroughfares. Stretched across three stories, the beautifully appointed space offers a choose-your-own-adventure approach, where you can enjoy a more intimate dinner on the patio, gather with a larger group in the hillside dining room, or head to the spacious rooftop for dazzling panoramic views. It’s perfect if you need to snag a last-minute reservation for your group, but each area is also available for buyouts for anywhere from 40 to 200 people (the rooftop can be sectioned off depending on your needs). Enjoy handcrafted cocktails and dishes that scream luxury, like Lobster Mac and Cheese or Caviar Fries, while taking in the scene.
How to book: Make a reservation via Seven Rooms or inquire about a large party or event.
Bistro Na's
Stepping into Bistro Na’s feels like you’re walking into the impressive courtyard of a Chinese emperor—which might be exactly the intention. Spanning 7,000-square-feet with five opulent private rooms for 10-14 people that are available for a minimum charge ($1,000-$1,500 depending on room size), this massive, Michelin-starred restaurant in the San Gabriel Valley specializes in imperial court fare from the Qing Dynasty: crispy shrimp, jellied pork feet, braised abalone, Alaskan king crab served three ways, and so much more. It’s best to visit with a larger group so you can sample a little of everything—or you can pre-order the restaurant’s new prix-fixe chef’s menus priced at $99, $128, or $188 per person (be sure to give them at least a week’s notice). Food is complemented by a well-curated wine list, along with a few artisanal Japanese sakes.
How to book:Make a reservation via Yelp or call 626-286-1999 to inquire about booking a private room.
Fia
Despite a massive outdoor patio, Fia manages to feel cozy and romantic, thanks to an abundance of string lights overhead and lush greenery at every corner. With accommodations to host anywhere from 8 to 500 people in its Parlour Room, Garden Terrace, Fia Lounge, and other spaces, this Santa Monica oasis is as ideal for intimate dinners as it is for more raucous celebrations. Chef Brandon Collins oversees a kitchen turning out Italian and Californian coastal cuisine, such as Burrata with Poached Pear, Handmade Cavatelli, and Marinara-Braised Meatballs.
How to book: Inquire about a large party or event.
Dama
Housed in a former banana packing warehouse that was transformed into a lively dinnertime destination, Dama is a Latin-inspired restaurant and bar helmed by executive chef Antonia Lofaso (who’s also behind Venice’s beloved Scopa Italian Roots). The vibe here is lush, tropical, and sexy, with 5,000-square-feet of space, including a wide outdoor patio (83 seated guests), three private terraces (16-34 guests, depending on which one you choose), and a plush indoor lounge (24 guests). A robust number of Spanish, Latin American, and Caribbean-inspired small plates—everything from Oxtail Tostadas to Charred Octopus—makes it easy to share and divvy up amongst famished guests.
How to book: Email events@damafashiondistrict.com for groups of eight or more.
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele
Although it’s the first U.S. outpost of a renowned but tiny pizzeria in Naples, which only serves two classic pies, L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele does things a little differently stateside. Here, the menu is robust, filled with a slew of excellent pizzas, pastas, and more, while the sizable and romantic brick courtyard offers a view of the glass-enclosed pizza kitchen where chefs are slinging pies nonstop. Make sure to order the OG margherita for the table, which allows the soft, bubbly, chewy, Neapolitan-style crust to really shine, as well as one of the more imaginative pies (we suggest the carbonara!).
How to book: Make a reservation or email events@dimicheleusa.com for private events.
Otium
This stellar restaurant situated right next to The Broad offers a plethora of event-ready spaces: the patio lounge (20-60 guests); the fully covered, second-story garden mezzanine (30 guests); and the semi-private Hope Street Room (40 guests) with floor-to-ceiling views of the museum and Walt Disney Concert Hall. Even the restaurant itself can be booked for a full buyout (120 guests), or joined with The Broad’s plaza for a massive gathering of up to 1,500 guests. Although Otium is a sleek, stylish space with a lively open kitchen, its indoor-meets-outdoor format gives it an airy, inviting vibe. Known for rustic cooking with wood fire that utilizes sustainable ingredients (grown in the vertical gardens of the mezzanine!), this is the perfect spot for a relaxed gathering.
How to book: Make a reservation via Seven Rooms or inquire about a large party or event.
The Draycott
Husband-and-wife restaurateurs Marissa and Matt Hermer are behind this stylish all-day brasserie, named after London’s Draycott Avenue where they first met. Like the duo’s other ventures, including Issima and Olivetta, The Draycott has a distinctly European-Californian sensibility and looks as if it belongs on the cover of Architectural Digest—with a curved marble-top bar, banquettes upholstered in sumptuous fabrics, and a warm, vibrant palette that brings it all together. Two indoor spaces—the Monument Interior (32 people) and Village Interior (35 people) can be set up for large groups—but for al-fresco dining, there’s the stunning terrace (100 people) with a view of the Palisades Village Green. The menu is driven by local, seasonal ingredients to highlight California’s bounty, with a nod to the owners’ British roots.
How to book: Make a reservation or inquire about a large party or event.
Redbird
Redbird can accommodate groups of varying sizes—ranging from 18-140 seated guests—with its myriad of private dining options. In addition to its main dining room and lounge (which combined can seat up to 140 people), the complex boasts five rooms and an outdoor garden. Each space has its own distinct character with different amenities; while The Nest (36 people) and East Room (26 people) have open kitchens that allow for first-hand interaction with the culinary team, the Cardinal’s Quarters (44 people) and Bishop’s Perch (18 people) have their own private restrooms and patios. Helmed by chef Neal Fraser, who’s a native Angeleno, the menu is full of highly shareable dishes with multicultural influences.
How to book: Make a reservation via Tock or inquire about a large party or event.
Odyssey
Aside from its farm-to-table fare, Odyssey’s hilltop vantage point, which offers sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley, is one of the restaurant’s biggest draws. If the expansive outdoor patio can’t handle your group size, there are tons of options for private dining that suit parties ranging from 30-600 people—including several ballrooms that can be rented out individually or combined to create even more space. On the menu, you’ll find something to please every palate, from charcuterie boards curated by the Beverly Hills Cheese Shop to excellent steaks and sides.
How to book: Inquire about private dining for large parties of over 25 guests.
Gracias Madre
Housed in a former antique emporium, this plant-based powerhouse feels as if it were especially designed to handle large parties. Even its crowd-pleasing menu—starring traditional Mexican fare made from scratch with local, organic ingredients—is perfectly suited for groups with different dietary preferences. Non-vegans will appreciate Gracias Madres’s crave-worthy dishes that never skimp on flavor, like Mushroom Fajitas, Cauliflower Mole, and Jackfruit Carnitas Burritos. Enjoy your meal in the capacious interior dining room or shaded outdoor patio; for special events, book the patio (which comes with a fully equipped bar and built-in heaters), semi-private dining room, or the whole restaurant for 30-200 seated guests.
How to book: Inquire about a large party or event.
Good Clean Fun
This natural wine bar, bottle shop, and restaurant focuses on sustainable, small-production wines and Italian- and Mexican-influenced cuisine made with seasonal, hyperlocal ingredients—all in an incredibly laid-back atmosphere that’s perfect for informal gatherings. Hedged in by lush plants, the open-air patio offers a sense of privacy even though you’re in busy downtown. It’s even available for a full buyout that seats up to 40 with a reasonable $1,000 food and beverage minimum; you can work with the team to customize prix-fixe or family-style meals with dishes like Cacio e Pepe Bucatini, juicy meatballs glazed in charred guajillo sauce, and of course, an endless selection of natural wine.
How to book: Email ari@goodcleanfundtla.com to inquire about buyouts.
Tiato
The sister restaurant to Beverly Hills’ Crustacean, Tiato is easily one of Santa Monica’s largest and most charming venues. The indoor-outdoor eatery offers plenty of flexibility—with a private dining room that seats 16 and plenty of spaces that work for larger parties too. Since owner Catherine An is the daughter of revered chef Helene An, who kickstarted her family’s culinary dynasty, you can expect five-star food that features Asian techniques, flavors, and spices for a new breed of Californian-Asian cuisine. While Helene’s famous Garlic Noodles are on the menu, you’ll also find delicious eats like Sauteed Filet Mignon with coconut rice, Grilled Lemongrass Chicken, and Short Rib Banh Mi.
How to book: Make a reservation via Yelp or inquire about a large party or event.
Wurstküche
Both the downtown and Venice outposts of this popular sausage grill are huge, warehouse-like spaces with long communal tables. If you and your dining companions don’t mind a more casual, convivial atmosphere, sitting shoulder to shoulder as you grub on Louisiana hot links or exotic rattlesnake and rabbit sausages, this is the spot for you. Grab several orders of German beers and Belgian fries to share and you’ll be set.
How to book: Walk-ins only. For parties of 12 or more, make a reservation by calling 213-457-7462 for the downtown location or 310-581-9404 for the Venice location.