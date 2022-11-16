The Best Restaurants in LA for Group Dining

This stylish restaurant and rooftop lounge is exactly what you’d expect from a spot that’s located on one of Los Angeles’s most famous thoroughfares. Stretched across three stories, the beautifully appointed space offers a choose-your-own-adventure approach, where you can enjoy a more intimate dinner on the patio, gather with a larger group in the hillside dining room, or head to the spacious rooftop for dazzling panoramic views. It’s perfect if you need to snag a last-minute reservation for your group, but each area is also available for buyouts for anywhere from 40 to 200 people (the rooftop can be sectioned off depending on your needs). Enjoy handcrafted cocktails and dishes that scream luxury, like Lobster Mac and Cheese or Caviar Fries, while taking in the scene.

How to book: Make a reservation via Seven Rooms or inquire about a large party or event.