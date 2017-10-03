The 14 Greatest Restaurants in Marina del Rey

related The 13 Most Essential Restaurants in Redondo Beach

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Le Cellier

Best pho: Le Cellier 417 Washington Blvd Good pho on the Westside is few and far between, making this French-Vietnamese restaurant’s complex, fragrant version all the more special. Also on the menu: duck foie gras, lemongrass BBQ ribs, and a solid assortment of wines.

Best fancy restaurant for when you’re not paying: Cast & Plow 4375 Admiralty Way Located inside The Ritz-Carlton, Cast & Plow is a hotel restaurant that stands on its own. Aside from a picturesque view of the marina, you’ll also get impeccable service and locally grown, organic food -- like made-in-house herb brioche and sweet potato gnocchi.

Best pizza: Settebello 13455 Maxella Ave Suite 250 Settebello’s Neapolitan pizzas are the real deal -- made with imported Italian flour, and briefly tossed inside a wood-fired oven crafted by Italian oven makers (yes, that’s a thing). The result? Soft, slippery, delicious pies best eaten with a fork and knife -- as they do in Napoli.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Cafe del Rey

Best brunch: Cafe del Rey 4451 Admiralty Way Forty bucks gets you a three-course prix fixe brunch served with your choice of sparkling wine, cider, mimosas, or Bloody Marys -- not a bad deal when there’s braised pork chilaquiles and crispy polenta on the menu.

Best cheap eats: Taqueria Chihuahua 505 Washington Blvd This strip mall joint makes bomb burritos that all hover around the $5 mark. For a little extra, get yours either Pancho Villa-style (smothered in enchilada sauce and melted cheese) or El Norteno-style (stuffed with guac, cheese, and sour cream).

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Mendocino Farms

Best sandwich spot: Mendocino Farms 4724 Admiralty Way Get here early if you want to avoid the rush hour mob: Mendo’s fantastic and flavor-packed sandwiches, served on freshly baked artisanal bread, are a huge hit in the neighborhood.

Best for vegetarians: Rainbow Acres Natural Foods 13208 W Washington Blvd Vegans and vegetarians flock to this health food store’s hot-food counter, with its rotating selection of legit chow (like oven-roasted, herb-seasoned Brussels sprouts, spanakopita, and Hawaiian stir-fried tempeh).

related The 15 Most Essential Restaurants in Manhattan Beach

related The Definitive Westwood Dining Guide

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Killer Cafe

Best late-night food: Killer Cafe 4211 Admiralty Way One of the only spots in MDR that’s open 24 hours a day, Killer Cafe whips up hearty comfort food reminiscent of what you’d find at your county fair (only better). Load up on bacon lobster mac & cheese croquettes, fried queso fresco, and cheese-smothered tater tots.

Best burgers: Cafe Buna 3105 Washington Blvd This hole in the wall serves some unexpectedly tasty and creative burgers -- don’t sleep on the signature Buna (with fixings like pickles, avocado, BBQ sauce, and bacon) or Hawaiian (pineapple and Swiss cheese on Hawaiian bread).

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of J Nichols Kitchen

Best for non-basic breakfasts: J Nichols Kitchen 4375 Glencoe Ave This spot’s got all the usual breakfast foods made better, but go for the one-of-a-kind specialties, like a pork belly English muffin sammie and a pancake stack layered with melt-in-your-mouth BBQ pork.

Best happy hour: SALT Restaurant & Bar 13534 Bali Way Salt’s happy hour, which runs daily from 4 to 6:30pm, is the area’s best-kept secret. Deals include quality appetizers like yellowtail ceviche, $5 draft beers and well cocktails, and priceless harbor views -- OK, that last one’s not so much a deal as a reason to scope the place early & get a seat by the outdoor fire pits.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Casa Ado

Best for carb feasting: Casa Ado 12 W Washington Blvd The pastas at this cozy Italian spot are homemade and perfectly cooked. All-stars include the black ink tagliolini noodles tossed in a spicy marinara and their famous red beet pasta served in Parmesan fondue.

Best Italian: Locanda Positano 4059 Lincoln Blvd Marina del Rey clearly has plenty of top-notch Italian spots, but this intimate restaurant is the local favorite. Don’t be fooled by its unassuming location across from an IHOP; the wild boar pappardelle and fresh seafood linguine will transport you straight to the Amalfi Coast.