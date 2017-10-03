Food & Drink

The 14 Greatest Restaurants in Marina del Rey

By Published On 04/24/2016 By Published On 04/24/2016
Cafe Del Rey
Courtesy of Cafe De Rey (edited)
More Like This

related

The Best Taco Shop in 23 LA 'Hoods

related

The Definitive Culver City Dining Guide

related

The Definitive Guide to Eating in Brentwood

related

13 Perfect Reasons to Eat & Drink in Malibu

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why Now Is the Best Time Ever to Visit Disneyland Paris

related

JetBlue Has a New 2-Day Flash Sale With $59 Tickets

related

Channing Tatum Taught James Corden How to Strip Like 'Magic Mike'

Situated next to the Silicon Beach enclave, small-but-mighty Marina del Rey has attracted a boatload (!) of seriously good eats over the past few years. This 1.5 square-mile coastal community’s packed with everything from rustic Italian eateries to fancy waterfront restaurants, and under-the-radar wine bars. Read on for 16 must-try places in Marina del Rey.

Related

related

The 13 Most Essential Restaurants in Redondo Beach

related

The Definitive Westwood Dining Guide

related

The 14 Greatest Restaurants in Hollywood
More Like This

related

Food & Drink
The Best Taco Shop in 23 LA 'Hoods

related

Food & Drink
The Definitive Culver City Dining Guide

related

Food & Drink
The Definitive Guide to Eating in Brentwood

related

Food & Drink
13 Perfect Reasons to Eat & Drink in Malibu

related

The 13 Most Essential Restaurants in Redondo Beach
Le Cellier, Le Cellier pho
Courtesy of Le Cellier

Best pho: Le Cellier

417 Washington Blvd

Good pho on the Westside is few and far between, making this French-Vietnamese restaurant’s complex, fragrant version all the more special. Also on the menu: duck foie gras, lemongrass BBQ ribs, and a solid assortment of wines.

Best fancy restaurant for when you’re not paying: Cast & Plow

4375 Admiralty Way

Located inside The Ritz-Carlton, Cast & Plow is a hotel restaurant that stands on its own. Aside from a picturesque view of the marina, you’ll also get impeccable service and locally grown, organic food -- like made-in-house herb brioche and sweet potato gnocchi.

Settebello, Settebello pizza
Courtesy of Settebello

Best pizza: Settebello

13455 Maxella Ave Suite 250

Settebello’s Neapolitan pizzas are the real deal -- made with imported Italian flour, and briefly tossed inside a wood-fired oven crafted by Italian oven makers (yes, that’s a thing). The result? Soft, slippery, delicious pies best eaten with a fork and knife -- as they do in Napoli.

Cafe del Rey, Cafe del Rey brunch
Courtesy of Cafe del Rey

Best brunch: Cafe del Rey

4451 Admiralty Way

Forty bucks gets you a three-course prix fixe brunch served with your choice of sparkling wine, cider, mimosas, or Bloody Marys -- not a bad deal when there’s braised pork chilaquiles and crispy polenta on the menu.

Best cheap eats: Taqueria Chihuahua

505 Washington Blvd

This strip mall joint makes bomb burritos that all hover around the $5 mark. For a little extra, get yours either Pancho Villa-style (smothered in enchilada sauce and melted cheese) or El Norteno-style (stuffed with guac, cheese, and sour cream).

Mendocino Farms, Mendocino Farms sandwich
Courtesy of Mendocino Farms

Best sandwich spot: Mendocino Farms

4724 Admiralty Way

Get here early if you want to avoid the rush hour mob: Mendo’s fantastic and flavor-packed sandwiches, served on freshly baked artisanal bread, are a huge hit in the neighborhood.

Best for vegetarians: Rainbow Acres Natural Foods

13208 W Washington Blvd

Vegans and vegetarians flock to this health food store’s hot-food counter, with its rotating selection of legit chow (like oven-roasted, herb-seasoned Brussels sprouts, spanakopita, and Hawaiian stir-fried tempeh).

related
The 15 Most Essential Restaurants in Manhattan Beach

related

The Definitive Westwood Dining Guide
Killer Cafe, Killer Cafe late night bites
Courtesy of Killer Cafe

Best late-night food: Killer Cafe

4211 Admiralty Way

One of the only spots in MDR that’s open 24 hours a day, Killer Cafe whips up hearty comfort food reminiscent of what you’d find at your county fair (only better). Load up on bacon lobster mac & cheese croquettes, fried queso fresco, and cheese-smothered tater tots.

Best burgers: Cafe Buna

3105 Washington Blvd

This hole in the wall serves some unexpectedly tasty and creative burgers -- don’t sleep on the signature Buna (with fixings like pickles, avocado, BBQ sauce, and bacon) or Hawaiian (pineapple and Swiss cheese on Hawaiian bread).

J Nichols Kitchen, breakfast burger
Courtesy of J Nichols Kitchen

Best for non-basic breakfasts: J Nichols Kitchen

4375 Glencoe Ave

This spot’s got all the usual breakfast foods made better, but go for the one-of-a-kind specialties, like a pork belly English muffin sammie and a pancake stack layered with melt-in-your-mouth BBQ pork.

Best happy hour: SALT Restaurant & Bar

13534 Bali Way

Salt’s happy hour, which runs daily from 4 to 6:30pm, is the area’s best-kept secret. Deals include quality appetizers like yellowtail ceviche, $5 draft beers and well cocktails, and priceless harbor views -- OK, that last one’s not so much a deal as a reason to scope the place early & get a seat by the outdoor fire pits.

Casa Ado, Casa Ado pasta
Courtesy of Casa Ado

Best for carb feasting: Casa Ado

12 W Washington Blvd

The pastas at this cozy Italian spot are homemade and perfectly cooked. All-stars include the black ink tagliolini noodles tossed in a spicy marinara and their famous red beet pasta served in Parmesan fondue.

Tagliolini Funghi et Zucchini, Locanda Positano
Flickr/Larry

Best Italian: Locanda Positano

4059 Lincoln Blvd

Marina del Rey clearly has plenty of top-notch Italian spots, but this intimate restaurant is the local favorite. Don’t be fooled by its unassuming location across from an IHOP; the wild boar pappardelle and fresh seafood linguine will transport you straight to the Amalfi Coast.

Best BBQ: Morfia’s Ribs & Pies

4077 Lincoln Blvd

When you’re craving Texas BBQ, go to Morfia’s for sauce-drenched ribs smoked in a brick pit. The portions are always generous, the meat’s always moist, and even if you’re stuffed, you can’t end the meal without a slice of baklava cheesecake or sweet potato pie.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Tiffany Tse is a freelance contributor at Thrillist and thinks having garlic breath on a date is totally acceptable. Follow her adventures around town at @twinksy

1. Le Cellier 417 Washington Blvd, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (Marina Del Rey)

Located on the ground floor of a mid-century building in Marina del Rey, this part-French, part-Vietnamese restaurant is a modern neighborhood spot for good food and casual vibes. The menu is a cool fusion mix of French meats and cheeses, Vietnamese spices, and of course, wine. Open for lunch and dinner, Le Cellier serves a complex and fragrant pho that's hard to forget, banh mi sandwiches, and noodle salads.

2. Cast & Plow 4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (Santa Monica)

Located inside Marina del Rey Ritz-Carlton, Cast & Plow is a hotel restaurant that stands on its own. Aside from a picturesque view of the marina, you'll also get impeccable service and locally grown, organic food. Even if you don't eat carbs, you have to try the house-made herb brioche and sweet potato gnocchi -- they're worth every doughy calorie. The vibe is Southern California chic, but the place still feels upscale and refined.

3. Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana 13455 Maxella Ave Ste 250, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (Marina Del Rey)

For a solid taste of Naples in Marina del Rey, look no further than this refined pizza chainlet. Made with flour and cheese imported from Italy and cooked for one minute in a wood-burning oven, Settebello's Neapolitan pizzas are the real deal. The menu is split between simple pizzas topped with cured meats and antipasti dishes. The second-floor space features outdoor balcony seating and heat lamps, so you can sit outside anytime.

4. Cafe del Rey 4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (Marina Del Rey)

Overlooking the marina, Cafe del Rey is a sophisticated spot fit for a power lunch, romantic dinner, or special occasion brunch. The upscale Mediterranean menu is heavy on fish and seafood, and the three-course prix fixe brunch, which includes sparkling wine, mimosas, and Bloody Marys, is a solid deal.

5. Taqueria Chihuahua 505 Washington Blvd, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (Marina Del Rey)

This strip mall Mexican joint in Marina del Rey is home to some seriously great tacos, burritos, tortas, and more quintessential south-of-the-border eats that hover between $5 and $10. Taqueria Chihuahua's counter-serve space is pretty bare bones, but that's part of what makes it such a cheap eats gem.

6. Mendocino Farms 4724 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (Marina Del Rey)

The Marina del Rey location of Mendocino Farms is arguably one of the most popular lunch spots in the neighborhood. The sandwich emporium serves up fantastic flavor-packed creations on freshly-baked bread, as well as leafy green salads and grain medleys. Mendo's Chinese Chicken Salad, which started as a limited-time item, is now a house signature known for its sweet dressing and crispy wontons. The outdoor shopping center spot is usually jam-packed at weekday lunch, but there are plenty of seats both inside and out.

7. Rainbow Acres Natural Foods 4756 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (Marina Del Rey)

Vegans, vegetarians, and gluten-free foodies flock to this health food market in Marina del Rey for organic groceries, cold-pressed juices, and above all, legit chow from its made-to-order counter. Rainbow Acres serves a rotating selection of sandwiches, salads, and prepared hot dishes with roasted chicken and salmon, sautéed vegetables, and grains. The market also includes a Whole Foods-like salad bar, making it a destination lunch spot for any kind of eater.

8. Killer Cafe 4213 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (Marina Del Rey)

One of the only spots in Marina del Rey that’s open 24 hours a day, Killer Cafe whips up hearty comfort food reminiscent of what you’d find at a county fair, but better. This offshoot of Killer Shrimp serves up irresistible all-day food from eggs Benedict and brioche French toast to bacon lobster mac & cheese croquettes and shrimp pot pie (a Killer Shrimp fave). Add the diner-style setting and you've got an everyday restaurant whose menu never gets old.

9. Cafe Buna 3105 Washington Blvd, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (Marina Del Rey)

Cafe Buna is a little hole in the wall that serves diner-like comfort food. The burgers are creative and tasty, like the signature Buna burger with all the fixins' (pickles, avocado, barbecue sauce, and bacon). The café boasts an all-day breakfast menu filled to the brim with creative griddle options (cornflakes French toast, red velvet pancakes with white chocolate chips) and loaded omelettes.

10. J. Nichols Kitchen 4375 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90292 (Marina Del Rey)

This Marina del Rey spot first set up shop as a diner in the 70s, but now it's more of a refined neighborhood restaurant. The menu still revolves around casual American comfort food, and though it's a go-to for the usual breakfast items, the kitchen serves up one-of-a-kind specialities like a pork belly egg muffin sandwich and bacon & egg flatbread.

11. SALT 13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (Marina Del Rey)

Located inside the Marina del Rey Hotel, SALT is a quintessential Southern California restaurant with seasonal cuisine, harbor views, and an airy outdoor patio. The menu features a solid mix of small and large seafood and meat plates. The interior feels chic and modern with light wood, warm lighting, and communal tables.

12. Casa Ado 12 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 (Marina Del Rey)

Right near the beach, this upscale Italian spot in Marina del Rey serves perfectly cooked, homemade pastas and grilled meat entrees. The cozy dining room will make you want to carboload on dishes like blank ink tagliolini noodles, seafood risotto, and ricotta gnocchi. Snag a seat on the outdoor patio to watch the sun set and you've got one heck of a romantic night.

13. Locanda Positano 4059 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (Marina Del Rey)

Marina del Rey has tons of top-notch Italian spots, but this intimate restaurant, hidden in an unassuming spot across from an IHOP, is a local favorite. The homemade pastas and grilled catch of the day will transport you straight to the Amalfi Coast, while the cozy dark interior will make you forget that you're in Southern California.

14. Morfia's Ribs And Pies 4077 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (Marina Del Rey)

When you’re craving Texas BBQ in Marina del Rey, there's Morfia's. The laid-back, checkered table-clothed spot specializes in sauce-drenched ribs smoked in a brick pit. The portions are generous, the meat is always moist, and even if you're full, the dessert (baklava cheesecake, sweet potato pie) is impossible to let go to waste.

Stuff You'll Like