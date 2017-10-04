The Best Places to Eat in LA Right Now

Sure, every month we tell you LA's best new openings, but "new" doesn't always mean "best." That's why we have Eat Seeker, our list of the best restaurants in the city right now, which we'll update when there's something worth updating. The spots on it are both old and new: Essentially, they're the ones we recommend over and over (and over) again when we get texts that are like, "Where should I go for dinner tonight?"
Animal
Mid-Wilshire
Sure, these guys' newer Italian restaurant Jon & Vinny's is hot right now, too, and their seafood restaurant Son of a Gun is also a stone-cold classic at this point. But the OG from these dudes still stands out for its delicious creativity; years in, they haven't let the menu get stale at all, which means you're gonna be ordering the classics -- and then whatever insanity they've put on the menu today, since it may not be there again tomorrow.
Baroo
Hollywood
This tiny James Beard-nominated restaurant, hidden in a strip mall in a no-man’s-land section of East Hollywood, would be voted least likely to succeed on looks alone. Once you glance at the tiny, challenging-to-understand menu, you may be even more tempted to bounce. Don’t. The food is from guys who did time at Noma and Daniel -- two of the world’s best restaurants -- and the $15-or-less grain bowls and pastas they’re serving burst with the flavor and love of those 10-times-as-expensive world-class restaurants. Just check the website/give them a call and make sure they’re open before you head there -- they leave for months at a time for “inspiration trips,” but when they come back, the food’s somehow even better than before.
Bestia
Downtown
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Since its opening in 2012, Bestia's sort of become the definitive LA restaurant, offering a menu that appeals to both eat-anything foodies (pan-roasted chicken gizzards!) and eat-carefully dieters (tomato & plum salad!) in a setting that feels both industrial and homey, with prices that won't make you feel wallet regret when you wake up in the morning. It's no surprise it's still one of the few tough reservations in the city; despite its size, everyone who leaves immediately wants to go back.
n/naka
Culver City
Before she was on the wildly popular Netflix show Chef's Table, Niki Nakayama's hole-in-the-wall Culver City spot -- where she makes impossibly meticulous Japanese food that seems to hit all your taste buds at once -- was already one of the most buzzy restaurants among foodie-type people in LA. But now that the cat's out of the bag, it's become nationally famous as well, which means getting in is a struggle -- a totally worth-it struggle.
Grand Central Market
Downtown
Seriously, are they ever going to run out of stall space at GCM -- which, at this point, should just be considered a treasure of the city? Let's hope not: Not only are all the old spots great (and set up for killer mash-ups), but newer openings (like Union chef Bruce Kalman's pasta spot Knead & Co, the vegan ramen joint Ramen Hood, a Golden Road Brewing stall, and the bivalve-y Oyster Gourmet) make it a must-visit. Like, all the time.
Providence
Hollywood
Despite lots of competition from upstarts, Providence is still LA's best special-occasion restaurant: The service is impeccable, as is Michael Cimarusti’s seafood. Is it cheap? It is not. Is it worth it? Most definitely.
Howlin' Ray's
Downtown
This fried chicken spot’s had lines from day one, but that’s no surprise: The now-defunct truck of the same name, which specialized in the same Nashville hot chicken as the brick & mortar, was absolutely exceptional. Add to that the fact that neighbors in the Chinatown mini-mall include Roy Choi’s Chego! and the revolving test-kitchen Unit 120, and you may want to hit them all with a large group for a sharing-friendly feast.
Here's Looking At You
Koreatown
This stylish and booming K-Town outfit from chef Jonathan Whitener and Lien Ta -- who previously worked at Animal -- packs the house with internationally minded dishes that feature seared and smoked proteins like dry-aged duck and hamachi collar, which is balanced by unexpected vegetable preps, plus house pickles and vinegars. You’ll also want to check out the seasonal cocktails, each of which features its own origin story like the Morrissey-inspired Tender Hooligan with rye, rhum, buckwheat honey, and house “breakfast” bitters.
CATCH
West Hollywood
Having long wowed the masses in NYC, this new seafood-centric powerhouse is already packing the tables in West Hollywood. The massive rooftop spot features a wraparound patio and a retractable roof for year-long outdoor dining even when you’re indoors, and a menu that features hits like the spicy king crab hand roll, A5 wagyu cooked tableside on a hot stone, and a herb-roasted branzino. There’s even a separate vegan menu -- this is WeHo after all.
Q Sushi
Downtown
This long-standing, high-priced, gorgeous sushi bar Downtown finds its way back to Eat Seeker thanks to an insane premium omakase, just added to the menu. Give the chef a few days' notice and he’ll source rare, seasonal fish from Japan and elsewhere around the world, with a 15+-course tasting of flavors you literally can’t get anywhere else in LA (and that al dente vinegar rice is outstanding, too).
Destroyer
Culver City
It’s easy to be skeptical of this Instagram-friendly lunch-only spot in a mostly restaurant-free section of Culver. The chef, Jordan Kahn, made a name for himself at Red Medicine not only through great food but by outing the "LA Times" food critic at the time, gaining many food-scene enemies in the process, and the space -- with its wooden walls and nearly no-seating open kitchen and projected menu -- seems like it’s cut out of a hipster handbook. But one bite of the food and your questions will be answered: This place is amazing. Whether it’s an impossibly creamy cauliflower soup or an impossibly textured beef tartare, the constantly changing menu is a reminder that looks sometimes, thankfully, can be deceiving, but tastebuds always tell the truth.
Kismet
Los Feliz
The team behind Grand Central Market’s insanely great Madcapra falafel has knocked it out of the park again with this Mediterranean sit-down spot (a collab with Jon and Vinny from Animal), which packs amazing flavor into lamb belly with turnips, carob, Meyer lemon and crispy quinoa, and kuka, a sort of Middle Eastern frittata.
Felix
Venice
Evan Funke’s handmade pasta is legendary, so it’s no surprise that his Italian-meets-Californian spot in Venice -- which serves a menu loaded with noodles and ingredients like 48-month-aged Parmigiano sourced from the mother country itself -- garnered acclaim as soon as its doors were open.
The Ponte
Beverly Grove
Another recently opened Italian restaurant from a well-known chef -- Scott Conant -- The Ponte features the former Scarpetta chef’s trademark pasta al pomodoro at both dinner and brunch, which you can enjoy in the sunshine on one of LA’s most beloved patios.
Kato
Sawtelle
This teeny-tiny strip mall restaurant is a prix-fixe-only, no-booze gem, serving ultra-modern Japanese-inspired fare that changes at the chef’s whim. One recent dinner’s blow-away dish was a chawanmushi-style custard with salmon eggs and creamy crab, but each bite (and each course) was revelatory, and at $55 for a five-course menu, not too wallet-busting either.
Beauty & Essex
Hollywood
The latest NY transplant to take advantage of LA’s scene-friendly crowd is this stunner, which follows the Catch model: Get the best-looking people through the door, serve ‘em good food, and let them tell their equally good-looking friends. Rinse, repeat. The dining room here is jaw-dropping though, and the menu includes playful bites like grilled cheese & tomato soup dumplings and Mexican street corn ravioli.
Rossoblu
Downtown
Chef Steve Samson’s ode to Bologna is as notable for its food as it is for its location -- the Sotto chef is serving up handmade pasta, milk-braised pork, and more in a new development that’s the rumored future home of the Spotted Pig’s LA branch, meaning you should get over there before it becomes an absolute madhouse.
Mh Zh
Silver Lake
LA Weekly’s Besha Rodell unexpectedly crowed about this unpronounceable Israeli spot, and now food fans in LA are racing to get there for dishes like Lamb Ragooooo (yes, the extra os are on purpose) and Instagram-ready presentation, with piles of meat and veggies atop heaps of labneh.
Pizzana
Brentwood
If we told you that one of the best pizza spots in the city was in Brentwood, would you believe us? You should: Chef Daniele Uditi is from Naples and insists his pizza taste like home, with Italian-imported ingredients making up the bulk of the toppings. Don’t miss his on-special margherita (which is topped with a crunchy basil mixture that gives it far more texture than a traditional pie) and the fried artichoke salad, which hits you with flavor and bite.
Sushi|Bar
Encino
Chef Phillip Frankland Lee’s basically proclaimed himself the food king of Encino by opening restaurant after restaurant in the Valley enclave. His latest, though, may be his boldest: an eight-seat sushi bar serving up a 16-course, first-come, first-serve dinner at three seating times, with interesting takes on traditional presentations, including dishes like yellowtail brushed with sweet corn pudding.
