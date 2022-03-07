The Absolute Best Restaurants in Santa Barbara, CA

Unparalleled in its beauty and often referred to as the “California Riviera,” Santa Barbara is a coastline jewel of a town that’s only about a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, making it an accessible day or weekend trip. Beloved for the sparkling oceans that dot its coastline, a growing fine-dining scene, and the best vinos from Central California wine country, Santa Barbara has proven to be an ideal road-trip during the pandemic—it was one of the first cities in California to grant restaurants permission to expand outdoor seating to parklets and streetside patios. Now restaurants across the city are open for indoor and outdoor dining, with no masks required for vaccinated patrons.

From new classics to the tried and true, local favorites to award-winning establishments (plus a few with Michelin distinctions), these restaurants exemplify Santa Barbara’s eclectic culinary scene. Whether you’re in the mood for fine dining in ritzy Montecito, Indian cuisine downtown on State Street at Bibi Ji, Mexican fare at Corazon Cocina, or clam chowder along the waterfront, here are the 17 best restaurants in Santa Barbara.