We Took a Cooking Class With LA's Best Seafood Chef. Here's What We Learned (and Something to Make).

Cimarusti also recommends tempering your fish -- pulling it out of the fridge before cooking to so that it doesn’t take as long to raise the internal temperature -- especially with thicker cuts like a tuna steak. “You could rub it with salt and maybe a little olive oil when you first pull it out and then let it sit out at room temperature for an hour or two before you sear it or cook it on the grill because you'll have better results. It won't be stone cold when you cut into it because that's not very appetizing.”

If you’re looking to get really serious with your preparation and want to maximize the flavor of the fish, Cimarusti recommends brining your fish in a salt water solution before cooking. “At Providence and Connie and Ted's, there are certain species of fish that we always brine, such as monkfish and halibut,” he says. “Larger fish like striped bass and things like that, we brine those fillets. And we do that in a 7% salt solution, which means that for every 100g of water, you're going to add 7g of sea salt. And we will brine them, depending on the thickness of the fish, anywhere between one hour and three hours.” The brining process helps create the proper amount of salinity throughout the fish, so that once you sit down to eat you’ll find that it’s well seasoned throughout, even with a big piece of fish.