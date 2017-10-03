The Absolute Best Steakhouses in Los Angeles

BOA Santa Monica and West Hollywood

With so much turnover on Sunset, it might come as a surprise that this steakhouse has been holding down the Beverly Hills end of the street for as long as it has. But it shouldn't: the food's dependable, the decor's just fancy enough, and the paparazzi are pleased that they get a double-shot -- the crazy-exclusive Soho House club is on the roof of the same building.

Jar Mid-Wilshire

Top Chef Masters-contestant Suzanne Tracht is the woman behind this nouveau chopshop (well, sort of nouveau -- it opened in 2001). The steakhouse is known for both its beautiful cuts (including a 36z porterhouse for two and a Wagyu NY prime) and its beautiful, classic dining room, but if you’re in-the-know, you also know about its rotating bar menu, which has included everything from tacos to sliders -- and you don’t even need to make a reservation for it.

Pacific Dining Car Santa Monica and Downtown

Thanks to killer baseball steaks, New York strips, excellent service, and delicious creamed corn, this old-timer would make the list even if it wasn't open 24 hours a day. BUT IT IS.

Nick and Stef's Downtown The Downtown steakhouse underwent a much-needed revamp in 2015, with the dining room lightened up and the menu made a bit more approachable with a larger menu (including a full raw bar all day and burgers at lunch), but thankfully Nick and Stef's hasn't changed its commitment to quality -- choice cuts of meat (including a 16oz New York and a massive 38oz bone-in rib tomahawk) are dry-aged for 28 days on-premises in the gorgeous meat locker. They’ve also added on a selection of Wagyu, including a 3oz portion of A-5 that literally melts in your mouth.

Chi Spacca West Hollywood The Mozza group doesn’t do anything half-assed -- case in point, Chi Spacca, which has perhaps the juiciest (and, yes, perhaps priciest) tomahawk in town. Nothing here slouches, though: the charcuterie is also among the best in the city, and everything from saffron-and-uni risotto to grilled octopus are on-par with their top-chops.

The Arthur J Manhattan Beach It’s about damn time Manhattan Beach had an amazing steakhouse to call its own, and David LeFevre -- the man behind MB Post, Fishing With Dynamite, and, by extension, the entire resurgence of the South Bay dining scene -- was the perfect guy to make it happen. The restaurant, which opened in 2015, has got 12 cuts ranging from a teensy 8oz filet to a monstrous 36oz dry-aged rib-eye, as well as Japanese Wagyu by the ounce and classic sides like butter-laden mashed potatoes. In other words, when you’re going decadent, go here.

Pistola Mid-Wilshire Vic Casanova’s Italian steakhouse on 3rd St has been something of a quiet beast since its launch in 2014, but here’s the thing: you don’t need crazy-buzz to be crazily delicious. Anyone who’s ever eaten at Casanova’s other restaurant, the also-superlative Italian trattoria Gusto, knows that the man knows how to cook, and his steaks -- which here include a dry-aged Delmonico and a 40oz (!!!) Bisteca Fiorontina -- will cement this sleeper-hit in your mind.

Wolfgang's Beverly Hills

Initially notorious for a lawsuit with Mr. Puck, Wolfgang's is now un-notorious for awesome waiter-ing, an extensive wine list, and prime cuts. Oh, also: thick-cut bacon.

Chianina Steakhouse Long Beach This Italian steakhouse's owners tried their namesake cattle in the old country and loved it -- so they literally imported cows to raise in the US. The result is amazingly marbled, extra flavorful cuts of meat, including Chianina's trademark to-share bistecca alla Fiorentina.

Cut Beverly Hills Wolfgang Puck's steakhouse's became a semi-chain (there're five around the world, including Dubai and Singapore), thanks to the quality of the meat. Fancy-pants swear by it, and less-fancy-pants swear by it if rich uncle Harvey is in town -- the priciest cut of steak is $185 for 8oz of Japanese Wagyu ribeye.