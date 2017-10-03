The Definitive Studio City Dining Guide

related The 14 Greatest Restaurants in Hollywood

Best BBQ: Barrel and Ashes 11801 Ventura Blvd Whether you want brisket, tri-tip, wings, or hoe cake, Barrel and Ashes is your go-to for ‘cue in Studio City. Saddle up your Santa Maria-style BBQ with some balanced or boozy cocktails, and you’re on your way.

Best sushi: Asanebo 11941 Ventura Blvd There’s great sushi available at all price points in Studio City, so when we highlight Asanebo, you know it’s top-notch. Your best bet is to go with the omakase (chef’s choice) at this former Michelin-starred gem so that you’re guaranteed the chef’s freshest selection of fish.

Best brunch: Black Market Liquor Bar 11915 Ventura Blvd The combination of incredible food and cocktails make Black Market the top contender on Studio City’s brunch scene. Enjoy the twists on globally influenced food by a Top Chef alum beneath an arched brick ceiling while sipping on fancy drinks -- or a selection from the Bloody Mary bar.

Best burger: Laurel Tavern 11938 Ventura Blvd Sink your teeth into one of six fresh-ground burgers on brioche at Laurel Tavern. They’re all made pub-style -- aka, they’re thick and juicy -- and the variety ranges from BBQ to bacon blue cheese, so you’ll be able to find the ideal burger for your tastes. There’s an assortment of wine and cocktails on offer, but the move here is to down your burger with one of 18 beers on tap.

Best Mediterranean: Mantee Café 10962 Ventura Blvd Named after for the delicious house specialty of baked ravioli filled with Angus beef (the vegetarian version is filled with spinach), Mantee is a trusty Mediterranean spot that also serves up solid versions of classics like fattoush and hummus. Pro tip: couple the fattoush with the hot feta, and you’re golden.

Best date spot: The Fiscal Agent 11801 Ventura Blvd Upon entry to this impeccably classy hideaway (named after a forgotten cocktail), you and your date will be greeted with a complimentary amuse bouche to set the mood. Yes, it’s technically more of a cocktail bar than a restaurant, but there are some seriously tasty small plates on offer, like steak tartare and duck breast tartine. And sure, it’s a bit expensive, but this is a date after all.

Best for vegetarians and vegans: The Gadarene Swine 11266 Ventura Blvd One of the most exciting restaurants to arrive on the Los Angeles scene as of late, The Gadarene Swine is single-handedly making Studio City a vegan dining destination. While the food is exciting (hand-torn pasta!), the atmosphere is decidedly casual -- go a la carte, or bring your crew and enjoy a Chef’s Choice Family Style Dinner.

Best fancy restaurant for when the parents are paying: Girasol 11334 Moorpark St CJ Jacobson’s Girasol, which features ingredients foraged by the chef himself, has come into its own as a fine dining destination in the two and a half years since it opened. The lovage butter on house-baked bread will hook you, and the imaginative starters and well-executed mains (like the fried red snapper) may even have you inviting your folks into town again next month. But probably not; boundaries are important.