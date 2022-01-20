The 28 Best Sushi Spots in Los Angeles
From indulgent omakases to revolving conveyor belts and more.
There's no food group that gets Angelenos more worked up than sushi. While no one agrees on the best place in town, it’s widely acknowledged that Los Angeles is among the most exciting sushi destinations in the country. Our options run the gamut from seafood prepared in the traditional Edomae-style to sushi served with a modern twist, from extravagant omakase experiences worth the splurge to budget-conscious à la carte menus, from swanky restaurants to strip mall joints. Whatever your preference may be, all the spots on this list share an unparalleled commitment to the craft—from sourcing high-quality fish to exhibiting first-class knife skills and striking the perfect balance of flavors and visual harmony in every bite. Keep reading for our definitive list of the 25 best sushi restaurants in LA.
Imari
Committed to serving only the finest and freshest ingredients imported straight from Japan, Imari follows the washoku culinary practice of showcasing traditional and seasonal Japanese dishes on its short but noteworthy menu. The restaurant’s culinary program is stacked with talent, including chef Derek Wilcox (Shoji in New York City) and chef consultant and Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador David Schlosser (Shibumi). The sushi menu features a tai roll with sesame and shiso, shrimp roll with spicy mentaiko cod roe, marinated tuna roll with fresh avocado, and West Coast uni roll. A5 Wagyu ribeye and strip are available, as is a meat and seafood menu with highlights like koji-marinated duck breast and citrus-marinated black cod. Shlosser also spearheads the restaurant’s sake program, which highlights sakes from various regions of Japan, available by the glass or carafe.
How to book: Make reservations or order bento boxes to-go via Tock.
Kinkan
During the height of the pandemic last year, chef Nan Yimcharoen started shilling her artfully assembled chirashi bowls and bento boxes for takeout—all of which became instant Instagram fodder. While she’s still offering both to-go, she now has a brick-and-mortar space in which to explore one of the most unique fine-dining concepts to land in LA—inspired by her native city of Bangkok and her love of sushi. There are two options: The Sensei to Issho counter experience is a 20-course meal of immaculately prepared fish, designed to showcase Yimcharoen’s skillful mastery of sushi. Then there’s Homage to Grandma, a unique, ten-course, seafood-centric tasting menu blending elements of Japanese cuisine (like its delicacy and reverence for ingredients) with the deeply complex flavors of Thai food.
How to order: Make reservations or order to-go items online.
Sunset Sushi
From the team that brought you Highland Park’s Ichijiku (also opened during the pandemic), comes this much-needed addition to the Eastside sushi scene. Opened in December 2020 in the former Ma’am Sir space, the concept launched during lockdown and at first offered take-out omakase boxes only. After the surge in early spring they opened up a back patio and eventually a sushi bar and indoor seating. Tokyo-born chefs Kazuhiro Yamada and Yoshi Matsumoto prepare ultra-fresh nigiri and chirashi daily, using both local and Japanese products. It’s undoubtedly the best new sushi spot to open in Silver Lake in ages.
How to book: online.
Sushi Note
Rarely does one visit a sushi bar for its wine selection, but the expert curation at this Sherman Oaks restaurant is quickly starting to change that. Founded by the team behind Augustine Wine Bar across the street and spearheaded by chef Kiminobu Saito, Sushi Note marries classically prepared sushi with an extensive global wine list, carefully chosen to pair with the entire menu. While everything is available à la carte, the $115 omakase and optional $75 wine pairing give you the most well-rounded experience—partnering scallop tartare with a zippy Riesling matured in stainless steel barrels; clean, light red snapper with a crisp Chablis; and rich, fatty oo-toro with a complex, tannic Nebbiolo. No matter what, don’t miss out on the outstanding torotaku handroll, stuffed with chopped toro and pickled daikon radish for a soft-crunchy-fatty-umami symphony of texture and flavor you won’t find anywhere else.
How to book: Make reservations online.
Sushi Tama
Situated on a pleasant stretch of Robertson Blvd, Sushi Tama offers a diverse menu of fish prepared in every imaginable way: sushi, sashimi, temaki, donburi bowls, nigiri, and more. Helmed by chef Hideyuki Yoshimoto, who spent over a decade at Tokyo’s famous Tsukiji Fish Market, Tama’s focus is on freshly caught, impeccably prepared fish, accompanied by flawless rice and nori. Even better, everything on the menu is more than reasonably priced, especially considering the premium quality of the seafood. The lunch specials might be the most solid deal: A seven-piece nigiri set, accompanied by a maki cut roll and side salad, will set you back $23, while a premium tuna bowl, crowned with pickled daikon and lush, marbled pieces of oo-toro and chu-toro, is an even $28. Grab one of the patio tables to dine in full view of the Chanel store (and other upscale boutiques) right across the street.
How to book: Make reservations online.
Soko
This sushi bar at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows is incredibly intimate, with an eight-stool counter filled with Westside regulars who have an easy rapport with veteran chef Masa Shimakawa. The menu consists mostly of rolls (with a few out-of-the-box combos, like plum shiso yam and torotaku), a nice edit of nigiri with a few sustainably sourced options, and a couple shareables (including a standout bluefin tuna platter piled with different cuts of the fish). But what you’ll really want to order is off-menu: request the secret roll—a gold-flake-topped creation of luscious toro, avocado, uni, salmon roe, and caviar—or ask Chef Masa to surprise you with something of his choosing (trust us, it will be delicious).
How to book: Make reservations online.
Yamashiro Hollywood
No other place in LA can beat the jaw-dropping panoramic views afforded by Yamashiro—an iconic restaurant nestled in the Hollywood Hills which, after a century, is still going strong. Helmed by executive chef Vallerie Archer, who was chosen to lead its culinary program just before the pandemic and is the first female chef in Yamashiro’s history, the menu displays her influence via sustainable seafood and dramatic presentation (think: a stunning array of sushi served in a wooden boat or Wagyu strips grilled tableside on a slab of hot lava rock). If you need to impress dates, in-laws, or out-of-towners, Yamashiro never fails to please, offering both the traditional and modern: straightforward nigiri, specialty rolls (Chef Val has three kinds of fish, along with serrano peppers and truffle aioli), sashimi enhanced with garlic truffle or wasabi ponzu sauces, and fish-topped crispy rice.
How to book: Make reservations online or order for pickup or delivery via ChowNow.
Sushi|Bar
A word of advice if you’re planning to dine at Sushi|Bar? Come hungry. This artisanal concept from husband-and-wife duo chef Phillip Frankland Lee and pastry chef Margarita Kallas-Lee offers a 17-course omakase that spotlights fish flown in from around the world. From the moment you step through an unmarked door and are greeted with a welcome cocktail before venturing to the open-air chef’s counter, you’re transported to a sushi speakeasy. The seasonally changing menu sports dishes that are often wildly creative, unexpected riffs on traditional sushi counter classics, like bluefin tuna otoro with Japanese whiskey and caramelized pineapple or hamachi with sweet corn pudding and sourdough breadcrumbs—all of which makes you feel like you’re getting the most out of the $145-per-person price tag. While Sushi|Bar’s sister restaurant in Montecito was the one awarded a Michelin star last year, in our book, the Encino location may as well have been a recipient too.
How to book: Make reservations online.
Morihiro
It’s not always easy snagging a reservation at this Atwater Village spot—even more so after it was awarded a coveted Michelin star last year. A legend of LA’s sushi scene, chef Morihiro Onodera’s restaurant offers either an omakase, ranging from $250 to $400 with optional sake pairings, or a four-course prix fixe menu ranging from $45 to $100. Every element screams fine dining—albeit in a subtly sophisticated way: the perfectly textured house-made tofu; the sushi rice, milled by the chef and used within three days to maintain ultimate freshness; and the diverse assortment of fish, often served without added sauce, so as to let the clean, crisp flavors of the seafood speak for itself. Not to mention the ceramic dishware, most of which was crafted by the chef himself. As if things couldn’t get any better, dessert is far from an afterthought—often incorporating the sweetest seasonal fruit to cap off a truly extraordinary meal.
How to book: Make reservations online.
Sushi Ginza Onodera
At $400 per person, this West Hollywood restaurant’s omakase costs a pretty penny. But if you’re in the mood to splurge, do it at this high-end, double-Michelin-starred spot, which practices a style of sushi known as Edomae—a tradition dating back 200 years that employs aging and curing techniques to preserve the fish and develop its umami-rich flavors. Those age-old aging methods are still put into practice here; fish is simmered in dashi, cured in salt, or aged in kombu sea kelp for hours to days. But beyond the 20+ courses of peak-season seafood you’ll be enjoying, your meal is also a lesson in visual appreciation. The impressive sushi bar is constructed from a single 200-year-old Japanese hinoki cypress tree, while food is served on exquisite Japanese porcelain—all of which is instrumental in understanding the creative expression of this quintessential Japanese meal.
How to book: Make reservations online.
Sushi Kaneyoshi
Stepping into this spot tucked inside the basement of a Little Tokyo office building feels like you’ve stumbled upon some wondrous secret. With a 12-seat bar arranged so everyone has a view of the chef at work, the space has a warm yet ascetic quality, like many of the old-school, high-end sushi bars in Tokyo. Chef Yoshiyuki Inoue has an all-star resume with stints at several acclaimed sushi restaurants, but for his first solo venture, he’s showcasing Edomae-style techniques—a hallmark of Sushi Ginza Onodera, where he once worked. While he prepares a limited number of exquisite nigiri boxes to go, there’s nothing quite like sitting down in this quiet, clean, and intimate space to enjoy the chef’s exquisitely prepared, well-paced omakase—which might include anything from hairy crab to monkfish liver.
How to book: Make reservations or order for pickup online.
Sushi Takeda
Another Little Tokyo gem, this sushi counter used to go by Sushi Hide, but changed its name to avoid confusion with a similarly named restaurant on Sawtelle. What hasn’t changed is the impeccably prepared fish by chef Hide Takeda, who formerly led the team at Sushi Tsujita. Just like Ginza Onodera and Kaneyoshi, Sushi Takeda also employs Edomae-style methods—painstakingly sourcing top-notch seafood and individually aging, curing, and marinating each piece to bring out its optimal flavor. The experience promises a handful of truly unique dishes—such as the yari-ika (a piece of spear squid that demonstrates skillful knife work) and the iwashi maki (the chef’s signature sardine roll wrapped in pickled daikon). Omakase runs from $140 to $280, but if you’re seeking something more wallet-friendly, lunch includes 12 pieces of nigiri for $110 per person.
How to book: Make reservations online.
Sushi Park
This sushi purist’s paradise has long been a celebrity favorite, although you wouldn’t guess it by its unassuming facade and strip mall location on Sunset. A sign on the front—firmly announcing that the restaurant doesn’t offer spicy tuna rolls, California rolls, or trendy sushi—pretty much sums up the experience. At Sushi Park, it’s all about authentically prepared sushi, and the best place to get in on the action is the strictly-omakase bar. Prepare for an never-ending pageant of melt-in-your-mouth fish—and, if you’re lucky, an A-list sighting or two.
How to book: Call 310-652-0523 for reservations.
Sushi Roku
This stylish restaurant with outposts in Pasadena and Santa Monica (the latter was beautifully renovated last year) isn’t made for sushi aesthetes, so if you’re a true connoisseur who looks down your nose at anything but the most authentic expression of uncooked fish, keep scrolling. If, however, you’re intrigued by a contemporary vision of sushi—one that incorporates non-traditional ingredients from Latin America and Europe—consider checking out Sushi Roku. This spot was among the first to experiment with the idea of a trendy sushi restaurant (think: dimly lit interiors, cool cocktails, good music). While dozens of copycat concepts exist today, we like to return to the OG for bold fusion dishes—which, while certainly not inexpensive, won’t set you back nearly as much as an omakase. For a treat-yourself lunch, the new, limited-edition, to-go sushi box is a good choice; it includes the popcorn shrimp tempura roll with wasabi truffle soy sauce, your choice of salmon or tuna poke, and more for $34.
How to book: Make reservations or order pickup and delivery online.
Hama Sushi
Sushi Gen usually gets all the Little Tokyo love, but we’re firm believers that time can play a factor in quality—and Gen takes an eternity thanks to that massive, unrelenting line outside. Hama, however, is usually a pretty quick seat, and the traditional sushi (and baked yellowtail collar!) is second to none. Just make sure you ask what’s off-menu... and then ask again. Sometimes they don’t believe you want to eat it. You do.
How to book: Walk-ins only. Call 213-680-3454 for pickup.
Kiriko Sushi
This nondescript Little Osaka hole-in-the-wall has been a long-time favorite since it opened its doors in 1999. Chef Ken Namba was born in Tsukiji, Japan (home to the country’s legendary, eponymous Tsukiji Fish Market, once the world’s largest seafood market), where he grew up in the kitchens of his mom’s restaurants. Not only is Kiriko’s fish unbelievably fresh, but the prices are, too. At lunch, for $26, you can get a plateful of nigiri and rolls, which means even if you’re hungry for more you can double up the order for less money than it would usually cost for fish of this quality.
How to book: Call 310-478-7769 for reservations or pickup.
SUGARFISH by sushi nozawa
There’s no doubt about it: Sugarfish is a Los Angeles institution and one of our greatest exports (the wildly successful chain started expanding in New York several years ago). Launched by "Sushi Nazi" Nozawa after closing his namesake restaurant on Ventura, the restaurant is renowned in its quest for perfectionism: finding the freshest fish, using the most precise knife strokes, nailing the ideal rice consistency. Often traveling to check the quality of the seafood they’re buying, the team sources fish from around the world—hamachi in Japan, salmon in Europe, sea bream in New Zealand—via trusted suppliers (over the past year, they’ve also introduced sustainably ranched tuna). At any of Sugarfish’s 11 locations across the city, you’ll enjoy Chef Nozawa’s signatures, like sauce-soaked tuna sashimi and the crazy-delicious blue crab hand roll stuffed with perfectly warm rice—which are consistently outstanding every single time.
How to book: Walk-ins only. Order online for pickup or delivery via the Sugarfish app and other delivery apps.
Q Sushi
Yeah, it’s a wallet-buster. But it still may be dollar-for-dollar the best sushi in town. Master chef Hiro came to LA from Japan with a goal of recreating the high-quality experience he once delivered in Tokyo. His fish (from brilliantly briny mackerel to melt-in-your-mouth salmon) is exceptional—aged, cured, or temperature-adjusted to coax out its optimal flavor profile. Meanwhile, the rice—flavored with red vinegar brewed from aged sake cakes and sea salt—is no afterthought. Q’s daily omakase menu changes daily, so expect a parade of stunning sashimi and nigiri courses, each one perfectly balanced for size, appearance, temperature, texture, and taste.
How to book: Make reservations online or by calling 213-225-6285.
Iroha Sushi of Tokyo
Located in a converted house on Ventura Blvd, this sushi-war survivor’s been holding it down for decades, which means it’s seen trends come and go. The menu’s all the better for it: Current on-trend dishes like yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño are among the best versions in the city, their classic nigiri is always flavorful, and they’ve got creative rolls that are smart rather than just stuffed with sauce.
How to book: Walk-ins only. Call 818-990-9559 for pickup or delivery.
Sasabune
Sasabune is a no-frills spot for simple, straightforward, excellent sushi. While the price of its omakase offering has risen steadily over the years (thanks, inflation), it’s still a great deal—often ranging from $100-$150, depending on the market price of fish and how many courses you’re willing to indulge in. Expect a game-changing, gut-filling menu on par with any of the fancier places in an unpretentious space with spot-on service.
How to book: Walk-ins only for dine in. Call 310-859-3878 for takeout, or order pickup or delivery via UberEats and other delivery apps.
KazuNori
Part of the same group as Sugarfish, KazuNori is a handroll-only concept famous for its fanatical obsession with rice—warm, loosely packed, fluffy, and flavorful. Not only does the team adjust the cooking water according to the varying humidity levels at their five locations, they also go to extreme lengths to score restaurant certifications for their desired rice cookers and utilize high-tech devices that mix rice and vinegar in the exact way Nozawa’s process calls for. (And don’t even get us started on their commitment to sourcing the best fish!) This extremely efficient, affordable lunch, dinner, and takeout spot will set you back no more than $27 (for six rolls) and 20 minutes (if the line’s short). If you’re ordering to-go, don’t miss the delicious, new toro tataki bento (only available for takeout) with finely chopped toro served over sushi rice with nori strips, salmon eggs, masago, and cucumber.
How to book: Walk-ins only. Order online for pickup or delivery via the KazuNori app and other delivery apps.
Nozomi
A local favorite in this part of town, Nozomi serves ultra-fresh, traditional seafood, including uni straight from Santa Barbara that’s submerged in salt to maintain its flavor. Its $60 omakase (which includes ten pieces and a roll) is a steal—boasting fresh, seasonal fish flown in from Tsukiji and Fukuoka in Japan and presented with unusual toppings, marinades, and infusions that take Nozomi from a neighborhood restaurant to one worth traveling for.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome or call 310-320-5511 for reservations.
Hamasaku
Tucked in the corner of a strip mall (natch) is this beloved Westside haven, as noted for its celebrity clientele as it is for its food. The inventive rolls are over the top yet never too much, like the Lourd (a spicy tuna delight accompanied by avocado, mango, and jalapeño) or the Rick Castle (a yellowtail/seared tuna revelation enhanced with shishito pepper and crispy onion). Plus, considering how much an omakase can set you back nowadays, Hamasaku’s $85 price tag (which includes crab sunomono salad, six sashimi, ten seasonal sushi, a hand roll, and dessert) feels reasonable for the insane quality of fish and the elegant yet understated ambiance—which belies its strip mall surroundings.
How to book: Make reservations online or by calling 310-479-7636. Order for pickup or delivery via delivery apps.
Kura Revolving Sushi Bar
Is this conveyor-belt sushi chain the absolute best in town? No, but it is by far the most fun—thanks to an interactive game wherein every time you eat a certain number of plates you get a prize (thanks for the keychain, Kura!). When you’re in search of a quick, affordable sushi fix, Kura does it best with its unbeatable price per plate (starting at $3.15) and automated efficiency (a slower conveyor belt revolves around the restaurant with pre-made items, while a high-speed belt delivers fresh, made-to-order dishes at approximately a billion miles per hour). If you come in here without any Jiro Dreams of Sushi expectations, we guarantee you’ll leave with a relatively full wallet and an even fuller belly of seared eel, salmon toro, and ponzu-oil-drizzled hamachi.
How to book: Walk-ins only. Order for pickup or delivery online.
Shunji Japanese Cuisine
The celebrated chef at Shunji was one of the first three chefs at Matsuhisa, the LA game-changer that would be on this list if it wasn’t such a cliché for it to be on this list (he also helped open Studio City’s lauded Asanebo, which his brother now helms). That dedication to quality comes through in every bite of the omakase—a procession of mouth-watering cold and hot small dishes, sashimi, and a variety of nigiri for roughly $250. While the ambiance of the place is nothing to write home about, Shunji’s authentically prepared fish is so superior that the restaurant was even awarded a Michelin star in 2019.
How to book: Make reservations online.
Chiba
A Valley mainstay for decades in both its old location and after its move to Lankershim, Chiba is the type of sushi place where, once you’ve come a few times, Chef Shig will remember you and start digging deep into his fish for more and more exotic options. And while you’re becoming a regular, you’ll love standbys like albacore, scallops, and much more.
How to book: Call 818-765-9119 for reservations or order pickup online.
n/naka
It’s not a sushi restaurant, per se, but the 13-course modern kaiseki experience offered by n/naka is one you won’t find anywhere else. The Japanese culinary tradition dates back to the 16th century and highlights seasonal ingredients in their most natural state—in n/naka’s case that includes vegetables grown in an organic garden that’s maintained by Farmscape Gardens. Reservations are nearly impossible to get, but the restaurant (which blew up thanks to impeccable food and a featured episode on Netflix’s hit series Chef’s Table) does include a sushi course or two on its ever-evolving menu. Naturally, every bite is immaculate and when you leave you’ll say a little prayer that someday chef Niki Nakayama actually does an all-sushi place of her own.
How to book: Make reservations online.
Jeff Miller probably-definitely has mercury poisoning. It was worth it. See more pics at @jeffmillerla on Instagram.