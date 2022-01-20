The 28 Best Sushi Spots in Los Angeles

This stylish restaurant with outposts in Pasadena and Santa Monica (the latter was beautifully renovated last year) isn’t made for sushi aesthetes, so if you’re a true connoisseur who looks down your nose at anything but the most authentic expression of uncooked fish, keep scrolling. If, however, you’re intrigued by a contemporary vision of sushi—one that incorporates non-traditional ingredients from Latin America and Europe—consider checking out Sushi Roku. This spot was among the first to experiment with the idea of a trendy sushi restaurant (think: dimly lit interiors, cool cocktails, good music). While dozens of copycat concepts exist today, we like to return to the OG for bold fusion dishes—which, while certainly not inexpensive, won’t set you back nearly as much as an omakase. For a treat-yourself lunch, the new, limited-edition, to-go sushi box is a good choice; it includes the popcorn shrimp tempura roll with wasabi truffle soy sauce, your choice of salmon or tuna poke, and more for $34.

How to book: Make reservations or order pickup and delivery online.