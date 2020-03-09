The Best Taco Tuesday Deals in LA County (and Beyond)

Los Angeles has always been a taco town, and where there are tacos, there are Taco Tuesday deals. Do tacos taste better when they’re discounted on Tuesdays? That’s for you to decide. What’s not up for debate, though, is that no matter where you are in the greater LA metro area, you’re never too far from an ultra-cheap taco or marg (or taco and marg) special. Sure, the cheapest tacos in town aren’t necessarily the best ones, but sometimes an 85-cent taco is all you need to keep going through the day.
If you’re not already planning your weekly lunch rotation around Taco Tuesday, you should be. Find the spot closest to you and swing by for a crazy cheap deal -- and then graduate to LA’s actual best Mexican restaurants, price be damned.
Anaheim
Taco Boy
The deal: 85-cent tacos
The go-to move at this trusty Anaheim mini-chain is undoubtedly the tacos dorados.
Atwater Village
Atwater Village Tavern
The deal: More of a Tequila Tuesday than a taco Tuesday, grab $5 margs and shots of Tequila
Atwater Village Tavern probably slips through the cracks in a haze of other great Atwater bars (like The Roost, Club Tee Gee, and the brand new Moon Room), but it’s the definition of old reliable -- friendly staff, solid food, and easygoing ambience.
Del Taco (all locations)
The deal: On Tuesdays from 3-11pm, $1.49 will score you three whole tacos
The Southern California institution that we named Best Fast Food Taco remains perhaps the most underrated fast food chain, and it would be a mistake not to take them up on their phenomenal Taco Tuesday deal. Oh, and in case Del isn’t showing off enough, they do another deal on Thursdays: three grilled chicken tacos for $2.49.
Costa Mesa
Great Mex
The deal: $1.25 tacos & beers
All the classic Mexican goodies you love, with a solid amount of breakfast options. You’ll need some fajitas.
Culver City
Chica’s Tacos
The deal: $6 margaritas, $3 salsa flights, and $3.50 guac or queso
Bright, modern Mexican food in a fun space. Wash down your tacos with some of their inventive margaritas.
Downtown
Casa La Doña
The deal: Tacos for a buck, and over a dozen fresh salsas to drench ‘em in
A longtime DTLA staple for Mexican classics, as well as flautas, volcanes, and other specialties.
The Eight Bar
The deal: Two tacos & a beer for $12
If you can ignore the fact that you’re in a Whole Foods, you’ll have a much better time at this actually-not-bad bar.
The Mixing Room
The deal: $20 margarita pitchers and a two-tacos-for-six-bucks deal (chicken tinga, smoked cochinita pibil, or chipotle pescado)
A chill, loungey spot tucked inside the JW Marriott.
East Hollywood
El Unico Pollo Taquero
The deal: Fish tacos are knocked down to $1.25 each
Chances are high that you’ve been here before or after a night at the Virgil -- throw some chicken tacos on the side.
East LA
King Taco #2
The deal: All tacos for $1.29
You’re at King Taco because you don’t want to think too hard. Load up on tacos & salsas, and enjoy yourself.
Fountain Valley
Cancun Fresh
The deal: One of LA’s most everlasting deals: 99 cent tacos
The Fountain Valley staple’s Taco Tuesday deal is why you’re here, but don’t leave without trying one of the burritos.
Fullerton
Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant
The deal: $1.25 soft or hard shells
Breakfast burritos might be what they’re known for, but the Taco Tuesday deals still shine here.
Matador Cantina
The deal: $3 or less for all tacos, $4 draft beers, and $5 margs
You’ll find some leveled-up tacos here, like short rib with portobellos and fried Buffalo chicken, so bring a crew and order as many as possible.
Garden Grove
Los Cotijas Taco Shop
The deal: $2.50 tacos on either side of 2 to 5pm
Fish tacos are the main moves at the Garden Grove outpost of this Tustin staple.
Glendale
Frida Mexican Cuisine
The deal: $3.50 for tacos, and $4 for an ever-so-perfectly frosted mug of beer
Sure, the Americana is a huge hassle, but Frida’s food is undeniably tasty. Don’t leave without any al pastor.
Highland Park
La Cuevita
The deal: Free tacos after 10PM
The 1933 Group’s Highland Park watering hole is always full of life, especially on free taco nights.
Hollywood
Te'Kila
The deal: $2 tacos with a drink purchase (and a three taco minimum)
It’s going to be a boozy night here thanks to the extremely extensive tequila list, so enjoy the loungey atmosphere and eat some tacos.
Mission Cantina
The deal: $1 tacos all damn day
George Abou-Daoud, who’s already dominating that block with Twins Sliders, Delancey, and Tamarind Ave Deli, continues to dominate with casual Mexican hang. Post up on the patio if you can.
Calle Tacos
The deal: Tacos for $1.39 all day
Street food vibes are alive at this Hollywood haunt, so order from the indoor taco truck, grab a seat, and post up.
Hermosa Beach
Saint Rocke
The deal: Tacos for a buck
Nightly live music provides the backdrop for bar bites at this Hermosa Beach staple.
Huntington Beach
Slapfish
The deal: $4 lobster tacos, $3 shrimp tacos, $2 fish tacos, and $1 lobster sweet potato tots
The focus is on seafood at slapfish, and when you’re cutting through some of the best fish tacos in the South Bay, you’ll be happy about that.
Carlito’s Diner
The deal: $1.49 tacos
Mexican food and classic American diner fare collide at this South Bay institution, and that’s a beautiful thing -- get a torta while you’re here.
Inglewood
Fiesta Martin Mexican Grill
The deal: Tacos for $1
Breakfast is the name of the game here, but if you’re posting up for Taco Tuesday, make sure there’s some queso fundido on the table.
Laguna
Laguna Feast
The deal: Chicken, beef, or carnitas tacos for $1.25 each
As no-frills as it gets, with classic Mexican street food and larger format plates (like shrimp enchiladas and fajitas).
Flamingos Mexican Grill & Bar
The deal: $2.25 tacos after 4PM
You’re not gonna leave this lively cantina hungry, especially after those cheap shredded beef tacos and the giant Big Juan Burrito.
Lincoln Heights
El 7 Mares
The deal: $1.50 fish tacos
Killer fish and shrimp tacos in the ultimate no-frills environment.
Long Beach
Tequila Jack's
The deal: A slew of TT specials, like $1.25 tacos, 20-ounce beers for $5, and a ton of discounted plates
The combination plate is a must-get at this harbor-side spot for elevated Mexican food.
Simmzy’s
The deal: Three tacos and a tall boy for $10
This brewpub-meets-chain-restaurant is consistently solid, and its three-tacos-and-a-tall-boy deal is hard to beat.
El Torazo
The deal: All tacos are $2.50 or less
You’re at El Torazo for classics like tacos and California burritos as much as you are for specialties like menudo and sopes.
Holé Molé
The deal: $1.29 tacos, or $1.99 for shrimp
Family-owned, family-operated, and stuffed with comfort food.
El Sauz
The deal: $1.25 tacos as well as three birria tacos with consomé for $5
A real greatest hits-style Long Beach Mexican spot, featuring a menu loaded full of everything you love, like tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and more.
Malibu
Duke’s
The deal: From 4pm till close you can grab fish, kalua pork, or grilled Jidori chicken tacos for $4
Beach shack vibes dominate at the Malibu hang, and Taco Tuesday just feels better alongside a view of the ocean.
Manhattan Beach
Simmzy's
The deal: 10 bucks for three tacos and a tall boy
The brewpub-meets-chain-restaurant is consistently solid, and their three-tacos-and-a-tall-boy deal remains elite.
Mar Vista
Don Chuy's Mexican Restaurant
The deal: All potato and meat tacos are just $1
Don Chuy’s rocks a huge menu of classic Mexican fare, but the tacos are still worth coming in for.
Mid-Wilshire
Trejo’s Tacos
The deal: Discounts on just about everything in the place
Somewhere between a gimmick and a restaurant, it’s hard not to enjoy yourself at Trejo’s. In addition to being a cinematic staple, the guy makes some good tacos.
Newport Beach
Bear Flag Fish Co
The deal: Fish tacos are knocked down to $2 each
Bear Flag has remained a staple of the South Bay seafood scene thanks to its unwillingness to stick to one style. Go American with some of the clam chowder, Mexican with any of the tacos & burritos, or Japanese with something from the sushi bar. Bear Flag’s doing it all.
Orange
Taco Mesa
The deal: $1.75 tacos and $3.75 ‘ritas
This mini chain is pumping out tacos, beers, margs, and bowls all over Orange, and remains an OC favorite.
The District Lounge
The deal: $6 all-you-can-eat tacos. Seriously.
The vibe here feels more like a club than a restaurant, but The District Lounge is nevertheless serving up the exact type of food you’ll want to be eating when you drink.
Panchos Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Street-style tacos are $1 all day
This place has been essential to the heart and soul of Orange for nearly 40 years (thanks in no small part to their still-unbeatable Taco Tuesday specials). The full bar doesn’t hurt, either.
Playa Vista
Sol Cocina
The deal: Live music and $5 margaritas after 3pm
Bright, airy, and unpretentious, Sol is as solid a spot to post up for drinks and Mexican bites as anywhere in Playa Vista, and the live music only adds to the experience.
Rancho Cucamonga
Tio’s Mexican
The deal: Two-for-one hard shell tacos all day
There’s nary a frill to be had at this colorful spot for classic Mexican plates.
Redondo Beach
Ortega 120
The deal: $3.50 tacos and $7.50 margaritas
The prices might seem high at first, but you’re getting what you pay for at this elevated Mexican haunt. You’ll need some mole on your table.
Reseda
Tacos Mexico
The deal: 89-cent tacos
When people talk about the greatness of Valley strip mall Mexican food, Tacos Mexico is the exact type of place they’re referring to. Small, simple, and comforting.
Santa Ana
Little Onion Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Basically a Taco Happy Hour Tuesday, with $1 street tacos from 5-7pm
Helmed by a guy who literally worked his way to the top from being a dishwasher, Little Onion has been a source of classic Mexican food for over 40 years. Enjoy the full bar.
Santa Monica
El Cholo
The deal: $6 for three tacos, and margs for $8
El Cholo’s original location was established in 1923, and the green corn tamales remain an LA bucket list dish to this day.
Sherman Oaks
Te’Kila
The deal: $1 tacos if you order a drink, with a three taco minimum
It’s going to be a boozy night here thanks to the extremely extensive tequila list, so enjoy the loungey atmosphere and eat some tacos.
Silver Lake
La Playita Siete Mares
The deal: Hit the Silver Lake institution for $2.25 fish tacos and $3.25 shrimp tacos
Ricky’s and Best Fish Taco usually dominate the Silver Lake & Los Feliz fish taco conversation, but insiders know about Siete Mares. You’re obviously getting fish and shrimp tacos, but make sure to throw some ceviche on the side.
Trophy Wife
The deal: $2 tacos, $3 tequila shots, and $5 margs
Despite the recent uptick in popularity, Trophy Wife has managed to remain somewhat of a hidden watering hole along a busy stretch of Hyperion. With lots of TVs for sports, and nearly unbeatable drink deals at all times of day, you’ll be here for a while.
Studio City
Jalapeño Pete’s
The deal: $2 tacos all day
This spot has built its following around being as fun as possible, with rotating specials and a great happy hour.
Sunset Beach
J. King Neptune's
The deal: This spot just north of Huntington Beach has $2.50 margs, $2.50 draft beers, and $1 tacos all day
The soul of sleepy Sunset Beach is made up of more than a few places, but J. King Neptune’s is right at the top of that list. It’s somewhere between a dive bar and seafood spot, and that’s a beautiful thing.
Tustin
The Original Taco Factory
The deal: $1.60 tacos all day
At a place with a name like “Original Taco Factory,” the key is to not overthink things: Grab whatever calls out to you from the menu of Tex-Mex comfort food staples.
Westminster
Taco Grill
The deal: $1.60 tacos and $3.75 Mexican beers
The blackened fish tacos are unquestionably the big hit at Taco Grill, but one of the humongous wet burritos will certainly do you right as well.
West Hollywood
Pink Taco
The deal: $3 tacos and $8 frozen margs
For everything that Pink Taco is -- loud, sometimes rowdy, and consistently bursting at happy hour -- it does feel like it will be an integral part of the Sunset Strip forever. Taco Tuesday and happy hour will always draw a crowd here.
Marix Tex Mex Cafe
The deal: $12 for all-you-can-eat tacos
Despite not having a menu as focused on actual Tex Mex as the name would imply, Marix’s easy going atmosphere and AYCE deal makes it a no-brainer.
Fiesta Cantina
The deal: All the tacos you can eat for $7
A lively gay bar in the beating heart of West Hollywood, you’re here to party as much as you are to eat tacos -- but you’re also here for the 36-ounce mega margarita.
Venice
Clutch
The deal: $3.25 tacos, and discounts on other apps
California-style Mexican food runs the show here; the pulled pork taco is essential.
