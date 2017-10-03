Food & Drink

All of LA's Best Taco Tuesday Deals

By Published On 02/11/2014 By Published On 02/11/2014
Slapfish
Lauren Gruel/Courtesy of Slapfish
Do tacos taste better when they're discounted on a Tuesday? Science says yes, they do. Here are all the best spots you can get down on those sweet deals, divided up by neighborhood.

1. Tio's Mexican Food 10451 Lemon Ave #B, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737

This Alta Loma mini-chain harps on the flavors of Azcatecas to serve up huevos rancheros, tacos, and classic chips and salsa sides within a no-frills, clean, family-friendly environment. A two-for-one taco deal is all-day long, so don't be surprised if you see a crowd during non-rush hours.

2. Atwater Village Tavern 3216 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039 (Glendale)

This spacious neighborhood watering hole in (you guessed it) Atwater Village serves up a big selection of brews -- including rotating craft selections -- and some affordably priced, generously poured house cocktails. Teaming up with the folks at Stop, Guac n Roll Mexican Smokehouse to create a menu of BBQ and Mexican fusion fare, food at Atwater runs the gamut from fish tacos to chipotle chicken sandwiches to vegetarian friendly options.

3. Taco Boy 805 S Euclid, Anaheim, CA 92802 (Orange County)

Taco Boy is a mainstay taco spot in Anaheim.

4. El 7 Mares 2729 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 (East La)

Delicious ceviche, fish tacos, and more are on the menu at this Boyle Heights Mexican restaurant. Besides dirt cheap tacos, you can pair some healthiness by partaking in the salad bar that comes with your meal. The fast-service restaurant is no-frills, but you are sure to have an authentic Mexican food experience when dining at El 7 Mares.

5. Great Mex 2360 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Known for their Taco Tuesdays (and Taco Fridays) deals, this tiny, quick-serve Mexican place serves up authentic food with huge flavor. Both the parking lot and the interior of this hole-in-the-wall place are tiny, so your best option is to take the food to go. If you want to stay, however, there is seating both inside and outside—but you may have to fight for it. Prices are rock bottom and portions are generous, backed by a friendly staff who work to make you feel comfortable at all times.

7. The Eight Bar 788 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017

The Eight Bar is located inside a Whole Foods in downtown Los Angeles, but it's much swankier than it lets on. Park for three hours at the parking garage and indulge in some of the best tacos in Los Angeles (no, seriously.) In addition to the spacious interior, you can dine on the patio or through back some of their finest selection of beers and spirits.

8. Tacos Mexico 913 S Broadway , Los Angeles, CA 90015 (Downtown)

The Downtown location of a beloved taco mini-chain.

9. El Unico Pollo Taquero , Los Angeles, CA 90029

Unpretentious and fast are the best words to describe El Unico Pollo Taquero in Los Angeles. This taco hut serves up authentic Mexican food, and because the interior is so small, it makes sense to utilize the outdoor patio and enjoy your tacos out there. Your food, which comes in a styrofoam container, isn't just limited to tacos but also features grilled chicken, barbecue and many authentic sides like rice and beans.

10. King Taco Restaurant 4504 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90022

Authentic flavors and huge portions mark this Los Angeles mini-chain, which has been in business since 1974. With ultra fresh ingredients and old-school recipes, King Taco pleases everyone from the oldest of abuelitas to the youngest of LA hipsters. The casual venue has quick table service and delicious drinks like their traditional aguas frescas to go with the sauce-laden food. Spicy but not overwhelmingly hot, the sauces here are a flavorful standout among LA taco venues.

11. Cocina Condesa 11616 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

This Mexican spot has a full on mezcal menu as well as homestyle classics like queso fundito and massive carnitas burritos. At this East Valley taco shop, you can order two extremely high-quality tacos for $5. Also on Monday, head over to the classic cantina with colorful flair to indulge in $5 margaritas.

12. Loteria Grill 6227 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

The Farmer's Market favorite launches its first sit-down location: a casual, no-frills spot serving classics like mole poblano w/chicken and chipotle shredded beef w/guac. Alcohol will be served, unlike at the original, and $3 tacos and $3 draft beers are served all day at all locations.

13. Cancun Fresh 18010 Newhope St Ste B, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

This family-friendly counter-serve restaurant in Fountain Valley serves up familiar Mexican flavors in oversize packages, like the wet burrito, served with a gut-busting load of cheese, rice, sour cream, & roasted salsa. Fresh ingredients, like homemade sauces and salsas, and especially cheesy cheeses in enchiladas, make entrees memorable, as does a Taco Tuesday deal offering tacos for just a buck each.

14. Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant 1201 S Euclid St, Fullerton, CA 92832

This fast-food Mexican restaurant in Fullerton claims to have the best burrito in Orange County, and it just might. With extremely spicy salsas and hot sauces, make sure you slather anything you order with as many spices as possible to get an extra kick out of your meal. The breakfast burritos and tacos are the real draw however, so arrive early and maybe even come from lunch in order to indulge in all of their offerings.

15. Matador Cantina 111 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832 (Orange County)

Arriba! If you're feeling festive, check out this Spanish/Mexican fusion spot in Fullerton. The warm, pub like interior is accentuated by a massive wire cast of a bull's head and several paintings of Spanish conquistadors bedeck the walls. Once you get a marg, you'll be in the mood for all the tasty, flavorful grub Matador's got in store.

16. Los Cotijas Taco Shop 642 E 1st St, Tustin, CA 92780

Los Cotijas Taco Shop is cash-only, but you get your money's worth as every taco is massive. The fish tacos are the speciality, and almost everything comes deep fried. However, it's not like you're there to be healthy. Orange County has many taco shops to offer, but this fast-service restaurant serves some of the most authentic in the entire area.

17. Frida Restaurant Americana 750 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

Located in sunny Glendale's popular shopping mecca, Americana, Frida Restaurant rewards the valley crowds with fresh Mexican cuisine served over a live mariachi band. Come in for mole, fajitas cooked over a real grill, and chunky avocado with chips and salsa. With TVs playing major sporting events, you'll find yourself finishing multiple mango margaritas in no time.

18. La Cuevita 5922 N Figueroa, Los Angeles, CA 90042 (Highland Park)

La Cuevita is a tequila- and mezcal-centric grotto (cuevita means cave... also bar used to be called Little Cave) in Highland Park. It's decked out in vintage Mexican-themed trimmings, has a spacious outdoor patio, and free tacos on Tuesday nights (not a typo, there are actually free tacos). The cocktail cave will quench your thirst with classic Mexican cocktails -- Palomas, Margaritas, and the like -- and beloved agave spirits -- of which there are many -- and your sate your hunger with small Mexican bites brought in from local vendors, which vary depending on the night.

19. The Mission Cantina 5946 W Sunset Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

Decked out like a Mexican church (backlit stained glass, pew-y booths, etc), this "bar with good food" from the Delancey/Bowery guys serves up classics like mole-poblano chicken tacos and ceviche w/red snapper.

20. Calle Tacos 6506 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

From an 11-bro fam that operates over 25 restos (including El Pescador), Calle is a new tacos-and-beer-ery on Hollywood Blvd that literally wedged a food truck into a restaurant to illustrate its seriousness regarding street-food deliciousness. Authentic Mexi eats'll include burritos, 'dillas, nachos, flautas, tortas, and $1.95 stuff-your-own tortillas w/ meats like al pastor, chicken, carne asada, or pineapple-infused carnitas that're also marinated in chili -- so, have some water handy to CrazySexyCool down your mouth if you get those.

21. Saint Rocke 142 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 (South Bay)

Saint Rocke is the flashpoint of the South Bay music scene, sure, but what's surprising is that it's also a damn-fine bar, with $1 beer specials on Fridays and scratch-made drinks like the gin-St. Germain-lime-grapefruit "Roll With It".

22. Slapfish 4249 Campus Dr Ste B148, Irvine, CA 92612 (Orange County)

This food truck turned brick-and-mortar seafood haven in Orange County supplies delicious, comfort food twists on from-the-sea favorites. Menu highlights include "clobster" grilled cheese (crab and lobster), a surf 'n' turn burger, and beautifully crafted fries smothered in clam chowder. This no-frills, boat-to-plate outpost in Huntington Beach also offers a decadent place of lobster nachos, made with an entire Maine lobster.

23. The Seafood Zone 6441 McFadden Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

A Mexican fusion joint with an emphasis on, you guessed it, seafood, The Seafood Zone has been a local's favorite for years. It may look a little like a fast food restaurant from the outside, but the inside is spacious and welcoming. A beachy outdoor patio brightens up the inside and adds more seating, which is necessary in the summer during tourist season. Fresh cerviche and traditional southern Mexican recipes help this place stand out among their competitors, as well as the ultra-fresh fish.

24. Carlitos Diner 7451 Warner Ave, Ste G, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Family-owned and decidedly homey, this Mexican diner serves up Mexican comfort foods in a welcoming, small-sized space. The facade and interior decor are nothing to write home about, but the generous portions, authentic ingredients, and fresh dollops of sour cream and slices of avocado that accompany entrees make this a repeat stop for most locals.

25. Fiesta Martin Mexican Grill 1330 N LA Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302

This restaurant in Inglewood offers some of the best Mexican food in the Los Angeles area, and their tacos might be the best part. At $1, these tacos are worth every penny (and then some) and the varieties include hard shell beef, chicken, potato, or bean, and softies like birria, lengua, and tripe. The restaurant is family-owned, and that pride shines through as each plate comes packed with food like ceviche, and the margaritas are plentiful.

26. Laguna Feast 801 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

A quick-serve place that nonetheless has table service, this Laguna Beach taco joint is a local's favorite with a killer Taco Tuesday deal. Bare boned and sparse, this is not the place for a fancy meal out, but if you want cheap, authentic Mexican food with huge portions this is the place to be. Most locals take their tacos by the bagful out to the beach, but there's space inside if you want to eat there. The restaurant also offers catering services for your next party or function.

27. Flamingos Mexican Grill 25342 McIntyre St, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

This over-the-top Mexican joint in Laguna Hills is known for their Taco Tuesdays deal and for their slushy margaritas, as well as being a great spot for groups. The spacious interior is covered in kitschy Mexican trinkets and textiles, and its darkened seating area is romantic and intimate. It's a casual place where the regulars are well known by the staff and service is quick. Bottomless chips and salsa are always on the table, and there's a selection of Mexican desserts (deep fried ice cream!) for after dinner.

28. Bigshot's Billiards Bar & Grill 23512 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest, CA 92630

This gigantic billiards hall has dozens of pool tables, brings in live music, and is generally a bumpin' party spot in Lake Forest. They're not known for their food, rather for their grungy billiards bar atmosphere and cheap drinks, but they do have a solid menu of bar food favorites like nachos and potato skins, along with a selection of hearty sandwiches and burgers. If the interior starts to get a little sweaty for you, there's an outdoor patio with picnic-style seating.

29. Tequila Jack's 407 Shoreline Village Dr, Long Beach, CA 90802 (Long Beach)

This Mexican joint in the heart of Long Beach serves up classic Mexican entrees like carne asada burritos, tacos, and quesadillas, alongside a view of the harbor and seaside skyline. True to it name, it's also got an extensive menu of tequila-centered cocktails, which you should pair with an order of the chips and guacamole prepared to order.

30. Simmzy's Belmont Shore 5271 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803 (Long Beach)

This is your fave Manhattan Beach craft beer-ery's second location in the LBC. Sporting a beach chalet-ish interior (communal tables, Mason jar light fixtures, reclaimed wood floors), SBS pours 30 rotating tap suds and 10 boutique draft wines, and offers pub eats like chili verde mac 'n cheese, wood-fired 'za, and grilled fish tacos w/ wild-caught Oregon rock cod & thinly sliced fried Fresno chilis.

31. El Torazo 2801 E 10th St, Long Beach, CA 90804 (Long Beach)

This beautiful green outpost of delicious Mexican food on the corner of E 10th and Temple serves up solid breakfast tacos, micheladas, $1 taco Tuesdays, and a salsa bar. Homey and colorfully decorated, don't be surprised if your first pitcher of Mexican beer multiplies into many more. The entree portions are extremely filling, so your drunk appetite will be generously satisfied.

32. Holé Molé 421 Obispo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814 (Long Beach)

Whether by land ("carne asada" tacos) or by sea ("fish" tacos), Holé Molé is prepared to satisfy your taco cravings. Especially so on Tuesdays, when soft tacos are just $1 apiece. This Long Beach area mini-chain does Mexican fusion right with their West Coast style take on Latin American classics.

33. El Sauz Family Restaurant 1616 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90813-3810

If you've ever been inebriated on a Los Angeles evening, then you've surely felt a craving for seafood tacos. El Sauz understand that need, and delivers on the dream with a walk-up taco window that serves up neighborhood renown shrimp tacos, perfectly seasoned carne asadas, and house salsas. The spot is a local favorite, and despite the not-so-savory location, you'll find consistent crowds at their late-night counter.

34. Duke's Malibu 21150 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

Known for picturesque beach views, Duke's Malibu serves Hawaiian cuisine apt for a mainstream crowd, with accessible entree options like fresh fish chowder and chilled crab salad. Tiki drinks complete with mini umbrellas are also on offer, and are made even more festive by a live performing hula group that dances table to table.

35. Simmzy's Venice 37 W Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90291 (Venice)

The South Bay favorite in it's outside-of-South-Bay location has all the old favorites, including grilled fish tacos and a killer beer list.

36. Baja Sharkeez 52 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach (& other locations), CA 90254

This South Bay mini-chain is a go-to for bros and beach goers alike for its sports bar-meets-Mexican restaurant vibes. The loaded menu features hearty tacos and burritos with an emphasis on seafood, plus burgers, tortas, and fajitas. A drinking hub above all, Baja Sharkeez doles out party buckets and pitchers of tropical drinks, margaritas, and mojitos, and naturally, has a killer weekday happy hour. The beach is within walking distance, so if you load up on one too many super-sized margaritas, you can walk it off as the sun sets over the Pacific.

37. Don Chuys 11800 Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90230

Guanajuato-inspired dishes are the star of the menu at this lightly sophisticate spot, where exposed brick, dim lighting, and dark wooden tables set a casual, nightlife tone. Taco Tuesdays offer potato and meat tacos for just a buck each, and for every other day of the week, margarita specials and savory burritos keep the crowds consistent.

38. Project Taco 6325 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (Mid Wilshire)

This fast-casual concept's Mid-City location features a myriad of crazy-creative tacos, including breakfast handhelds tossed with goat cheese crema and bacon. For lunch, go big ona Thai peanut chicken taco with a honey and chile-based sauce. Taco Tuesdays are a steal here; save a buck on each taco, or get three for $9.

39. Te'Kila 6451 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

Te'Kila's designed by the Goal and Kitchen 24 guy to resemble an old-school Mexican bar with dangling candelabras, aged-wood paneling, and a plethora of paintings of south-of-the-border gangsters. For the best deal, order a $1 taco with the purchase of any drink or a $5 margarita during 4pm-8pm happy hour.

40. Bear Flag Fish Co 407 31st St, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Since 2007, this fishy restaurant has been serving the freshest of seafoods to Newport Beach residents and tourists alike. Using local, sustainable fish bought from local fishermen, this place makes fresh sashimi every day, along with a curated menu highlighting the best of local produce. Tex-mex flair helps this place stand out—their seafood-stuffed tacos are a huge hit with the locals. An attached fish market sells the same grade of fish and crustacean used in the restaurant for you to bring home, and they even provide a few recipes and cooking guides to get you started.

41. Taco Mesa 22922 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

With a food philosophy based on healthy and authentic ingredients, Taco Mesa creates Mexican cuisine that's filling as well as fresh, with tacos starting at jus $1 on Tuesdays and a fully stocked salsa bar that provides all your pickled and tomato-based toppings. In addition to rare rear parking, the side of this venue is painted pink and decorated with a bright Dia de los Muertos-style mural, so you can't miss this restaurant.

42. The District Lounge 223 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92866 (Orange County)

Make sure you check out the specials at The District Lounge, from extended happy hours on Thursdays (2-10pm!) to $5 all-you-can-eat Taco Tuesdays -- you're practically losing money if you don't.

43. Pancho's Mexican Restaurant 131 E Collins Ave, Orange, CA 92867

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant serves authentic Mexican food at this Orange location. What makes this place special are the extremely attentive serves who will keep the margaritas and the chips and salsa coming. All of the combos offer massive amounts of food, and you can order as many tacos as you can handle on Tuesday when they are only $1 each.

44. Don Antonio's 11755 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

This Sawtelle cantina embraces chilled out post-Venice Beach diners with a sunny patio, strong and fruity margaritas, and a dimly lit, cool space in which to cool off a sunny afternoon. The serving staff is friendly, especially with the complimentary chips and salsa, and the generous portions will most assuredly gift you with leftovers for the next day.

45. Ortega120 1814 S Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

On the PCH in Redondo Beach, Ortega 120's a beachside Mexican joint that looks and feels like a resort on the Mayan Riviera. There's a lot to love here -- Dias de los Muertos design, great food, and killer cocktails. You'd be wise to get the tequila pairing and the tour de tacos.

46. Little Onion Mexican Restaurant 100 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92707

Definitely the Mexican restaurant with the cutest name in Santa Ana, the Little Onion Mexican Restaurant is a local's favorite with generous portions and a seriously cheap happy hour. The decor of the venue is nothing to write home about, but the food is authentically Mexican and authentically spicy, and there are plenty of specialty drinks and local beers to cool you down. The signature flan dessert is a must-try, as well as the Taco Tuesday deals which net you a whole heap of tacos for almost nothing. Table service is available inside, and there's a breezy patio outside if you want to take advantage of the weather.

47. Arriba Baja Grill 18120 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

This quick service spot in Costa Mesa is the perfect spot to grab lots of chips, salsa and tacos. Its location by the mall makes for convenience, and the extremely affordable tacos will have you coming back week after week for lunch. The friendly staff will happily accommodate any modifications you ask for.

48. J. King Neptune's 17115 Pacific Coast Hwy, Sunset Beach, CA 90742

Although the good folks at Neptune's specialize in quality grub from the sea, they also make and serve superb tacos on their special Taco Tuesdays.

49. La Playita Siete Mares 3143 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026 (Silverlake)

La Playita Siete Mares is the place to go for top-notch shrimp burritos, some of the best fish tacos in town, and quality, refreshing ceviches -- rotating specials mean you'll be getting down on $1 tacos and tostadas on the regular.

50. The Original Taco Factory 14455 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780

The Taco Factory may produce a huge amount of tacos and other Mexican favorites, but its brick-and-mortar store in Tustin is less warehouse than hole-in-the-wall eatery. Known for its great Taco Tuesday deal, as well as for its generous portions, this little spot is a local's secret. Bare boned on the inside, there's plentiful outdoor patio seating with picnic-style tables ideal for groups (or for holding an obscene amount of tacos). The staff is quick and friendly, getting food out fast to hungry diners who they know by name, and the salsa bar has everything you could ever want to top your burrito with.

51. Taco Grill 8481 Heil Ave, Westminster, CA 92683

This tiny Heil Ave taco joint is clearly set up more for take out than table service, but that doesn't mean the tacos aren't worth sitting down to eat. Taco Tuesdays are a good time to try this spot, which offers $1.25 tacos all day once a week. If you do decide to eat in, and you can grab a table, Taco Grill offers authentic micheladas and a serve yourself salsa bar to accompany your food. This little hole in the wall has a friendly staff and active owners who know all their regulars by name, so check it out for quick, no-frills, authentic food ay day of the week.

52. Marix Tex Mex Cafe 1108 N Flores St, West Hollywood, CA 90069 (West Hollywood)

Known for their $10 all-you-can-eat Taco Tuesdays deal, this West Hollywood tex mex spot is a popular choice for San Antonio-style puffy tacos and seriously strong margaritas. Casual but not dive-y, this place attracts groups to its no-frills interior, which is fitted with a retractable roof for nice days. A fun neighborhood spot with an understated gay-friendly vibe, this is a local's spot with a fun atmosphere, cheap food, and drinks that never stop flowing.

53. Pink Taco 8225 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046 (Century City)

Known for its margaritas as much as for its tacos, this trendy West Hollywood taco joint is part of a local chain that has met with controversy over its suggestive name. The Sunset boulevard location, however, is a clear favorite among locals for its ample seating and shady back patio, which makes it ideal for large groups. The eclectic decor and vegetation add to the fun party vibe of the place, which is an after work go-to spot for locals. Their solid Taco Tuesday deal makes Tuesdays rather packed here, and weekends are aways crazy—best to make a reservation.

54. Clutch 427 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291 (Venice)

This Venice restaurant doles out tasty "Cali-Mex BBQ" including Santa Maria tri-tip, carne asada fries, and smoked-duck tacos. The time-honored tradition of Taco Tuesday is practiced here, and you can indulge in some of the tastiest, cheapest tacos this side of the border.

Stuff You'll Like