All of LA's Best Taco Tuesday Deals

Alta Loma Tio's Mexican Food Address and Info 10451 Lemon Ave

The deal: Two-for-one tacos, all... day... long.



Atwater Village Atwater Village Tavern Address and Info 3216 Glendale Blvd

The deal: $5 margs and tequila shots, and from 4-7pm, you can grab three tacos for $5 (you can even get brisket).

Anaheim Taco Boy Address and Info 895 S Euclid St

The deal: All tacos: 85 cents.

Boyle Heights El 7 Mares Address and Info 2729 East Cesar E. Chavez Ave

The deal: $1.50 fish tacos, boys and girls!

Costa Mesa Great Mex Address and Info 2360 Newport Blvd

The deal: $2 or less tacos (also available on Taco... Fridays!)

Arriba Baja Grill Address and Info 901 S Coast Dr

The deal: 99-cent shredded beef tacos and crispy chicken tacos. TACOS.

Downtown LA Casa La Doña Address and Info 800 S Main St

The deal: This Downtown spot's got one buck tacos -- and over a dozen different hot sauces.

The Eight Bar Address and Info 788 S. Grand Ave

The deal: If you’re willing to eat at a bar located inside a Whole Foods, you’ll get your hands on some $2 tacos.

East Hollywood Tacos Mexico Address and Info 913 S Broadway

The deal: $1.25 tacos.

El Unico Pollo Taqueria Address and Info 4481 Santa Monica Blvd

The deal: Fish tacos for $1.20.

East LA King Taco Address and Info 4503 E 3rd St

The deal: $1.29 for tacos with any of nine types of meat including lengua, cabesa, and Al Pastor.

East Valley Cocina Condesa Address and Info 11616 Ventura Blvd

The deal: Two extremely high-quality tacos for $5.

Loteria Grill Address and Info 12050 Ventura Blvd

The deal: $3 tacos and $3 draft beers all day at all locations.

Fountain Valley Cancun Fresh Address and Info 18010 Newhope Rd

The deal: All tacos 99 cents.

Fullerton Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant Address and Info 300 E. Commonwealth Ave

The deal: Every taco is $1.25.

Matador Cantina Address and Info 111 N Harbor Blvd

The deal: This local favorite's got all of its tacos for less than $3.

Garden Grove Los Cotijas Taco Shop Address and Info 11951 Euclid St

The deal: Tacos? $1.70. Lou Dog smell? Totally free!

Glendale Frida Mexican Cuisine Address and Info 750 Americana Way

The deal: $3 chicken, steak, pastor and veggie tacos, $4 fish tacos, and $3.50 draft beers.

Highland Park La Cuevita Address and Info 5922 N. Figueroa St

The deal: FREE TACOS AFTER 10PM. FREE TACOS AFTER 10PM. FREE TACOS AFTER 10PM.

Hollywood Te'Kila Address and Info 6541 Hollywood Blvd

The deal: $1 tacos with the purchase of any drink -- including a $5 margarita during 4pm-8pm happy hour.

Mission Cantina Address and Info 5946 W Sunset Blvd

The deal: $1 tacos, yo!

Calle Tacos Address and Info 6508 Hollywood Blvd

The deal: More $1 tacos -- as well as four shots of Patrón for $18.

Hermosa Beach Saint Rocke Address and Info 142 Pacific Coast Highway

The deal: Tacos are $1, Coronas are $4.

Huntington Beach Slapfish Address and Info 19696 Beach Blvd

The deal: $4 lobster tacos, $3 shrimp tacos, $2 fish tacos, and $1 lobster sweet potato tots.

The Seafood Zone Address and Info 6441 McFadden Ave

The deal: From 2:30pm on -- $1.50 fish tacos and $2 domestic beers.

Carlito's Diner Address and Info 7451 Warner Ave

The deal: 99 cent tacos topped with their homemade salsa.

Inglewood Fiesta Martin Mexican Grill Address and Info 1330 N La Brea Ave

The deal: $1 tacos, including hard shell beef, chicken, potato, or bean, and softies like birria, lengua, and tripe.

Laguna Beach Laguna Feast Address and Info 801 Glenneyre St

The deal: Chicken, beef, or carnitas tacos for $1.25 each.

Laguna Hills Flamingos Mexican Grill & Bar Address and Info 25342 Mcintyre St

The deal: Knock back some of Flamingos killer margs as you crush their $1.99 tacos.

Lake Forest Bigshots Billards Bar and Grill Address and Info 23512 El Toro Rd

The deal: Shredded beef and chicken tacos for just $1.

Lincoln Heights La Playita Siete Mares Address and Info 2200 N Broadway

The deal: Fish tacos for 99 cents.

Long Beach Tequila Jack's Address and Info 407 Shoreline Village Dr

The deal: From 3pm 'til close, take a crack at any of their many TT specials, including $1.20 tacos, discounted appetizers, and drink specials

Jimmzy's Belmont Shore Address and Info 5271 E 2nd St

The deal: Three tacos, plus a tallboy of New Belgium beer, for $10.

El Torazo Address and Info 2801 E 10th St

The deal: $1 meat tacos, $2.50 fish tacos.

Holé Molé Address and Info 5209 E Pacific Coast Hwy

The deal: All of their locations have dollar Taco Tuesday deals, including this one right on PCH.

El Sauz Address and Info 1616 E Anaheim St

The deal: From 3-7pm, one dollar tacos.

Malibu Duke’s Address and Info 21150 Pacific Coast Highway

The deal: From 4pm 'til close you can grab fish, kalua pork, or grilled Jidori chicken tacos for $4.

Manhattan Beach Simmzy's Address and Info 229 Manhattan Beach Blvd

The deal: $10 gets you three tacos and a tallboy of New Belgium.

Sharkeez Address and Info 3600 Highland Ave

The deal: Tacos range from $1.50-$2.50 depending on how stuffed you want 'em.

Mar Vista Don Chuy's Mexican Restaurant Address and Info 11707 Washington Pl

The deal: All potato and meat tacos are just $1.

Mid-Wilshire Project Taco Address and Info 6325 Wilshire Blvd

The deal: Save a buck on each taco, or get three for $9.

Mid-Valley Te’Kila Address and Info 13817 Ventura Blvd

The deal: $1 tacos! $15 pitchers! (RIP Stanley’s tho.)

Newport Beach Bear Flag Fish Co Address and Info 407 31st St

The deal: $2 fish tacos.

City of Orange Taco Mesa Address and Info 3533 E Chapman Ave

The deal: $1.50 tacos for your eating pleasure.

The District Lounge Address and Info 223 W Chapman Ave

The deal: From 4-11pm, buy a $3 beer and get all-you-can-eat tacos for just $5.

Panchos Mexican Restaurant Address and Info 135 E Collins Ave

The deal: Street-style tacos are $1 all day.

Little Osaka Don Antonio’s Address and Info 11755 W. Pico Blvd

The deal: Each taco just $1.50!

Redondo Beach Ortega 120 Address and Info 1814 S. Pacific Coast Highway

The deal: $2-$2.50 tacos, $5 margaritas, $20 margarita pitchers, and $1 off beer and wine!

Little Onion Mexican Restaurant Address and Info 110 W MacArthur Blvd

The deal: Basically a Taco Happy Hour Tuesday, with $1 street tacos from 5-7pm.

Santa Ana Arriba Baja Grill Address and Info 745 S Main St

The deal: $1 fried chicken (!!!) and shredded beef tacos, all day.

J. King Neptune's Address and Info 17115 Pacific Coast Hwy

The deal: This spot near Huntington Beach's got $2.50 margs, $2.50 draft beers, and $1 tacos all day.

Silver Lake La Playita Siete Mares Address and Info 3143 W Sunset Blvd

The deal: $1 fish tacos, all day.

Tustin The Original Taco Factory Address and Info 14455 Newport Ave

The deal: $1.50 per taco.

Westminster Taco Grill Address and Info 8481 Heil Ave

The deal: Nary a taco to be seen that doesn’t cost $1.50.

West Hollywood Marix Tex Mex Cafe Address and Info 1108 N. Flores St

The deal: $10 scores you a free pass to all-you-can-eat-tacos.

Pink Taco Address and Info 8225 Sunset Blvd

The deal: $3 tacos and $7 frozen margaritas.