All of LA's Best Taco Tuesday Deals

Do tacos taste better when they're discounted on a Tuesday? Science says yes, they do. Here are all the best spots you can get down on those sweet deals, divided up by neighborhood.
Alta Loma
Tio's Mexican FoodAddress and Info
10451 Lemon Ave
The deal: Two-for-one tacos, all... day... long.
Atwater Village
Atwater Village TavernAddress and Info
3216 Glendale Blvd
The deal: $5 margs and tequila shots, and from 4-7pm, you can grab three tacos for $5 (you can even get brisket).
Anaheim
Taco BoyAddress and Info
895 S Euclid St
The deal: All tacos: 85 cents.
Boyle Heights
El 7 MaresAddress and Info
2729 East Cesar E. Chavez Ave
The deal: $1.50 fish tacos, boys and girls!
Costa Mesa
Great MexAddress and Info
2360 Newport Blvd
The deal: $2 or less tacos (also available on Taco... Fridays!)
Arriba Baja GrillAddress and Info
901 S Coast Dr
The deal: 99-cent shredded beef tacos and crispy chicken tacos. TACOS.
Downtown LA
Casa La DoñaAddress and Info
800 S Main St
The deal: This Downtown spot's got one buck tacos -- and over a dozen different hot sauces.
The Eight BarAddress and Info
788 S. Grand Ave
The deal: If you’re willing to eat at a bar located inside a Whole Foods, you’ll get your hands on some $2 tacos.
East Hollywood
Tacos MexicoAddress and Info
913 S Broadway
The deal: $1.25 tacos.
El Unico Pollo TaqueriaAddress and Info
4481 Santa Monica Blvd
The deal: Fish tacos for $1.20.
East LA
King TacoAddress and Info
4503 E 3rd St
The deal: $1.29 for tacos with any of nine types of meat including lengua, cabesa, and Al Pastor.
East Valley
Cocina CondesaAddress and Info
11616 Ventura Blvd
The deal: Two extremely high-quality tacos for $5.
Loteria GrillAddress and Info
12050 Ventura Blvd
The deal: $3 tacos and $3 draft beers all day at all locations.
Fountain Valley
Cancun FreshAddress and Info
18010 Newhope Rd
The deal: All tacos 99 cents.
Fullerton
Don Carlos Mexican RestaurantAddress and Info
300 E. Commonwealth Ave
The deal: Every taco is $1.25.
Matador CantinaAddress and Info
111 N Harbor Blvd
The deal: This local favorite's got all of its tacos for less than $3.
Garden Grove
Los Cotijas Taco ShopAddress and Info
11951 Euclid St
The deal: Tacos? $1.70. Lou Dog smell? Totally free!
Glendale
Frida Mexican CuisineAddress and Info
750 Americana Way
The deal: $3 chicken, steak, pastor and veggie tacos, $4 fish tacos, and $3.50 draft beers.
Highland Park
La CuevitaAddress and Info
5922 N. Figueroa St
The deal: FREE TACOS AFTER 10PM. FREE TACOS AFTER 10PM. FREE TACOS AFTER 10PM.
Hollywood
Te'KilaAddress and Info
6541 Hollywood Blvd
The deal: $1 tacos with the purchase of any drink -- including a $5 margarita during 4pm-8pm happy hour.
Mission CantinaAddress and Info
5946 W Sunset Blvd
The deal: $1 tacos, yo!
Calle TacosAddress and Info
6508 Hollywood Blvd
The deal: More $1 tacos -- as well as four shots of Patrón for $18.
Hermosa Beach
Saint RockeAddress and Info
142 Pacific Coast Highway
The deal: Tacos are $1, Coronas are $4.
Huntington Beach
SlapfishAddress and Info
19696 Beach Blvd
The deal: $4 lobster tacos, $3 shrimp tacos, $2 fish tacos, and $1 lobster sweet potato tots.
The Seafood ZoneAddress and Info
6441 McFadden Ave
The deal: From 2:30pm on -- $1.50 fish tacos and $2 domestic beers.
Carlito's DinerAddress and Info
7451 Warner Ave
The deal: 99 cent tacos topped with their homemade salsa.
Inglewood
Fiesta Martin Mexican GrillAddress and Info
1330 N La Brea Ave
The deal: $1 tacos, including hard shell beef, chicken, potato, or bean, and softies like birria, lengua, and tripe.
Laguna Beach
Laguna FeastAddress and Info
801 Glenneyre St
The deal: Chicken, beef, or carnitas tacos for $1.25 each.
Laguna Hills
Flamingos Mexican Grill & BarAddress and Info
25342 Mcintyre St
The deal: Knock back some of Flamingos killer margs as you crush their $1.99 tacos.
Lake Forest
Bigshots Billards Bar and GrillAddress and Info
23512 El Toro Rd
The deal: Shredded beef and chicken tacos for just $1.
Lincoln Heights
La Playita Siete MaresAddress and Info
2200 N Broadway
The deal: Fish tacos for 99 cents.
Long Beach
Tequila Jack'sAddress and Info
407 Shoreline Village Dr
The deal: From 3pm 'til close, take a crack at any of their many TT specials, including $1.20 tacos, discounted appetizers, and drink specials
Jimmzy's Belmont ShoreAddress and Info
5271 E 2nd St
The deal: Three tacos, plus a tallboy of New Belgium beer, for $10.
El TorazoAddress and Info
2801 E 10th St
The deal: $1 meat tacos, $2.50 fish tacos.
Holé MoléAddress and Info
5209 E Pacific Coast Hwy
The deal: All of their locations have dollar Taco Tuesday deals, including this one right on PCH.
El SauzAddress and Info
1616 E Anaheim St
The deal: From 3-7pm, one dollar tacos.
Malibu
Duke’sAddress and Info
21150 Pacific Coast Highway
The deal: From 4pm 'til close you can grab fish, kalua pork, or grilled Jidori chicken tacos for $4.
Manhattan Beach
Simmzy'sAddress and Info
229 Manhattan Beach Blvd
The deal: $10 gets you three tacos and a tallboy of New Belgium.
SharkeezAddress and Info
3600 Highland Ave
The deal: Tacos range from $1.50-$2.50 depending on how stuffed you want 'em.
Mar Vista
Don Chuy's Mexican RestaurantAddress and Info
11707 Washington Pl
The deal: All potato and meat tacos are just $1.
Mid-Wilshire
Project TacoAddress and Info
6325 Wilshire Blvd
The deal: Save a buck on each taco, or get three for $9.
Mid-Valley
Te’KilaAddress and Info
13817 Ventura Blvd
The deal: $1 tacos! $15 pitchers! (RIP Stanley’s tho.)
Newport Beach
Bear Flag Fish CoAddress and Info
407 31st St
The deal: $2 fish tacos.
City of Orange
Taco MesaAddress and Info
3533 E Chapman Ave
The deal: $1.50 tacos for your eating pleasure.
The District LoungeAddress and Info
223 W Chapman Ave
The deal: From 4-11pm, buy a $3 beer and get all-you-can-eat tacos for just $5.
Panchos Mexican RestaurantAddress and Info
135 E Collins Ave
The deal: Street-style tacos are $1 all day.
Little Osaka
Don Antonio’sAddress and Info
11755 W. Pico Blvd
The deal: Each taco just $1.50!
Redondo Beach
Ortega 120Address and Info
1814 S. Pacific Coast Highway
The deal: $2-$2.50 tacos, $5 margaritas, $20 margarita pitchers, and $1 off beer and wine!
Little Onion Mexican RestaurantAddress and Info
110 W MacArthur Blvd
The deal: Basically a Taco Happy Hour Tuesday, with $1 street tacos from 5-7pm.
Santa Ana
Arriba Baja GrillAddress and Info
745 S Main St
The deal: $1 fried chicken (!!!) and shredded beef tacos, all day.
J. King Neptune'sAddress and Info
17115 Pacific Coast Hwy
The deal: This spot near Huntington Beach's got $2.50 margs, $2.50 draft beers, and $1 tacos all day.
Silver Lake
La Playita Siete MaresAddress and Info
3143 W Sunset Blvd
The deal: $1 fish tacos, all day.
Tustin
The Original Taco FactoryAddress and Info
14455 Newport Ave
The deal: $1.50 per taco.
Westminster
Taco GrillAddress and Info
8481 Heil Ave
The deal: Nary a taco to be seen that doesn’t cost $1.50.
West Hollywood
Marix Tex Mex CafeAddress and Info
1108 N. Flores St
The deal: $10 scores you a free pass to all-you-can-eat-tacos.
Pink TacoAddress and Info
8225 Sunset Blvd
The deal: $3 tacos and $7 frozen margaritas.
Venice
ClutchAddress and Info
427 Lincoln Blvd
The deal: $3.25 tacos, and deals on other apps.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
-
1. Tio's Mexican Food10451 Lemon Ave #B, Rancho Cucamonga
-
2. Atwater Village Tavern3216 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
-
3. Taco Boy805 S Euclid, Anaheim
-
4. El 7 Mares2729 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles
-
5. Great Mex2360 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa
-
6. Casa La Doña800 S Main St, Los Angeles
-
7. The Eight Bar788 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
-
8. Tacos Mexico913 S Broadway , Los Angeles
-
9. El Unico Pollo Taquero, Los Angeles
-
10. King Taco Restaurant4504 E 3rd St, Los Angeles
-
11. Cocina Condesa11616 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
-
12. Loteria Grill6227 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood
-
13. Cancun Fresh18010 Newhope St Ste B, Fountain Valley
-
14. Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant1201 S Euclid St, Fullerton
-
15. Matador Cantina111 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton
-
16. Los Cotijas Taco Shop642 E 1st St, Tustin
-
17. Frida Restaurant Americana750 Americana Way, Glendale
-
18. La Cuevita5922 N Figueroa, Los Angeles
-
19. The Mission Cantina5946 W Sunset Blvd, Hollywood
-
20. Calle Tacos6506 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood
-
21. Saint Rocke142 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach
-
22. Slapfish4249 Campus Dr Ste B148, Irvine
-
23. The Seafood Zone6441 McFadden Ave, Huntington Beach
-
24. Carlitos Diner7451 Warner Ave, Ste G, Huntington Beach
-
25. Fiesta Martin Mexican Grill1330 N LA Brea Ave, Inglewood
-
26. Laguna Feast801 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach
-
27. Flamingos Mexican Grill25342 McIntyre St, Laguna Hills
-
28. Bigshot's Billiards Bar & Grill23512 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest
-
29. Tequila Jack's407 Shoreline Village Dr, Long Beach
-
30. Simmzy's Belmont Shore5271 E 2nd St, Long Beach
-
31. El Torazo2801 E 10th St, Long Beach
-
32. Holé Molé421 Obispo Ave, Long Beach
-
33. El Sauz Family Restaurant1616 E Anaheim St, Long Beach
-
34. Duke's Malibu21150 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
-
35. Simmzy's Venice37 W Washington Blvd, Venice
-
36. Baja Sharkeez52 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach (& other locations)
-
37. Don Chuys11800 Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
-
38. Project Taco6325 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
-
39. Te'Kila6451 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood
-
40. Bear Flag Fish Co407 31st St, Newport Beach
-
41. Taco Mesa22922 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo
-
42. The District Lounge223 W Chapman Ave, Orange
-
43. Pancho's Mexican Restaurant131 E Collins Ave, Orange
-
44. Don Antonio's11755 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
-
45. Ortega1201814 S Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach
-
46. Little Onion Mexican Restaurant100 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana
-
47. Arriba Baja Grill18120 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley
-
48. J. King Neptune's17115 Pacific Coast Hwy, Sunset Beach
-
49. La Playita Siete Mares3143 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
-
50. The Original Taco Factory14455 Newport Ave, Tustin
-
51. Taco Grill8481 Heil Ave, Westminster
-
52. Marix Tex Mex Cafe1108 N Flores St, West Hollywood
-
53. Pink Taco8225 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
-
54. Clutch427 Lincoln Blvd, Venice
This Alta Loma mini-chain harps on the flavors of Azcatecas to serve up huevos rancheros, tacos, and classic chips and salsa sides within a no-frills, clean, family-friendly environment. A two-for-one taco deal is all-day long, so don't be surprised if you see a crowd during non-rush hours.
This spacious neighborhood watering hole in (you guessed it) Atwater Village serves up a big selection of brews -- including rotating craft selections -- and some affordably priced, generously poured house cocktails. Teaming up with the folks at Stop, Guac n Roll Mexican Smokehouse to create a menu of BBQ and Mexican fusion fare, food at Atwater runs the gamut from fish tacos to chipotle chicken sandwiches to vegetarian friendly options.
Taco Boy is a mainstay taco spot in Anaheim.
Delicious ceviche, fish tacos, and more are on the menu at this Boyle Heights Mexican restaurant. Besides dirt cheap tacos, you can pair some healthiness by partaking in the salad bar that comes with your meal. The fast-service restaurant is no-frills, but you are sure to have an authentic Mexican food experience when dining at El 7 Mares.
Known for their Taco Tuesdays (and Taco Fridays) deals, this tiny, quick-serve Mexican place serves up authentic food with huge flavor. Both the parking lot and the interior of this hole-in-the-wall place are tiny, so your best option is to take the food to go. If you want to stay, however, there is seating both inside and outside—but you may have to fight for it. Prices are rock bottom and portions are generous, backed by a friendly staff who work to make you feel comfortable at all times.
Classic tacos in Downtown LA.
The Eight Bar is located inside a Whole Foods in downtown Los Angeles, but it's much swankier than it lets on. Park for three hours at the parking garage and indulge in some of the best tacos in Los Angeles (no, seriously.) In addition to the spacious interior, you can dine on the patio or through back some of their finest selection of beers and spirits.
The Downtown location of a beloved taco mini-chain.
Unpretentious and fast are the best words to describe El Unico Pollo Taquero in Los Angeles. This taco hut serves up authentic Mexican food, and because the interior is so small, it makes sense to utilize the outdoor patio and enjoy your tacos out there. Your food, which comes in a styrofoam container, isn't just limited to tacos but also features grilled chicken, barbecue and many authentic sides like rice and beans.
Authentic flavors and huge portions mark this Los Angeles mini-chain, which has been in business since 1974. With ultra fresh ingredients and old-school recipes, King Taco pleases everyone from the oldest of abuelitas to the youngest of LA hipsters. The casual venue has quick table service and delicious drinks like their traditional aguas frescas to go with the sauce-laden food. Spicy but not overwhelmingly hot, the sauces here are a flavorful standout among LA taco venues.
This Mexican spot has a full on mezcal menu as well as homestyle classics like queso fundito and massive carnitas burritos. At this East Valley taco shop, you can order two extremely high-quality tacos for $5. Also on Monday, head over to the classic cantina with colorful flair to indulge in $5 margaritas.
The Farmer's Market favorite launches its first sit-down location: a casual, no-frills spot serving classics like mole poblano w/chicken and chipotle shredded beef w/guac. Alcohol will be served, unlike at the original, and $3 tacos and $3 draft beers are served all day at all locations.
This family-friendly counter-serve restaurant in Fountain Valley serves up familiar Mexican flavors in oversize packages, like the wet burrito, served with a gut-busting load of cheese, rice, sour cream, & roasted salsa. Fresh ingredients, like homemade sauces and salsas, and especially cheesy cheeses in enchiladas, make entrees memorable, as does a Taco Tuesday deal offering tacos for just a buck each.
This fast-food Mexican restaurant in Fullerton claims to have the best burrito in Orange County, and it just might. With extremely spicy salsas and hot sauces, make sure you slather anything you order with as many spices as possible to get an extra kick out of your meal. The breakfast burritos and tacos are the real draw however, so arrive early and maybe even come from lunch in order to indulge in all of their offerings.
Arriba! If you're feeling festive, check out this Spanish/Mexican fusion spot in Fullerton. The warm, pub like interior is accentuated by a massive wire cast of a bull's head and several paintings of Spanish conquistadors bedeck the walls. Once you get a marg, you'll be in the mood for all the tasty, flavorful grub Matador's got in store.
Los Cotijas Taco Shop is cash-only, but you get your money's worth as every taco is massive. The fish tacos are the speciality, and almost everything comes deep fried. However, it's not like you're there to be healthy. Orange County has many taco shops to offer, but this fast-service restaurant serves some of the most authentic in the entire area.
Located in sunny Glendale's popular shopping mecca, Americana, Frida Restaurant rewards the valley crowds with fresh Mexican cuisine served over a live mariachi band. Come in for mole, fajitas cooked over a real grill, and chunky avocado with chips and salsa. With TVs playing major sporting events, you'll find yourself finishing multiple mango margaritas in no time.
La Cuevita is a tequila- and mezcal-centric grotto (cuevita means cave... also bar used to be called Little Cave) in Highland Park. It's decked out in vintage Mexican-themed trimmings, has a spacious outdoor patio, and free tacos on Tuesday nights (not a typo, there are actually free tacos). The cocktail cave will quench your thirst with classic Mexican cocktails -- Palomas, Margaritas, and the like -- and beloved agave spirits -- of which there are many -- and your sate your hunger with small Mexican bites brought in from local vendors, which vary depending on the night.
Decked out like a Mexican church (backlit stained glass, pew-y booths, etc), this "bar with good food" from the Delancey/Bowery guys serves up classics like mole-poblano chicken tacos and ceviche w/red snapper.
From an 11-bro fam that operates over 25 restos (including El Pescador), Calle is a new tacos-and-beer-ery on Hollywood Blvd that literally wedged a food truck into a restaurant to illustrate its seriousness regarding street-food deliciousness. Authentic Mexi eats'll include burritos, 'dillas, nachos, flautas, tortas, and $1.95 stuff-your-own tortillas w/ meats like al pastor, chicken, carne asada, or pineapple-infused carnitas that're also marinated in chili -- so, have some water handy to CrazySexyCool down your mouth if you get those.
Saint Rocke is the flashpoint of the South Bay music scene, sure, but what's surprising is that it's also a damn-fine bar, with $1 beer specials on Fridays and scratch-made drinks like the gin-St. Germain-lime-grapefruit "Roll With It".
This food truck turned brick-and-mortar seafood haven in Orange County supplies delicious, comfort food twists on from-the-sea favorites. Menu highlights include "clobster" grilled cheese (crab and lobster), a surf 'n' turn burger, and beautifully crafted fries smothered in clam chowder. This no-frills, boat-to-plate outpost in Huntington Beach also offers a decadent place of lobster nachos, made with an entire Maine lobster.
A Mexican fusion joint with an emphasis on, you guessed it, seafood, The Seafood Zone has been a local's favorite for years. It may look a little like a fast food restaurant from the outside, but the inside is spacious and welcoming. A beachy outdoor patio brightens up the inside and adds more seating, which is necessary in the summer during tourist season. Fresh cerviche and traditional southern Mexican recipes help this place stand out among their competitors, as well as the ultra-fresh fish.
Family-owned and decidedly homey, this Mexican diner serves up Mexican comfort foods in a welcoming, small-sized space. The facade and interior decor are nothing to write home about, but the generous portions, authentic ingredients, and fresh dollops of sour cream and slices of avocado that accompany entrees make this a repeat stop for most locals.
This restaurant in Inglewood offers some of the best Mexican food in the Los Angeles area, and their tacos might be the best part. At $1, these tacos are worth every penny (and then some) and the varieties include hard shell beef, chicken, potato, or bean, and softies like birria, lengua, and tripe. The restaurant is family-owned, and that pride shines through as each plate comes packed with food like ceviche, and the margaritas are plentiful.
A quick-serve place that nonetheless has table service, this Laguna Beach taco joint is a local's favorite with a killer Taco Tuesday deal. Bare boned and sparse, this is not the place for a fancy meal out, but if you want cheap, authentic Mexican food with huge portions this is the place to be. Most locals take their tacos by the bagful out to the beach, but there's space inside if you want to eat there. The restaurant also offers catering services for your next party or function.
This over-the-top Mexican joint in Laguna Hills is known for their Taco Tuesdays deal and for their slushy margaritas, as well as being a great spot for groups. The spacious interior is covered in kitschy Mexican trinkets and textiles, and its darkened seating area is romantic and intimate. It's a casual place where the regulars are well known by the staff and service is quick. Bottomless chips and salsa are always on the table, and there's a selection of Mexican desserts (deep fried ice cream!) for after dinner.
This gigantic billiards hall has dozens of pool tables, brings in live music, and is generally a bumpin' party spot in Lake Forest. They're not known for their food, rather for their grungy billiards bar atmosphere and cheap drinks, but they do have a solid menu of bar food favorites like nachos and potato skins, along with a selection of hearty sandwiches and burgers. If the interior starts to get a little sweaty for you, there's an outdoor patio with picnic-style seating.
This Mexican joint in the heart of Long Beach serves up classic Mexican entrees like carne asada burritos, tacos, and quesadillas, alongside a view of the harbor and seaside skyline. True to it name, it's also got an extensive menu of tequila-centered cocktails, which you should pair with an order of the chips and guacamole prepared to order.
This is your fave Manhattan Beach craft beer-ery's second location in the LBC. Sporting a beach chalet-ish interior (communal tables, Mason jar light fixtures, reclaimed wood floors), SBS pours 30 rotating tap suds and 10 boutique draft wines, and offers pub eats like chili verde mac 'n cheese, wood-fired 'za, and grilled fish tacos w/ wild-caught Oregon rock cod & thinly sliced fried Fresno chilis.
This beautiful green outpost of delicious Mexican food on the corner of E 10th and Temple serves up solid breakfast tacos, micheladas, $1 taco Tuesdays, and a salsa bar. Homey and colorfully decorated, don't be surprised if your first pitcher of Mexican beer multiplies into many more. The entree portions are extremely filling, so your drunk appetite will be generously satisfied.
Whether by land ("carne asada" tacos) or by sea ("fish" tacos), Holé Molé is prepared to satisfy your taco cravings. Especially so on Tuesdays, when soft tacos are just $1 apiece. This Long Beach area mini-chain does Mexican fusion right with their West Coast style take on Latin American classics.
If you've ever been inebriated on a Los Angeles evening, then you've surely felt a craving for seafood tacos. El Sauz understand that need, and delivers on the dream with a walk-up taco window that serves up neighborhood renown shrimp tacos, perfectly seasoned carne asadas, and house salsas. The spot is a local favorite, and despite the not-so-savory location, you'll find consistent crowds at their late-night counter.
Known for picturesque beach views, Duke's Malibu serves Hawaiian cuisine apt for a mainstream crowd, with accessible entree options like fresh fish chowder and chilled crab salad. Tiki drinks complete with mini umbrellas are also on offer, and are made even more festive by a live performing hula group that dances table to table.
The South Bay favorite in it's outside-of-South-Bay location has all the old favorites, including grilled fish tacos and a killer beer list.
This South Bay mini-chain is a go-to for bros and beach goers alike for its sports bar-meets-Mexican restaurant vibes. The loaded menu features hearty tacos and burritos with an emphasis on seafood, plus burgers, tortas, and fajitas. A drinking hub above all, Baja Sharkeez doles out party buckets and pitchers of tropical drinks, margaritas, and mojitos, and naturally, has a killer weekday happy hour. The beach is within walking distance, so if you load up on one too many super-sized margaritas, you can walk it off as the sun sets over the Pacific.
Guanajuato-inspired dishes are the star of the menu at this lightly sophisticate spot, where exposed brick, dim lighting, and dark wooden tables set a casual, nightlife tone. Taco Tuesdays offer potato and meat tacos for just a buck each, and for every other day of the week, margarita specials and savory burritos keep the crowds consistent.
This fast-casual concept's Mid-City location features a myriad of crazy-creative tacos, including breakfast handhelds tossed with goat cheese crema and bacon. For lunch, go big ona Thai peanut chicken taco with a honey and chile-based sauce. Taco Tuesdays are a steal here; save a buck on each taco, or get three for $9.
Te'Kila's designed by the Goal and Kitchen 24 guy to resemble an old-school Mexican bar with dangling candelabras, aged-wood paneling, and a plethora of paintings of south-of-the-border gangsters. For the best deal, order a $1 taco with the purchase of any drink or a $5 margarita during 4pm-8pm happy hour.
Since 2007, this fishy restaurant has been serving the freshest of seafoods to Newport Beach residents and tourists alike. Using local, sustainable fish bought from local fishermen, this place makes fresh sashimi every day, along with a curated menu highlighting the best of local produce. Tex-mex flair helps this place stand out—their seafood-stuffed tacos are a huge hit with the locals. An attached fish market sells the same grade of fish and crustacean used in the restaurant for you to bring home, and they even provide a few recipes and cooking guides to get you started.
With a food philosophy based on healthy and authentic ingredients, Taco Mesa creates Mexican cuisine that's filling as well as fresh, with tacos starting at jus $1 on Tuesdays and a fully stocked salsa bar that provides all your pickled and tomato-based toppings. In addition to rare rear parking, the side of this venue is painted pink and decorated with a bright Dia de los Muertos-style mural, so you can't miss this restaurant.
Make sure you check out the specials at The District Lounge, from extended happy hours on Thursdays (2-10pm!) to $5 all-you-can-eat Taco Tuesdays -- you're practically losing money if you don't.
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant serves authentic Mexican food at this Orange location. What makes this place special are the extremely attentive serves who will keep the margaritas and the chips and salsa coming. All of the combos offer massive amounts of food, and you can order as many tacos as you can handle on Tuesday when they are only $1 each.
This Sawtelle cantina embraces chilled out post-Venice Beach diners with a sunny patio, strong and fruity margaritas, and a dimly lit, cool space in which to cool off a sunny afternoon. The serving staff is friendly, especially with the complimentary chips and salsa, and the generous portions will most assuredly gift you with leftovers for the next day.
On the PCH in Redondo Beach, Ortega 120's a beachside Mexican joint that looks and feels like a resort on the Mayan Riviera. There's a lot to love here -- Dias de los Muertos design, great food, and killer cocktails. You'd be wise to get the tequila pairing and the tour de tacos.
Definitely the Mexican restaurant with the cutest name in Santa Ana, the Little Onion Mexican Restaurant is a local's favorite with generous portions and a seriously cheap happy hour. The decor of the venue is nothing to write home about, but the food is authentically Mexican and authentically spicy, and there are plenty of specialty drinks and local beers to cool you down. The signature flan dessert is a must-try, as well as the Taco Tuesday deals which net you a whole heap of tacos for almost nothing. Table service is available inside, and there's a breezy patio outside if you want to take advantage of the weather.
This quick service spot in Costa Mesa is the perfect spot to grab lots of chips, salsa and tacos. Its location by the mall makes for convenience, and the extremely affordable tacos will have you coming back week after week for lunch. The friendly staff will happily accommodate any modifications you ask for.
Although the good folks at Neptune's specialize in quality grub from the sea, they also make and serve superb tacos on their special Taco Tuesdays.
La Playita Siete Mares is the place to go for top-notch shrimp burritos, some of the best fish tacos in town, and quality, refreshing ceviches -- rotating specials mean you'll be getting down on $1 tacos and tostadas on the regular.
The Taco Factory may produce a huge amount of tacos and other Mexican favorites, but its brick-and-mortar store in Tustin is less warehouse than hole-in-the-wall eatery. Known for its great Taco Tuesday deal, as well as for its generous portions, this little spot is a local's secret. Bare boned on the inside, there's plentiful outdoor patio seating with picnic-style tables ideal for groups (or for holding an obscene amount of tacos). The staff is quick and friendly, getting food out fast to hungry diners who they know by name, and the salsa bar has everything you could ever want to top your burrito with.
This tiny Heil Ave taco joint is clearly set up more for take out than table service, but that doesn't mean the tacos aren't worth sitting down to eat. Taco Tuesdays are a good time to try this spot, which offers $1.25 tacos all day once a week. If you do decide to eat in, and you can grab a table, Taco Grill offers authentic micheladas and a serve yourself salsa bar to accompany your food. This little hole in the wall has a friendly staff and active owners who know all their regulars by name, so check it out for quick, no-frills, authentic food ay day of the week.
Known for their $10 all-you-can-eat Taco Tuesdays deal, this West Hollywood tex mex spot is a popular choice for San Antonio-style puffy tacos and seriously strong margaritas. Casual but not dive-y, this place attracts groups to its no-frills interior, which is fitted with a retractable roof for nice days. A fun neighborhood spot with an understated gay-friendly vibe, this is a local's spot with a fun atmosphere, cheap food, and drinks that never stop flowing.
Known for its margaritas as much as for its tacos, this trendy West Hollywood taco joint is part of a local chain that has met with controversy over its suggestive name. The Sunset boulevard location, however, is a clear favorite among locals for its ample seating and shady back patio, which makes it ideal for large groups. The eclectic decor and vegetation add to the fun party vibe of the place, which is an after work go-to spot for locals. Their solid Taco Tuesday deal makes Tuesdays rather packed here, and weekends are aways crazy—best to make a reservation.
This Venice restaurant doles out tasty "Cali-Mex BBQ" including Santa Maria tri-tip, carne asada fries, and smoked-duck tacos. The time-honored tradition of Taco Tuesday is practiced here, and you can indulge in some of the tastiest, cheapest tacos this side of the border.