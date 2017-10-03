Vegan Restaurants (for People Who Don't Like Vegan Restaurants)

Look, meat-eaters: it’s time to stop making fun of vegans in LA, because they can literally eat the same stuff as you, except minus that killing-animals stuff -- in the city, there are vegan cronuts, fluffy frittatas, spicy chorizo, biscuits and gravy, Bolognese sauce, sushi, ramen, and pho that are all done with no meat products. Don’t believe us? Hit any of these vegan spots for plant-based food that you’ll eat -- and never even miss meat while you’re at your meal:
Crossroads
West Hollywood
Their recently launched five-days-a-week brunch menu alone can change any meat-eater’s mind about vegan food with their fried chicken and waffles served with warm maple hot sauce. It’s the gateway plate to veganism for most rough-and-tumble meaty-meat eating carnivores. Bagels are schmeared with almond-based cream cheese, red onion slivers, capers, and carrot "lox." Slurp artichoke oysters, chow crab cakes, nosh the “cheese” platter. Pastas promise food porn in porcini cream, plus with risotto, lasagna, and scaloppini moutarde, there’s no wrong road to go down.
Little Pine
Silverlake
This is not your mama’s hippie vegan food. Music mogul Moby (yes, that guy) has created a haven for being vegan with soups, salads, entrees, and sides that will make you forget that burger and the cow it came from. Sink your teeth into a “sausage” and fennel sandwich with romesco aioli or treat your comfort food craving with stuffed shells (olive pesto or spinach ricotta) -- and weekends bring brunchy things like a veggie tofu frittata, as well as hit-the-spot pastries (maple espresso glazed cronut).
The Gadarene Swine
Studio City
Current Top Cheftestant Phillip Frankland Lee’s exploration into purely vegan cuisine’s one of the city’s most well-received recent openings, thanks to simple tasting menus of vegetables enhanced by olive oil, lemon juice, and sea salt, as well as stuffed fried honey drizzled olives, blackened cauliflower, hummus, black beans, and sweet potatoes.
Ramen Hood
Downtown LA
The ramen (from Top Chef dude Ilan Hall) is served at the counter just like any other ramen joint in town, as a throng of hungry customers slurp up their noodles in broth amid the bustling Grand Central Market. It may trick an unsuspecting ramen lover for just a moment: milky broth, toothy noodles, halved egg, and what looks like chashu. Surprisingly, it’s all vegan -- including the soft-boiled egg.
Shojin
Culver City
Japanese vegan sushi may sound like an oxymoron, but there’s nothing fishy about it (wokka-wokka). Their “Crunchy Tiger Hidden Dragon Roll” (BBQ seitan, tempura asparagus, avocado, crispy potato, wasabi mayo, sweet tamari sauce) is among the long list of delicious sushi rolls with freaky anime names like “Pirates of the Crunchy” and “Yellow Magic Orchestra.” But that vegan magic doesn’t stop at the sushi menu. The menu also includes Maple glazed Brussels sprouts, “crab cake” tartar, spicy “tuna” on crispy rice, seaweed, and kelp noodle salads, French onion and mushroom miso soups, even meatloaf, of all things (veggies and tamari red wine sauce). You’ll find yourself fishing for more reasons (wokka-wokka) to try both of their locations in Culver City and Downtown LA.
Garden Wok
Reseda
This quaint mom and pop restaurant looks like any other family operated Chinese diner with their cliché décor and elevator muzak, but make no mistake: mom knows what she’s doing when she rocks that vegan wok. Order up some hot and sour soup while you wait for “beef” and broccoli and see what happens. There’s enough kung pao power in their veggie-only dishes to make even a Buddha belly happy.
Samosa House
Culver City
Get some good Delhi in your belly at the original Samosa House on Washington Blvd, where they make combo plates cafeteria style. Samosas and dosas are full of steaming hot spicy potatoes, and served with chutney, and the masala dosa is the real deal: thin rice lentil crepe stuffed with spicy potato. At Samosa House East, their sultry sister down the street, you can also get combo plates of charcoal smoked cauliflower, soy tikka masala, and spicy jackfruit.
Bean Sprouts
Arcadia
It’s not-quite-vegan at this SGV spot, but you can ask for “no eggs” and you’ll be good to go with dishes like sesame cold noodles, soy meats like sliced “pork” with pickled veggies, and teriyaki tofu “eel” on rice. They also do sushi: the rainbow roll (carrot, lettuce, peanut powder, seaweed, wrapped in rice paper, mayo), is perfectly balanced and the peanut powder added unexpected sweetness.
veSTATION
Sherman Oaks
Pad Thai noodles, curries, and soups with Asian flavor stack the menu at this Valley spot (seriously, what’s up with vegan food and the valley??) Meal-sized salads like the zaru soba salad (sunflower seeds, julienne kimchi, scallions, chickpeas on mixed greens, lime sesame dressing) and the superfoods salad, loaded with kale and curry almonds and pomegranate-sunflower pesto dressing are also satisfying. Massaman, yellow, red and green curries are served with brown rice, and they also have a slew of fried rice dishes.
SunCafé Organic
Studio City
Their vegan mac and cheese is made with quinoa pasta, gooey chewy cashew "cheese" and smoky paprika. They have chili fries, guys, with smoky tempeh chili, roasted potatoes, and cashew sour cream; they’ve also got a killer wine list, and a chocolate mint cheesecake which not only nails the texture of, yknow, actual cheesecake but also tastes like Andes chocolate mints. Win.
Vege Paradise
San Gabriel
This longtime spot does Chinese vegan cuisine with hundreds of fresh veggie-based, no-MSG dishes; they also have a Japanese menu if you’re gonna go that way. Highlights include specialty herbal dishes such as stir fry cabbage and oyster mushroom with lycium (goji) berries, hot pot creations, and plenty of veggie meats beyond the usual, such as veggie kidney with basil, veggie shredded pork with baby bamboo, and veggie sliced squid with asparagus.
Plant Food & Wine
Venice
Cooked and raw dishes (with ingredients from their edible garden) dazzle in vegan nouveau ways: cauliflower bisque is stacked with porcini and hazelnuts, cacio e pepe has a black pepper sunflower cream, spicy greens, spaghetti squash, fingerling potato poutine is loaded with smoked almond curds, mustard greens, and mushroom gravy.
Vinh Loi Tofu
Reseda
Dedicated vegans (and meat-eaters) know where to go for vegan pho (and duck fried rice) in the heart of Reseda. Meat-eaters have secret affairs with their homemade tofu here, where a bowlful of their soup packs its punch with generous amounts of “chicken” or “fish” and “shrimp” (go ahead, put all of those vegan animals in air quotes). But the real move is to tell owner Kevin Tran how hungry you are and then let him surprise you: he’ll pop everything from chicken nuggets to custom curries at your table, and you’ll leave beyond-satisfied.
Au Lac
Downtown
Once you go to Au Lac, any dingy dive you’ve called Viet food in the past won’t have the same appeal. An elegant dining spot just a stroll away from Walt Disney Concert Hall, this new location in downtown LA (the original is in Fountain Valley) will impress even the most staunch carnivore: the lemongrass fish is simply seaweed wrapped “fish” that hints of the ocean, while an off menu octopus appetizer (made with mushrooms) pleases the palate with its sticky char texture.
Rahel Ethiopian
Fairfax
Eating Ethiopian style means eating with your hands, which is possibly bad for those who don’t want to share with others dipping their hand held pieces of injera (teff bread similar to the fluffy inside of pita) into the food, like the vegan feast combination platter with mixed vegetable stews, lentil and chickpea stews, and chopped greens with colorful veggies all presented on a large palette tray. Like all Ethiopian restaurants, there are no utensils -- so share with someone you really like.
Gracias Madre
West Hollywood
You’ll say gracias to this madre of a vegan restaurante when you sabor con gusto chilaquiles, enchiladas con mole, sopes, pozole, and other Mexican-inspired dishes. Any ranchero hungry for habanero would be happy with the sopas con piña (two masa cakes, guacamole, pineapple habanero salsa, pickled cabbage, beans, cashew crema, cilantro, escabeche) washed down with a Michelada de la Madre (Eel River California blonde ale, habanero bitters, house-made Worcestershire, lemon jalapeño basil ice).
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Stephanie Kordan is a food writer and blogger exploring Los Angeles for a taste of vegan and vegetarian eats. Author of The Sensual Foodie blog, you can find her on Twitter and Instagram as an adventurous vegetarian who sometimes bites beyond the garden side of eating.
-
1. Crossroads Kitchen8284 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
-
2. Little Pine Restaurant2870 Rowena Ave, Los Angeles
-
3. The Gadarene Swine11266 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
-
4. Ramen Hood317 S Broadway, Los Angeles
-
5. Shojin12406 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
-
6. Garden Wok6135 Reseda Blvd, San Fernando Valley
-
7. Samosa House11510 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
-
8. Bean Sprouts103 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia
-
9. VeStation144335 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
-
10. SunCafe Organic10820 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
-
11. Vege Paradise140 W Valley Blvd, Ste 222, San Gabriel
-
12. Plant Food and Wine1009 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Los Angeles
-
13. Vinh Loi Tofu18625 Sherman Way #101, Reseda
-
14. Au Lac710 W 1st St, Los Angeles
-
15. Rahel1047 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
-
16. Gracias Madre8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood
This sophisticated Melrose Ave restaurant offers patrons Mediterranean small plates and well-crafted cocktails for a posh, plant-based dining experience. It's possibly the most well-known (and expensive, sorry) vegan spot in LA, and once you see the kind of care and precision that the dishes are crafted with, you'll understand why. Consider starting with the lentil flatbread, then dive into one of the pasta dishes, and top it all off with the full-vegan hot fudge sundae.
This cute as a button cafe brought to you, randomly, by Moby, serves 100% vegan fare in a Pinterest worthy, outdoorsy-chic setting.
Headed by Top Chef contestant Phillip Frankland Lee, this Studio City spot is a destination for vegan dining. Even if you don't adhere to a plant-based diet, the food is exciting (hand-torn pasta! fried olives! vegetables in a box!), and the menu, though it's always changing, features a family-style chef's tasting dinner that'll prove just how good vegetables can be.
Ilan Hall's vegan ramen resto serves the slurpable noodles in all their brothy glory sans meat. Located in Grand Central Market, this stall promises delicious umami flavor with every spoonful.
Macrobiotic eats are what's up at this petite Japanese eatery in Culver City. Go for brunch and cash in on a $20 prix fixe meal with complimentary sake or wine, or stop by for lunch or dinner and try the extensive menu of Eastern inflected small plates and veggie dishes.
Basic, satisfying Asian fare is what's on the menu at this no-frills spot in Reseda. Vegan and vegetarian dishes are the stars here; dishes are so flavorful and savory, you won't be missing the meat.
There are a few Samosa House locations, but the one in Culver City is superior than the others because not only do they have a vegetarian and vegan friendly fast food Indian counter, but also a grocery. Browse the aisles after enjoying a delicious-yet-guilt-free meat meal, and find specialty jars of pickles and teas imported straight from India.
Zesty veggie options dot the menu at this cute little Asian resto in Arcadia. Specializing in Chinese cuisine without MSG, you can feel good with your selections here and eat well. Most dishes clock in at under $11 too, so an at all out vegetarian feast won't break the bank.
VeStation is a bright, sleek, and meatless Pan-Asian Kitchen in the Valley that's whipping up dishes that could give most meat-heavy ones a run for their money. You'll get all your antioxidants in order with options like the Superfood Salad, or opt for the flavor-packed pad Thai, some coconut curry, a papaya salad, or Japanese gyoza. To balance out some of that savory goodness, you might also check out the sweet goji berry-infused ginger-quinoa fried rice.
A cozy organic cafe in Studio City, Sun Cafe's a sweet spot for raw vegan munchies and sips. The cafe features a bright and airy dining room, plus an al fresco patio. Not only is all the food on the menu entirely vegan and organic, but all the wine offered is as well.
This family style spot in San Gabriel offers heaping portions of vegetarian fare on the cheap. While the interior of the resto itself is no-frills, the food is flavorful and savory. Most plates lean on traditional flavors from Japanese cuisine, but Korean and Chinese fare, like Hot Pot, is also available.
Chef Matthew Kenney's all vegan spot on Abbott Kinney offers colorful, plant-based fare, in a lush, open-air environment. Committed to presenting food that's not only minimally processed, but vibrant and delicious as well, Plant Food and Wine is a solid choice for when you want to stick with vegan dishes but kick up the class factor.
Vinh Loi Tofu is a bright, flavorful spot for vegan fare in the Valley. What this pint-sized eatery lacks in size it makes up for in taste; the extensive menu features super slurpable ramen, zesty noodle dishes, and veggie banh mi, among other things. Who knew mock meat would taste this good?
This recently opened DTLA spot across from Walt Disney Concert Hall features flavorful vegetarian and vegan Vietnamese cuisine. An offshoot of the original outpost in Fountain Valley, Au Lac first opened in 1997 and saw success as one of the first vegan-based restaurants in Los Angeles. Family owned and operated, Au Lac hopes to inspire health and wellness in their local community.
A vegan beacon in the Little Ethiopia neighborhood off Fairfax Ave near Carthay Square (debatably the only one), Rahel serves authentic Ethiopian the way it should be done: on a large injiera sourdough pancake, to be eaten with your right hand. A lunchtime buffet allows you to try all of the vegetable dishes, from split lentil stew to mild chickpea stew, under green umbrellas hanging upside-down from the ceiling. Don't leave without a slice of vegan cheesecake and a cup of telba flax seed tea.
You’ll say gracias to this madre of a vegan restaurant when you taste chilaquiles, enchiladas, pozole, and other Mexican-inspired dishes made with organic, plant-based ingredients. No matter how much you live and die for carne asada, you'll find Gracias Madre's meat-free creations (coconut bacon, flash-fried cauliflower) beyond satisfying. Plus, no outdoor space in WeHo feels so quintessentially Californian.