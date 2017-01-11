It sometimes seems like half the city’s vegetarian -- and depending on what diet’s en vogue, that’s probably close to right. Thankfully, there are a ton of chefs in the city who understand that not everyone’s in that boat -- which is why there are both a bunch of actually good vegan and vegetarian restaurants, and spots that have plenty of options for your veggie friends, as well as actual flesh to keep you happy. Here are the best spots for vegetarian eats in LA (that people who eat meat will love, too).
Cava Grill
Westwood (and other locations)
by CHLOE.
Silver Lake
The Butcher’s Daughter
Venice
Mohawk Bend
Echo Park
The Springs
Downtown
Native Foods Cafe
Westwood
Chavela
Hollywood
veSTATION
Sherman Oaks
Crossroads
West Hollywood
Paru's
East Hollywood
Gracias Madre
West Hollywood
Ortega 120
Redondo Beach
Doomie's Home Cookin'
Hollywood
This casual East Coast chain brings its Greek goodness to LA, where it's become a favorite of vegetarians and meat lovers alike for its traditional and bold Mediterranean flavors. The sleek, counter-service joint lets you build your own authentic bowls, pitas, and salads, so be sure to load 'em up with fresh, colorful vegetables and plenty of falafel, plus some dips you won't be able to stop pouring, including lemon-herb tahini and Crazy Feta.
When the first location of By Chloe, the fast-casual vegan spot from celebrity chef Chloe Coscarelli (winner of the Food Network's Cupcake Wars ) opened in New York in 2015, it made any and all naysayers fall in love with meatless burgers and air-baked French fries. After Coscarelli's runaway success on the East Coast, she took her mini-chain to Silver Lake, a town much more welcoming to the vegan lifestyle than the concrete jungle of Manhattan. Expect insanely creative animal-free dishes like sweet potato and cashew mac & cheese and portobello mushroom barbecue sandwiches. Don't leave without getting dessert -- the kale cookies & cream ice cream will turn your world upside down.
This Abbot Kinney vegetarian hotspot is serving up filling and wholesome meals like stone-oven vegan pizza and homemade pastas, including a scrumptious summer squash lasagna, as well as pastries from a chef who's done time at Bottega Louie. You'll want to check out the cabbage and cole slaw, too, or the Grateful Veg Sandwich (cashew-cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, and harissa). Be sure to wash it all down with a cold-pressed cocktail at a seat on the outdoor patio.
From the guys behind Tony's Darts Away, Mohawk Bend is a "craft everything" brewpub in Echo Park. The space is divided into five areas: a cozy dining cathedral (complete with fireplace), a pub room with a communal concrete table; two separate bars; and a covered patio. Drink options include more than 60 beers and a few wines (all from California) on tap, plus a cocktail program boasting 100 spirits from the Golden State. Menus change seasonally here but the selection of upscale, wood-fired pizzas like the Pig Newton topped with Serrano ham, goat cheese, fig, and rosemary tapenade are always guaranteed to stave off a rumbling stomach.
Okay, stick with us here: this yoga studio/juicery/vegan eatery/wine and beer bar (this place is straight outta Portlandia) appeals to health-conscious winos who 1) apparently exist?, and 2) also like craft IPAs as well as actually tasty-sounding, plant-based foods like mushroom-miso pho. You might want hit this spot up for brunch, too, when it offers both egg-loaded and eggless options, depending on how hardcore you are. Know what's even better than dessert? Topping off your meal with a deep-tissue massage.
During the beautiful, fleeting period that Beyoncé was a vegan, tabloids showed that she became a regular at Native Foods. Isn't that really all you need to know? If not, know that you'll find fresh, homemade dishes at this bright and cheery chain, where favorites run the gamut from the Super Italian Meatball Sub to the Ensalada Azteca to the Oklahoma Bacon Cheeseburger. They also have some killer nachos on the menu. Everything pops with flavor and uses faux meet that's mind-blowingly similar to the real thing.
This small and sleek Peruvian restaurant lives in the heart of Hollywood and serves up vegan Latin American dishes that are equal parts colorful and flavorful. You'll want to dig into the mole verde enchiladas, which are stuffed with cashew nacho cheese and lime crema, or the blue corn tamale with a large scoop of sugar pie pumpkin. Be sure to top it off with the chili chocolate ganache, made with rich avocado and chocolate cream. The best part of this place, though, might be its signature sangrias loaded with California produce.
VeStation is a bright, sleek, and meatless Pan-Asian Kitchen in the Valley that's whipping up dishes that could give most meat-heavy ones a run for their money. You'll get all your antioxidants in order with options like the Superfood Salad, or opt for the flavor-packed pad Thai, some coconut curry, a papaya salad, or Japanese gyoza. To balance out some of that savory goodness, you might also check out the sweet goji berry-infused ginger-quinoa fried rice.
This sophisticated Melrose Ave restaurant offers patrons Mediterranean small plates and well-crafted cocktails for a posh, plant-based dining experience. It's possibly the most well-known (and expensive, sorry) vegan spot in LA, and once you see the kind of care and precision that the dishes are crafted with, you'll understand why. Consider starting with the lentil flatbread, then dive into one of the pasta dishes, and top it all off with the full-vegan hot fudge sundae.
When you first roll up to this Indian restaurant on the border of Silverlake and East Hollywood, you may be concerned by the iron security gate that doubles as the entrance. Do not be deterred. Step inside and you'll find a deceptively large dining room and a lush outdoor garden, where you can nosh on the best damn veggie Indian food. You'll want to check out the combos, which come with chickpea curry, coconut chutney, and plenty of hearty flavor. And here you thought you could only get bargain tires in this part of town.
You’ll say gracias to this madre of a vegan restaurant when you taste chilaquiles, enchiladas, pozole, and other Mexican-inspired dishes made with organic, plant-based ingredients. No matter how much you live and die for carne asada, you'll find Gracias Madre's meat-free creations (coconut bacon, flash-fried cauliflower) beyond satisfying. Plus, no outdoor space in WeHo feels so quintessentially Californian.
On the PCH in Redondo Beach, Ortega 120's a beachside Mexican joint that looks and feels like a resort on the Mayan Riviera. There's a lot to love here -- Dias de los Muertos design, great food, and killer cocktails. You'd be wise to get the tequila pairing and the tour de tacos.
A mecca for vegans in the area, Doomie's Home Cookin' is a casual spot that puts its own meatless twist on typically meat-heavy comfort foods -- from fried chicken to tacos to burgers. Consider its faux Big Mac, which is still plenty juicy, tender, and savory without any beef (or McDonald's drive-thru) involved. The patty comes topped with a cashew-based cheese, but if you're not a full-blown vegan, you can still request the stuff that comes from a cow. The team here is cooking up BBQ “pork” sandwiches, mac & cheese, and fried “shrimp," too.