The Definitive Westwood Dining Guide

Recommended Video Eat This Attention All Wine Drinkers: This Is the Pasta You've Been Waiting For Watch More

related The Definitive Culver City Dining Guide

Best strip-mall sushi: Hamasaku 11043 Santa Monica Blvd Some of LA’s best sushi restaurants, like Hamasaku, are hidden away in strip malls. This nondescript spot -- which is surprisingly spacious inside -- has a solid sashimi selection, in addition to several non-traditional rolls and shareable starters.

Best non-taco-truck tacos: Tacos Tu Madre 1945 1/2 Westwood Blvd No more chasing down your favorite taco truck after a night out; this colorful takeout window is tiny, but stays put. Plus, it specializes in unique taco offerings, like Korean barbeque or duck mole, breakfast burritos, and mouthwatering red velvet churros.

Best semi-secret café: Ammo 10899 Wilshire Blvd Museum cafés usually try to stick you with overpriced, underwhelming food. But Ammo, tucked inside the Hammer Museum, is a tranquil courtyard oasis that serves stuff like fried egg/prosciutto sammies, farmers market fruit bread pudding, and ginger pear bellinis.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Scott Stewart

Best pizza: 800 Degrees 10889 Lindbrook Dr Don’t expect sturdy pies that hold up perfectly as you’re eating at this build-your-own-pizza spot. 800 Degrees is known for slippery, piping hot, fresh Neapolitan-style pizza submerged in sauce and quality toppings.

Best place to watch sports: Palomino 10877 Wilshire Blvd Suite #150 The area doesn’t hurt for crowded sports bars, but Palomino scores thanks to plentiful overhead TVs and a killer daily happy hour that includes food specials, too. Pro tip: order the addictively good crab artichoke dip.

Best ice cream: Saffron & Rose 1387 Westwood Blvd Even during one of LA’s wettest winters, there’s still a line at this Persian ice cream joint. Two things to expect: fragrant flavors (like pistachio-studded saffron or white rose), and an impossibly thick, gooey consistency that’ll make anything else seem a little too plain.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of TLT Food

Best food-truck-turned-restaurant: TLT Food 1116 Westwood Blvd The explosive flavors here -- Mexican-Asian fusion with a distinct Cali twist -- are all over the place in the best way possible. Nosh on braised pork belly nachos, cotija cheese-topped fries, and ahi tuna tacos with chipotle-honey slaw.

Best sandwich spot: Ike’s Place 1151 Westwood Blvd Ike’s, a Bay Area fixture, boasts a massive number of sandwich options at its LA location. Whatever you order -- whether it’s the Hella Fat Bastard (ham, bacon, mozz sticks) or Menage A Trois (BBQ halal chicken, Swiss, and honey mustard) -- definitely request it with their popular Dutch crunch bread.

Best meal for when you’re sick of college student food: Ramayani 1777 Westwood Blvd This authentic Indonesian gem gives you a tasty respite from the area’s chain restaurants. Adventurous palates will enjoy the soto madura (traditional soup with beef tripe and coconut milk) and ikan belado (fried-to-a-crisp whole fish smothered in a kicky sauce).

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Fundamental LA

Best date spot: Fundamental LA 1303 Westwood Blvd Fundamental’s sandwich-heavy lunch menu would be a contender for the neighborhood’s best hoagies. But by night, the restaurant’s intimate, no-frills space and locally sourced, artistically plated dishes make it perfect date-night material.

Best burger: In-N-Out 922 Gayley Ave There aren’t many In-N-Outs on the Westside, so this outpost -- serving up the chain’s tasty double-doubles and animal-style fries -- is the area’s fast-food unicorn.

Best kabobs: Shamshiri Grill 1712 Westwood Blvd South Westwood Blvd is often referred to as Little Tehran, so most of the Persian restaurants along the street know how to whip up a mean kabob. Shamshiri’s ground lamb koobideh skewers, though, are particularly juicy, tender, and flavor-packed.

related 20 Essential Brentwood Restaurants You Need to Try

related The 20 Most Essential Restaurants in Manhattan Beach

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Bella Pita, Inc

Best late-night food: Bella Pita 960 Gayley Ave Night owls in Westwood have their pick of burgers, pizzas, tacos, and other greasy late-night eats around here, but Bella Pita’s probably the only spot that serves a satisfying falafel-loaded pita covered in veggies, hummus, and tzatziki sauce -- until 2am daily.

Best for vegetarians: Sunnin Lebanese Cafe 1776 Westwood Blvd Westwood’s full of vegetarian-friendly options like Veggie Grill and Native Foods Cafe, but if you’re not in the mood for a kale salad or quinoa bowl, try this Lebanese spot’s baba ghanouj (roasted eggplant seasoned in lemon juice), fatayer (a flavorful hand pie glutted with spinach, onions, and pine nuts), and other specialties.

Best fancy restaurant for when you’re not paying: STK 930 Hilgard Ave Though their porterhouse steak and jalapeño cheddar grits are revelatory, half the reason you’re going to this restaurant in the W Hotel is the sleek, stylish vibe, designed to make you feel like Vegas in Westwood.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Sync Marketing

Best brunch: Soleil Westwood 1386 Westwood Blvd Brunch isn’t really Westwood’s strong suit, but this charming French-Canadian bistro lures locals with pleasant fare -- like light-as-air quiches and crepes -- and a great deal on bottomless champagne or mimosas on weekends.