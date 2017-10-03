13 Essential Restaurants in Beverly Hills

Los Angeles It’s easy for most to dismiss ultra-famous Beverly Hills thanks to the Aaron Spelling clichés of yesteryear. But you, dear reader, are way smarter than most. You know there are delicious eats to be had throughout this neighborhood, from hot new bistros to classic neighborhood diners. These are the 12 best restaurants tucked in your 90210 to 90212 file:
Best bakery for pastries and breakfast: Chaumont Bakery & Café143 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 The couple behind Chaumont has been bringing high quality croissants, yule logs, eclairs, cakes, and tarts to Beverly Hills for the past few years. They make them with traditional European equipment and are sticklers for the old way of doing these sorts of things. Go in the morning and stay for a breakfast that includes a selection of omelettes, sandwiches, salads, and other entrées.
Best pizza: Mulberry Street Pizzeria347 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Sometimes you're in the mood for great New York Style pizza in Beverly Hills, and who better to grant your wish than a Bronx native with his mom's marinara recipe? Whether you visit the Canon or Beverly Dr location, you're in store for a solid, thin slice of heaven at this area favorite for over 20 years. Richie has even bottled his sauce, should you wish to replicate the pizza -- at your own peril.
Best brunch: Viviane9400 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 This brand-new, Kelly Wearstler-designed restaurant with mid-century lines and a beautiful poolside patio isn’t all looks. It’s also got fantastic brunch food, from egg white frittatas and biscuits to ricotta pancakes and bloody marys. Whether you’re with a date, friends, or family, you’ll find something on Viviane’s brunch menu worth ignoring your companions for.
Best wine bar: Wally’s447 N Canon Drive, Beverly HIlls, CA 90210 Pull up a stool at one of the high top tables and enjoy great French Provence fare with fresh, Californian ingredients -- go simple with some grilled octopus to share, or go big with the bone-in half chicken. Then, of course, you’ll pair your dish with a wine of your choice -- and whether you’re going by the glass or the bottle, red or white, Italian or Argentinian, there are plenty of choices here.
Best burger: Bar Bouchon235 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Order the burger at Bar Bouchon confidently, and without looking at the menu, since this hidden gem is, well, not on the menu. Saddled between freshly baked brioche buns and tightly packed underneath lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese, this thick but lightly seasoned patty packs a punch. The thin-cut fries with the skins left on make for that essential, crunchy side of potatoes.
Best sushi bar: Nozawa Bar212 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 With 10 seats at this omakase-only bar, and its namesake being the (in)famous “Sushi Nazi,” you’d better believe that no-nonsense Nozawa Bar is also reservation-only -- and no last-minute cancellations without financial penalty. It’s all worth it, of course: Master Chef Osamu Fujita serves up a 20-plus-course meal featuring the freshest of fish. You’ll get primarily nigiri, with a few sashimi and handrolls, at the round price point of $150 per person.
Best Indian: Spice Affair50 N La Cienega Blvd #120, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Open for dinner and lunch, this new spot offers a contemporary spin on classic Indian flavors while incorporating local ingredients. The butter chicken is not to be underestimated. There are plenty of vegetarian and gluten-free options as well, like the chote mote aloo and the fisherman’s biryani, making this a great place to invite your veg-obsessed friends and call it a group tasting.
Best deli: Nate 'n Al414 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Nate'n Al has earned its reputation as a deli institution over the past 70 years. The pastrami is well-seasoned and juicy, and the hot dogs have a satisfying snap to them. Need more proof? Larry King has been known to eat here up to seven days a week -- and if it’s good enough for Larry King, best believe it’s good enough for you.
Best vegetarian option: Momed233 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 There are lots of intriguing meatless menu items resulting from Momed’s take on Mediterranean -- the brunch menu includes great egg selections, like the Shakshuka, and sweet options like the challah bread cinnamon French toast. You’ll also find a wide range of flatbreads, salads, and soups, as well as an avocado hummus that’ll change the way you look at hummus.
Best tasting menu for when the parents are paying: Maude212 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Best known for hosting that one cooking show, Curtis Stone is also the owner of this top-shelf spot (it’s named after his grandmother). Reservations are tough but worth the hassle, because who else could consistently provide an inspired tasting menu centered around one ingredient per month? Stand by your phone, ready to strike as the clock ticks toward reservation time.
Best fancy Scotch bar: Ten Pound Bar225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Considering that your glass of Macallan neat will be enjoyed out on an upper-floor patio furnished with a fireplace and endless Hook’s 3-year-aged cheddar, as well as pressed strips of bacon, you might not have a problem with a $50 per person minimum bar tab. But you’re also here for the full food menu, which starts with Fennel Risotto Balls and goes as big as a 9oz Dry-Aged New York Striploin. If you just want something small, though, you could always go with the caviar.
Best patio dining: Spago176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 The legendary Beverly Hills giant known as Spago continues to reign supreme. It boasts arguably the best wine list in the country, but its brick-ensconced, romantic patio also makes it perfect for dates. Go a la carte from the three-tiered menu, or go all out with the tasting menu. Plus, Wolfgang Puck is still around to fine-tune his flagship, ensuring the level of service and quality of food is up to his name’s snuff.
Best power lunching rooftop: Freds at Barneys New York9570 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 It wouldn't be a true Beverly Hills power lunch if farmer's-market-fresh fare and a view of the Hollywood Hills weren't on the bill. Freds has both, with a weekend brunch menu also in tow for your mid-morning aspirations. After all, pizzas, pastas, and cocktail toasts taste much better with an eighth floor view.
1. Chaumont Café and Bakery143 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
2. Viviane Restaurant9400 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills
3. Wally's Beverly Hills447 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills
4. Mulberry Street Pizzeria347 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills
5. Bar Bouchon235 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills
6. Nozawa Bar212 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills
7. Spice Affair50 N LA Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills
8. Nate 'n Al Delicatessen414 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
9. Momed3245 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles
10. Maude212 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
11. £10 (Ten Pound Bar)225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills
12. Spago Beverly Hills176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills
13. Freds at Barneys New York9570 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills
There are some morning where a generic breakfast will do, and other mornings where you need the best and most decadent sweets to start off your morning right. One those days, you need to venture to the Chaumont Bakery. Here you can enjoy you favorite breakfast items like omelettes and sandwiches, but you can also get some unbelievable pastries.
Viviane, a modern French restaurant with award-winning chef Michael Hung in the kitchen, revolves around the courtyard pool area inside the Avalon Hotel in Beverly Hills. The interior has a fashionable flair, including colorful geometric patterns on the walls and cushioned vine-framed cabanas and wood tables. On the menu, you can expect classic European and American cuisine- plus great brunch options.
You’ve just finished a decadent dinner (or lunch) of flavorful French cuisine with delightfully complementary wine pairings at Wally’s, and you just don’t think you can live any longer without a bottle of that one wine you tried -- and loved -- even though you’d never heard of it before. And what would that bottle of wine be without a wheel of that obscure Burgundian cheese you tasted on your way in? Wally’s is here for you. The Beverly Hills hybrid restaurant also serves as a fine wine, spirit, and specialty foods market. While the menu is decidedly French, the wines and cheeses (there are hundreds of both) are imported from all over the world, and the options are endless, so it’s probably best to think through your impending purchase over some steak frites… you don’t want to make the wrong decision.
Ask anyone who grew up in LA to name the pizza that makes them nostalgic for childhood, and they'll likely say the floppy pies from Mulberry Street. With two locations in Beverly Hills and two in the Valley, this checkered-tablecloth restaurant feels like a classic New York pizzeria, and it kind of is, given that the owner is from the Bronx. The flappy, thin-crust pies come in massive slices and are topped with the spot's signature marinara sauce, which is also available to buy.
Now open underneath Bouchon, this small, mirrored enclave's got a broad, semi-circle bar and indoor/outdoor seating, where Keller & Co.'re doling out fresh-made, classic cocktails (Sazeracs, Moscow Mules, etc) and inexpensive small plates like blue fin ta
This ten-seater only offers omakase, so just trust the chef -- an award-winning sushi master -- and let him deal you amazing raw bits picked up fresh from the local markets that morning.
Locals love Spice Affair because of their delicious Indian food cooked up with locally sourced ingredients. There are plenty of vegetarian and gluten-free options for those who need them or just want to try everything that Spice Affair has to offer.
One of two locations, Nate n' Al's one of the best delis in the Beverly Hills area. They've been family owned and operated since 1945 and their huge delicious sandwiches prove their dedication to quality.
The Atwater outpost of Alex Sarkissian’s modern Mediterranean concept rests along railroad tracks, which means you’ll get the occasional horn blast in your ear. It’s worth it to experience the outdoor setting at the creative Atwater Crossing compound, which has a concrete patio fronted by stylish white and grey tiles. Marble communal seating adjoins a covered patio with blonde wood tables and white wicker chairs. However, it's the avocado hummus that really completes the experience.
This intimate and stylish resto by Curtis Stone features a different monthly ingredient that is used in nine tasting plates for a truly unique culinary experience.
If you are looking to really impress someone and you have to cash to spare, Ten Pound Bar is the place to be. This fancy Scotch bar has an upscale dinner menu, a patio, a fireplace, and some of the oldest and finest Scotches available for you to buy.
Spago is the Wolfgang Puck restaurant that started it all. Synonymous with Southern Californian cuisine, the restaurant first opened in 1982 on the Sunset Strip before decamping to posher environs on Beverly Hill's North Canon Drive in 1997. Throughout the years and various chefs, Spago has consistently maintained Puck's brand of California cooking, which calls for the use of local ingredients in European- and Asian-inspired dishes. If you want to know what (upscale) Californian food tastes like, this is where you'll find out. And you might see some celebrities while you're at it.
This is the West Coast version of the famous New York City smoked fish institution. They serve innovative Italian-inspired and contemporary American dishes. on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.