13 Essential Restaurants in Beverly Hills

447 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (Beverly Hills)

You’ve just finished a decadent dinner (or lunch) of flavorful French cuisine with delightfully complementary wine pairings at Wally’s, and you just don’t think you can live any longer without a bottle of that one wine you tried -- and loved -- even though you’d never heard of it before. And what would that bottle of wine be without a wheel of that obscure Burgundian cheese you tasted on your way in? Wally’s is here for you. The Beverly Hills hybrid restaurant also serves as a fine wine, spirit, and specialty foods market. While the menu is decidedly French, the wines and cheeses (there are hundreds of both) are imported from all over the world, and the options are endless, so it’s probably best to think through your impending purchase over some steak frites… you don’t want to make the wrong decision.